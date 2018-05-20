Report: USMNT mid Tyler Adams nearing Red Bull Leipzig move

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

A World Cup year always presents the opportunity for top-rated players to make big-money moves to new clubs across the globe, and one of Major League Soccer’s elite youngsters appears to already be in the mix for a transfer.

U.S. Men’s National Team and New York Red Bulls midfielder Tyler Adams is reportedly close to signing with Red Bull Leipzig of the German Bundesliga, in a move that could occur as early as the summer transfer window.

Metro New York is reporting that a deal could be signed in “the next few days,” however, it remains unclear exactly when Adams’ move would take place.

The Red Bulls could aim to delay the transfer until after the MLS Cup Playoffs, which concludes with MLS Cup in early December, so that manager Jesse Marsch has Adams available throughout the postseason.

The Harrison side is right up among MLS’ elite clubs in 2018, currently sitting in fifth place in the Eastern Conference playoff table, while holding several matches in hand.

Once the move to Germany is finalized, Adams is likely to go on loan, with Red Bull Salzburg a destination being discussed.

Adams signed a Homegrown contract with the Red Bulls back in November 2015, and has been a regular in Marsch’s system since the 2017 season.

The 19-year-old midfielder scored his first professional goal for the Red Bulls during the 2015 International Champions Cup against Premier League giants Chelsea.

This news comes just a day after reports out of Germany suggested that Marsch, who is in his fourth season as Red Bulls manager, is being considered to replace Ralph Hasenhuttl at Red Bull Leipzig.