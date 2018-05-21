No World Cup for Chelsea’s Spanish trio

Spain has left Chelsea trio Alvaro Morata, Marcos Alonso, and Pedro off its World Cup squad.
Also omitted were Napoli’s Jose Callejoin and Arsenal’s Hector Bellerin.
Manager Julen Lopetegui did include Blues defender Cesar Azpilicueta and ex-Chelsea man Diego Costa, as well as Manchester United’s David De Gea, Arsenal’s Nacho Monreal, and Man City’s David Silva.
Spain is expected to contend for the tournament crown in Russia, led by a stellar midfield which includes Silva, Andres Iniesta, Isco, and Thiago Alcantara.
Spain is in a group with Portugal, Iran, and Morocco.
Spain’s World Cup squad
Goalkeepers: De Gea, Kepa Arrizabalaga, Pepe Reina
Defenders: Gerard Pique, Sergio Ramos, Azpilicueta, Nacho, Alvaro Odriozola, Jordi Alba, Monreal, Dani Carvajal
Midfielders: Sergio Busquets, Asensio, Iniesta, Isco, Saul Niguel, Thiago Alcantara, Koke, Silva.
Forwards: Diego Costa, Rodrigo, Iago Aspas, Lucas Vazquez.