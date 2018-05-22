Arsenal, Puma drop new kit for upcoming season

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Arsenal will have a new home kit next year, but there’s a bit of a twist compared to the old reliable we know and love.

Puma and Arsenal released the club’s 2018-2019 home kit on Tuesday morning, featuring a red and white top with a “pulse” design through the center, which displays different shades of red to symbolize the heartbeat of the club, and lighter red on the white sleeves. White shorts and socks will accompany the home outfit.

#WeAreTheArsenal – and here’s our new @pumafootball home kit for 2018/19

Pre-order yours today and get a £10 gift card 👉https://t.co/kSNAsPsvdA pic.twitter.com/MwSsKMsemz — Arsenal FC (@Arsenal) May 22, 2018

Mesut Ozil, Alexandre Lacazette, Hector Bellerin and Pierre Emerick-Aubameyang all modeled the new kit, giving a hint that the quartet could be in Arsenal colors next season.

The uniform also uses Puma’s “seamless evoKNIT” technology, making it easier for players to play in while running across the pitch. The club has picked the marketing campaign “#WeAreTheArsenal” to drive sales.

Will the new kits bring Arsenal more success next season? Time will tell.