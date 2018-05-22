Transfer Rumor Roundup: Guardiola scouts de Ligt, Chelsea aim for Lewandowski, and more

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Just days after winning his first Premier League title, Pep Guardiola is already on the road, scouting for new signings.

One of these players that Manchester City is reportedly scouting – likely along with many European clubs – is Ajax’s young defensive wiz Matthijs de Ligt. Just 18-years old, de Ligt finished his second full season in the Ajax first team, playing 39 games across all competitions and scoring three goals.

The youngster was even fast-tracked into the Netherlands National Team, starved of quality defenders as they are, but he made some crucial errors that led to the Oranje missing the World Cup and a second-straight tournament.

Guardiola is eying de Ligt as the eventual replacement for Vincent Kompany, but there’s a chance Guardiola could wait to sign him with Nicolas Otamendi, Aymeric Laporte and John Stones ahead of de Ligt in the pecking order. However, considering how well Davinson Sanchez has done in his time in England this season, de Ligt could in theory have a similar performance, assuming he adjusts physically.

Either way, should de Ligt join Man City, they’ll have two of the brightest young defenders in European football.

Here’s a look at some other transfer rumors across the Premier League and Europe:

Chelsea make Lewandowski main summer target

Chelsea may not be coached by Antonio Conte next season but the club has identified its main target for the summer transfer window.

The Blues are reportedly attempting to sign Bayern Munich forward Robert Lewandowski this summer, with a potential transfer fee north of $134 million. Lewandowski joined Bayern right after the 2014 World Cup and has since had seasons of 17, 30, 30 and 29 league goals as well as many more in cup competitions.

Lewandowski would surely take the place of Alvaro Morata, who has been a disappointment this season, and Olivier Giroud would likely be second-choice again.