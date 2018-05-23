Reports: Rooney flying to DC to finalize MLS move

Wayne Rooney is edging closer to his move to Major League Soccer.
Multiple reports state that Rooney will fly to Washington D.C. on Thursday for a 48-hour trip to check out D.C. United and meet with club executives as he moves towards finalizing his move to MLS.
Rooney, 32, is already said to have agreed a “deal in principle” with DCU but with Everton without a manager following Sam Allardyce‘s departure last week, there is no real rush for him to push through the move ahead of the MLS’ transfer window reopening in July.
It is also believed that Rooney still has plenty of negotiating to do with Everton about the remaining year of his contract.
Per a report from the BBC, Rooney’s trip to D.C. is more about him getting a feel for the club, the city and what will be on offer as DCU’s coaching staff and players will not be around as they’re currently out on the West Coast and will face LAFC on Saturday.
It does seem like Rooney is moving closer to a surprise move to MLS just 12 months after he agreed to move back to his boyhood club Everton after a 13-year stay at Manchester United.
The potential for the all-time leading goalscorer for England and Man United joining DCU has split opinion in American soccer circles.
Many would rather see D.C. United think outside the box and spend big Designated Player money on younger attacking talents from South America (a la Atlanta United), but some suggest Rooney’s star name will attract plenty of interest towards DCU as they prepare to move into their new home at Audi Field in July.
There will be plenty of eyes on Rooney in the coming days as he nears his move to MLS.