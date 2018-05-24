Transfer rumor roundup: Man United on verge of signing Shakhtar’s Fred

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Jose Mourinho is nearing a boost to his attacking midfield, with Brazilian international Fred reportedly on the verge of joining Manchester United.

The 25-year-old midfielder has starred for Shakhtar Donetsk the past five seasons, cementing his place as a starter for the Ukrainian side and impressing in UEFA Champions League matches. Fred follows the likes of Manchester City’s Fernandinho and Chelsea’s Willian as using Shakhtar as a mid-way point between Brazil and the Premier League.

[ FOLLOW: All of PST’s PL coverage ]

According to multiple reports in England, Manchester United is in advanced negotiations to sign Fred for a reported transfer fee of nearly $59 million. The singularly-named Fred would be the third-famous Fred to play for Man United, following Freddie Goodwin, who played for the Red Devils from 1954-60 and Fred Erentz, who played from 1892-1902.

Although he is not physically big, Fred could be an Eden Hazard-type player, a tricky midfielder who puts defenders on their heels as he skates past them with the ball.

Here are more transfer rumors and notes from around the Premier League:

Mourinho reluctant to pay up for Milinkovic-Savic

With Michael Carrack leaving, Mourinho is looking to sign a new holding midfielder and he’s set his sights on one of the world’s hottest midfield talents, Sergej Milinkovic-Savic. But Lazio has put a price-tag of $117 million on Milinkovic-Savic, giving Mourinho pause if he wants to shell out that much.

The 23-year-old midfield dynamo for Lazio is seen as the eventual successor for Manchester United’s Nemanja Matic with the Serbian National Team, and he could perhaps replace Matic or play alongside him for a few seasons at Old Trafford.

Milinkovic-Savic appears to be worth the money. At 6’4”, Milinkovic-Savic, the son of a professional soccer player (father) and professional basketball player (mother) has the physical tools and build to dominate the center of the park. At the same time, his technical skills have helped him keep the ball moving as well as score 14 goals in all competitions this past season.

He’d be a terrific signing for any team who brings him in.

Collins, Evra to leave West Ham

West Ham is saying good-bye once more to one of its longest-serving players.

James Collins – as well as Patrice Evra – were told that they would not have their contracts renewed once they expire on June 30, leaving them free to join a new club. Collins spent 11 seasons over two stints with the Irons while Evra spent the second half of the season with West Ham after a controversial incident at Marseille with his team’s own supporters.