Mark Hughes signs new long-term contract at Southampton

Mark Hughes has gone from Stoke City outcast to Southampton savior in little under six months time.
The Welsh boss was let go from Stoke City with the Potters 18th in the table and headed towards eventual relegation, but he was picked up by fellow relegation candidates Southampton after the departure of Mauricio Pellegrino. He steered the club to safety, finishing three points above the drop in 17th.
With the Saints in the top flight for another season, the club has announced the signing of Hughes to a new three-year contract.
“Mark, Eddie and I are thrilled to have signed long-term contracts with the club. It was the only option we considered, having spent the last eight weeks with the club,” Hughes said of himself and his assistant coaches Mark Bowen and Eddie Niedzwiecki. “Now it is vital that we take the unbelievable support we received from the fans during the last few games into next season. The staff and the players will work hard every day to deliver the success this club deserves, and with everyone pulling together we will achieve our goals.”
Hughes guided Stoke City to three consecutive ninth-placed finishes, the highest the club had ever finished in the English top flight, but they finished 13th last year and regressed even further this campaign. The sale of playmaker Marko Arnautovic was particularly damaging, and the club scored just 35 goals in 38 games as a result.
At Southampton, Hughes took over a club that sat in 17th with just seven matches to go. He lost three in a row to start his tenure and only won one match with Saints the rest of the way, but managed to keep the club barely afloat.