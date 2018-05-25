Tottenham target trio in summer overhaul

Fresh from Mauricio Pochettino and his staff signing new five-year deals at Tottenham Hotspur, multiple reports claim the Argentine coach has lined up a trio of new signings to focus on this summer.

According to the Daily Mirror, Pochettino wants to bring in Anthony Martial from Manchester United’s, Fulham’s young star Ryan Sessegnon and Ajax’s teenage defender Matthijs de Ligt this summer.

This incomings would be part of a big summer overhaul as Toby Alderweireld could join Man United, while Danny Rose, Mousa Dembele and Fernando Llorente are all said to be available for transfer this summer as Spurs prepare to arrive in their new White Hart Lane stadium.

Poch released a statement after he signed his new deal stating that he and chairman Daniel Levy “have spoken at length about our aspirations for this football club. We both share the same philosophies to achieve long-term, sustainable success.”

Previously the Argentine had expressed his belief that Spurs will need to spend more money if they’re going to achieve their long-term goals of challenging for the Premier League trophy and European glory.

With Poch signing a new deal (said to be worth over $60 million over five years) he has obviously gained assurances from Levy that money will be spent on new signings and in Martial, Sessegnon and de Ligt.

Martial, 22, is clearly looking for a way out of Old Trafford with Jose Mourinho making it abundantly clear the French forward doesn’t have a future under him. Martial missed out on making France’s World Cup squad and despite having a long-term deal at United the striker needs regular minutes to get his career back on track.

Spurs’ other forward options, aside from Harry Kane, are Llorente (his arrival as a back-up to Kane just didn’t work out last season), Heung-Min Son and that’s about it. Pochettino could certainly use some firepower and Martial may well be used as a makeweight in a deal for Alderweireld.

Working with Pochettino would also be a very attractive proposition for Sessegnon and de Ligt, as the duo know they will get chances to play at Spurs and the way in which Dele Alli, Kane and others have developed proves that Poch can help them kick on to the next level.

If Rose leaves this summer, as expected, then Sessegnon would be the perfect replacement to battle it out with Ben Davies for the starting spot at left back. However, the 18-year-old left wing-back may well stay with his boyhood club Fulham if they’re promoted to the Premier League via the Championship playoff final against Aston Villa on Saturday at Wembley.

In the case of de Ligt, the Ajax youngster has been interesting Manchester City, among many other clubs across Europe, but the Dutch defender will surely see a brighter future at Spurs, especially if Alderweireld does move on as a spot will open up.

With Pochettino locked into a new deal, Spurs can continue to attract the top young talent across the planet such is his success at nurturing their skills and turning them into global stars.

Tottenham have the first building block in place to continue their charge as a top four club, now they need to add extra strength in-depth and then lock down the likes of Kane, Alli and Christian Eriksen to new long-term deals.

