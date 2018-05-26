At the half: Injuries taking their toll on UCL final

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Liverpool came out with a furious pace in Saturday’s UEFA Champions League final, but the Reds suffered a massive blow heading into halftime despite their match with Real Madrid remaining scoreless.

Leading goalscorer Mohamed Salah was guided off the pitch by the Reds training staff, after suffering an apparent shoulder injury at the half hour mark.

Terrible news for Liverpool, and really, all football fans. Mo Salah can't continue and leaves the field in tears. #UCLfinal pic.twitter.com/JTnb2J0POy — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) May 26, 2018

Meanwhile, Real had its own injury scary just minutes after when right back Dani Carvajal left the game with a leg injury.

More tears as Dani Carvajal is now forced off with an injury. Spain fans holding their breath just weeks away from the World Cup. #UCLfinal pic.twitter.com/cUpvwVL5xm — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) May 26, 2018

The Reds had their share of early chances, including Trent Alexander-Arnold‘s blast that forced a quality save out of Keylor Navas, but the Premier League side couldn’t break the deadlock.

Real seemed to benefit significantly from Salah’s absence though, and Los Blancos nearly took full advantage in the latter stages of the first half.

Cristiano Ronaldo’s close-range header was saved well by Loris Karius, before Karim Benzema’s follow-up attempt went in the back of the net, but was ruled offside.

45 more minutes to play.