Michael Regan/Getty Images

Bale brace guides Real Madrid to another UCL title

By Matt ReedMay 26, 2018, 4:38 PM EDT
Los Blancos have been the gold standard in the UEFA Champions League over the last half decade, and Zinedine Zidane and his side are victorious once more.

Real Madrid came away with a 3-1 win over Liverpool in Saturday’s UCL final in Kiev, Ukraine, courtesy of a goal from Karim Benzema and Gareth Bale‘s brace.

Although the first half left a bitter taste due to two key injuries to Mohamed Salah and Dani Carvajal, the second stanza really opened up in a brilliant manner.

Bale was on the pitch less than three minutes when he got his opener, and managed to complete a brace to help guide Real to its fourth UCL crown in five seasons.

The Welshman’s sublime bicycle kick restored Madrid’s lead in the second half, before Bale gave Real a two-goal advantage in the dying minutes with a venomous strike that left Karius stunned again.

Meanwhile, the Reds had responded well to Real’s first gut punch, when Sadio Mane equalized in the 55th minute when a close-range finish off a corner kick.

Goalkeeper Loris Karius granted Real a gift opener four minutes prior, after Karim Benzema blocked his throw from inside his box, and knocked it into the Liverpool net.

Karius had several Reds players open to distribute the ball to, but Benzema’s clever play provided the first goal in a comedic fashion.

The second half presented Real with the best chance of the match, as Isco smacked a shot off the crossbar, but the Madridistas couldn’t put the rebound away.

Cristiano Ronaldo nearly snuck one in for Real on the struck of halftime with a powerful header, but Karius did brilliantly to deny the Portuguese attacker from close range. Karim Benzema’s follow-up attempt was slammed home, however, he was ruled offside.

Liverpool was dealt a massive blow just prior to the half-hour mark, when leading goalscorer Salah was substituted out due to an apparent left shoulder injury.

The Egypt international went down in significant pain before being taken out after a 50-50 challenge with Sergio Ramos.

Several reports have already suggested Salah will miss the World Cup in Russia.

Los Blancos were forced into an early change as well, after Carvajal went down with an injury 10 minutes before halftime. Nacho was introduced into the match.

In the 21st minute, Trent Alexander-Arnold nearly blasted home the opener, but Keylor Navas held strong to prevent the Liverpool right back from scoring.

The Reds came out the dominant side, leaving Madrid with little room to work with in the midfield due to the high press employed by Jurgen Klopp.

Liverpool was the only previous English side to defeat a Spanish opponent in the UCL final, having beaten Real in the 1980/81 season behind a 1-0 victory in Paris.

VIDEO: Gareth Bale scores amazing overhead kick

Getty Images
By Joe Prince-WrightMay 26, 2018, 4:19 PM EDT
Take a bow, Gareth Bale.

The Real Madrid star scored an absolutely incredible goal in the UEFA Champions League final.

Moments after coming off the bench the Welsh wizard connected with a cross from the left as he scored an amazing overhead kick to put Real Madrid 2-1 up against Liverpool.

Check out the video below to see a moment of pure magic.

WATCH: Mane levels the match for Liverpool

AP Photo/Rui Vieira
By Matt ReedMay 26, 2018, 4:07 PM EDT
Game on in Kiev!

Sadio Mane has leveled the match at 1-1 after the Liverpool attacker tapped home a close-range effort for the Reds off a corner kick.

Jurgen Klopp and Liverpool had gone behind just minutes prior when Karim Benzema scored, but the Reds are back in it now.

For Mane, it’s his 10th UEFA Champions League goal of the season.

WATCH: Karius grants Real with two comical goals

Juan Manuel Serrano Arce/Getty Images
By Matt ReedMay 26, 2018, 4:02 PM EDT
It was an unconventional way for Real Madrid to take the lead, but they’re on their way to yet another UEFA Champions League title.

Liverpool goalkeeper Loris Karius granted Karim Benzema with the opener in the 51st minute after throwing the ball off of the Madrid striker’s foot.

The ball then bounced into the Liverpool net, in a shocking turn of events.

Karius was at it again in the dying minutes, when Gareth Bale‘s fierce, swerving effort landed in the back of the net, despite the ball traveling straight at the goalkeeper.

Bale completed a brace with that finish.

At the half: Injuries taking their toll on UCL final

Twitter/@CRonaldoNews
By Matt ReedMay 26, 2018, 3:41 PM EDT
Liverpool came out with a furious pace in Saturday’s UEFA Champions League final, but the Reds suffered a massive blow heading into halftime despite their match with Real Madrid remaining scoreless.

Leading goalscorer Mohamed Salah was guided off the pitch by the Reds training staff, after suffering an apparent shoulder injury at the half hour mark.

Meanwhile, Real had its own injury scary just minutes after when right back Dani Carvajal left the game with a leg injury.

The Reds had their share of early chances, including Trent Alexander-Arnold‘s blast that forced a quality save out of Keylor Navas, but the Premier League side couldn’t break the deadlock.

Real seemed to benefit significantly from Salah’s absence though, and Los Blancos nearly took full advantage in the latter stages of the first half.

Cristiano Ronaldo’s close-range header was saved well by Loris Karius, before Karim Benzema’s follow-up attempt went in the back of the net, but was ruled offside.

45 more minutes to play.