Fulham returns to the Premier League

By Matt ReedMay 26, 2018, 1:55 PM EDT
The Premier League beckons once more for the Cottagers.

Fulham earned its way back into England’s first division on Saturday with a 1-0 win over Aston Villa in the final of the Championship promotion playoff.

The victory ensures Fulham’s place in the PL for the first time since the 2013/14 campaign.

The Cottagers took the lead on 23 minutes when Tom Cairney slotted past goalkeeper Sam Johnstone.

Cairney was set up wonderfully by Ryan Sessegnon, who delivered an inch-perfect through ball into the path of his teammate for the 1-0 lead.

Slaviša Jokanović’s side was reduced to 10 men in the 70th minute, after defender Denis Odoi picked up his second yellow card.

Stefan Johansen nearly doubled the Fulham lead with 23 minutes remaining in the match, after Sessegnon set up the Norwegian on the edge of the penalty area.

The Villans came out with more ferocity after halftime, and Jack Grealish was at the center of Villa’s attack.

The 22-year-old made a brilliant individual run into the Fulham penalty area on the hour mark, but his final shot was straight at goalkeeper Marcus Bettinelli.

However, just minutes later Grealish was lucky to not be sent off when he came in late from behind on a challenge with Cairney.

Grealish and Co. nearly found an equalizer in the 50th minute when Grealish’s free header was sent over the Fulham goal.

Villa had its best chance of the opening stanza with five minutes to go from a set piece, but Grealish’s close-range shot was blasted well off target.

Robert Snodgrass‘ clever set piece chip did well to pick out Grealish, although the final product was severely lacking.

Fulham’s run back to the English top flight comes after a tremendous second half of the Championship season in 2017/18, which included a spell of 23 games unbeaten to close out the regular season.

Getty Images
By Joe Prince-WrightMay 26, 2018, 4:19 PM EDT
Take a bow, Gareth Bale.

The Real Madrid star scored an absolutely incredible goal in the UEFA Champions League final.

Moments after coming off the bench the Welsh wizard connected with a cross from the left as he scored an amazing overhead kick to put Real Madrid 2-1 up against Liverpool.

Check out the video below to see a moment of pure magic.

AP Photo/Rui Vieira
By Matt ReedMay 26, 2018, 4:07 PM EDT
Game on in Kiev!

Sadio Mane has leveled the match at 1-1 after the Liverpool attacker tapped home a close-range effort for the Reds off a corner kick.

Jurgen Klopp and Liverpool had gone behind just minutes prior when Karim Benzema scored, but the Reds are back in it now.

For Mane, it’s his 10th UEFA Champions League goal of the season.

Juan Manuel Serrano Arce/Getty Images
By Matt ReedMay 26, 2018, 4:02 PM EDT
It was an unconventional way for Real Madrid to take the lead, but they’re on their way to yet another UEFA Champions League title.

Liverpool goalkeeper Loris Karius granted Karim Benzema with the opener in the 51st minute after throwing the ball off of the Madrid striker’s foot.

The ball then bounced into the Liverpool net, in a shocking turn of events.

Twitter/@CRonaldoNews
By Matt ReedMay 26, 2018, 3:41 PM EDT
Liverpool came out with a furious pace in Saturday’s UEFA Champions League final, but the Reds suffered a massive blow heading into halftime despite their match with Real Madrid remaining scoreless.

Leading goalscorer Mohamed Salah was guided off the pitch by the Reds training staff, after suffering an apparent shoulder injury at the half hour mark.

Meanwhile, Real had its own injury scary just minutes after when right back Dani Carvajal left the game with a leg injury.

The Reds had their share of early chances, including Trent Alexander-Arnold‘s blast that forced a quality save out of Keylor Navas, but the Premier League side couldn’t break the deadlock.

Real seemed to benefit significantly from Salah’s absence though, and Los Blancos nearly took full advantage in the latter stages of the first half.

Cristiano Ronaldo’s close-range header was saved well by Loris Karius, before Karim Benzema’s follow-up attempt went in the back of the net, but was ruled offside.

45 more minutes to play.