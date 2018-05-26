LIVE, UCL final: Real Madrid v. Liverpool

This is it. The curtain comes down on the domestic season in Europe as Real Madrid and Liverpool clash in the UEFA Champions League final in Kiev, Ukraine.
In sunny conditions in the Ukrainian capital, the two highest-scoring teams in the UCL this season meet with Cristiano Ronaldo and Mohamed Salah the danger men.
For Zinedine Zidane and Real Madrid, they’re aiming for a third-straight European title which would hammer home their dominance on the European stage once again. Real seeking their 13th title to extend their own record of European trophies is a daunting prospect for Jurgen Klopp and Liverpool…
That said, with Mohamed Salah having the season of dreams the Anfield club believe destiny is playing its part once again as they’re in their first European final since 2007. Klopp has lost all five of his major finals as a manager and surely his luck has to change some time soon.
Click on the link above to follow all of the action from Kiev live, while we will have reaction and analysis right here on Pro Soccer Talk.
LINEUPS
Game on in Kiev!
Sadio Mane has leveled the match at 1-1 after the Liverpool attacker tapped home a close-range effort for the Reds off a corner kick.
Jurgen Klopp and Liverpool had gone behind just minutes prior when Karim Benzema scored, but the Reds are back in it now.
For Mane, it’s his 10th UEFA Champions League goal of the season.
It was an unconventional way for Real Madrid to take the lead, but they’re on their way to yet another UEFA Champions League title.
Liverpool goalkeeper Loris Karius granted Karim Benzema with the opener in the 51st minute after throwing the ball off of the Madrid striker’s foot.
The ball then bounced into the Liverpool net, in a shocking turn of events.
Liverpool came out with a furious pace in Saturday’s UEFA Champions League final, but the Reds suffered a massive blow heading into halftime despite their match with Real Madrid remaining scoreless.
Leading goalscorer Mohamed Salah was guided off the pitch by the Reds training staff, after suffering an apparent shoulder injury at the half hour mark.
Meanwhile, Real had its own injury scary just minutes after when right back Dani Carvajal left the game with a leg injury.
The Reds had their share of early chances, including Trent Alexander-Arnold‘s blast that forced a quality save out of Keylor Navas, but the Premier League side couldn’t break the deadlock.
Real seemed to benefit significantly from Salah’s absence though, and Los Blancos nearly took full advantage in the latter stages of the first half.
Cristiano Ronaldo’s close-range header was saved well by Loris Karius, before Karim Benzema’s follow-up attempt went in the back of the net, but was ruled offside.
45 more minutes to play.
Mohamed Salah‘s involvement in the UEFA Champions League final lasted less than 30 minutes.
Salah, Liverpool’s leading goalscorer with 44 goals in all competitions this season, landed heavily on his left shoulder after a challenge with Sergio Ramos.
The Egyptian forward tried to get up but couldn’t shake off the injury and was in tears as he walked off the pitch in the European final.
Early reports state that Salah suffered a dislocated shoulder in the challenge, which will mean he is in a race against time to be for the 2018 World Cup in a few weeks.
Ramos will no doubt receive plenty of questions as to his role in Salah’s injury as the Spanish defender made sure Liverpool’s main man hit the floor hard and locked his right arm in during the duel.
All of the focus will now be on Salah to see if he can be fit enough to play for Egypt at the World Cup this summer.
Salah is the main man for the Pharaohs, as he helped them qualify for their first World Cup since 1990.