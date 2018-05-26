WATCH: Karius grants Benzema, Real with the opener

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Mohamed Salah‘s involvement in the UEFA Champions League final lasted less than 30 minutes.

Salah, Liverpool’s leading goalscorer with 44 goals in all competitions this season, landed heavily on his left shoulder after a challenge with Sergio Ramos.

The Egyptian forward tried to get up but couldn’t shake off the injury and was in tears as he walked off the pitch in the European final.

Early reports state that Salah suffered a dislocated shoulder in the challenge, which will mean he is in a race against time to be for the 2018 World Cup in a few weeks.

Ramos will no doubt receive plenty of questions as to his role in Salah’s injury as the Spanish defender made sure Liverpool’s main man hit the floor hard and locked his right arm in during the duel.

Terrible news for Liverpool, and really, all football fans. Mo Salah can't continue and leaves the field in tears. #UCLfinal pic.twitter.com/JTnb2J0POy — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) May 26, 2018

All of the focus will now be on Salah to see if he can be fit enough to play for Egypt at the World Cup this summer.

Salah is the main man for the Pharaohs, as he helped them qualify for their first World Cup since 1990.

