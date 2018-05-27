Tammy Abraham rescues England in Toulon opener

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

It took a late finish to nab three points on Sunday, but England’s title defence at the Toulon Tournament is off an running.

The Three Lions’ Under-21 squad picked up a 2-1 win in their Group A opener against China, after having fallen behind to the Asian nation inside the opening half hour.

England, winners of the last two editions of the competition, conceded in the 20th minute to Yan Dinghao, and went into the halftime break behind 1-0.

Manager Paul Simpson and his side came out strong in the second stanza, though, and found an equalizer five minutes in through Middlesbrough defender Dael Fry‘s header.

It seemed as though England would be destined for a point, however, Tammy Abraham‘s tap-in finish in the 85th minute ensured a crucial victory to open the tournament for the Three Lions.

Big goal from @tammyabraham to get our @TournoiToulon title defence off to a winning start! pic.twitter.com/e6d8s88x29 — England (@England) May 27, 2018

England will round out Group A with matches against Mexico and Qatar on March 28 and June 1, respectively.

At the Toulon Tournament, the three group winners automatically reach the semifinals, while the best second-place nation also receives a bid into the final four.