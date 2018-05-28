Egyptian lawyer launches $1.2 billion lawsuit against Ramos

Egyptian lawyer Bassem Wahba remains furious with Real Madrid defender Sergio Ramos after the notorious world-class defender injured Liverpool and Egypt star Mohamed Salah in the UEFA Champions League Final.
And so the lawyer is launching an audacious lawsuit against Ramos in the name of Salah and Egypt’s World Cup star, claiming damages could breach $1.2 billion.
Salah has said he believes he’ll be back in time for the World Cup, but Wahba isn’t taking any chances.
$1.2 billion dollars!
From Goal.com:
“Ramos intentionally injured Mo Salah and should be punished about his actions,” he claimed. “I’ve filed a lawsuit and a complaint to FIFA.
“I’ll ask for compensation, which could exceed €1 billion, for the physical and psychological harm that Ramos gave Salah and the Egyptian people.”
Wahba is not alone; There’s a Change.org petition with 360,000-plus signatures demanding Ramos’ punishment from FIFA and UEFA.
That said, while many are calling Ramos’ challenge on Salah a vile and malicious move — Salah cannot get his arm free from under Ramos’ — many others have defended Ramos.
Honestly, once you cross the billion-dollar mark, why not sue for much more? Say Wahba wins a settlement of $1.2 billion. That’s like $10.50 for each of Egyptian’s 96 million people, and doesn’t account for Egyptians living in other lands.
Mr. Wahba, we humbly suggest you at least bump it to the requisite cost of buying each Egyptian in the world a Salah jersey… or better yet just give them the money.
When it comes to Europe, Lionel Messi wants to remain a one-club man.
The Argentine megastar says he’s “increasingly sure” that Barcelona will be his only European home before returning to boyhood club Newell’s Old Boys.
Messi, 30, left Newell’s at age 13 and thus did not appear in a senior match for the club.
While he’s likely got plenty of time left with the Blaugranas and is under contract through 2020-21, Argentina is never far from his mind.
From the BBC:
“I always said I wanted to play in Argentine football one day,” Messi told Argentine television station El Trece.
“I don’t know if it will happen but I have it in my mind. It would be at Newell’s, nowhere else. I would like to do that for at least six months, but you never know what will happen.
“I’m increasingly sure that in Europe, Barcelona will be my only club.”
It’s an idea no doubt strengthened by the legion of living Barcelona legends to leave the continent when their time is done at the Camp Nou. Andres Iniesta recently signed for Vissel Kobe in Japan, Xavi Hernandez opted for Qatari club Al Sadd, and Javier Mascherano moved on to Hebei China Fortune.
Unai Emery is set to acquire one of the first piece of Arsenal’s necessary defensive revolution.
Sokratis Papastathopoulos is the piece, a mainstay of Borussia Dortmund’s back line who will cost the Gunners around $21 million according to the Independent’s Jack Pitt-Brooke.
The 79-times capped Greek center back turns 30 in June, having authored 198 appearances since arriving from Genoa.
Only BVB goalkeeper Roman Burki played more Bundesliga minutes for the club this season.
From The Independent:
Mislintat knows 29-year-old Sokratis well from his own time at Dortmund and now Arsenal are in advanced negotiations to bring him to the Emirates. Arsenal initially offered roughly £13m but they are expected to meet Dortmund’s asking price of £16m to complete the deal this week. Sokratis has one year left on his Dortmund contract and is eager to join Arsenal.
Emery went with a four-man back line for much of his time at Paris Saint-Germain, and has to decide whether Laurent Koscielny can bounce back from a rough campaign.
Sokratis would join countryman Konstantinos Mavropanos, the 20-year-old who was Mislintat’s first signing at Arsenal, as well as Koscielny, Shkrodan Mustafi, Calum Chambers, and Rob Holding.
Mohamed Salah vows to lead Egypt’s World Cup run despite a gut-wrenching injury in the UEFA Champions League Final against Real Madrid.
The 25-year-old Liverpool star suffered a shoulder injury when his arm was caught under Sergio Ramos’ as both tumbled to the turf, causing widespread furor with the Real defender.
Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp called the injury “very serious” after the game, but the 44-goal scorer took to Twitter to say he’s “a fighter.” He vowed to play in Russia.
Following last week’s decision handed down by the Court of Arbitration for Sport, Peru captain and talisman Paolo Guerrero has been banned from the 2018 World Cup — at the age of 34, almost certainly his last opportunity to star on the world’s biggest stage.
However, in the days since that decision, a number of Guerrero’s fellow professionals and World Cup stars — France and Denmark captains Hugo Lloris and Simon Kjaer, and Australia’s Mile Jedinak — have written to FIFA, on behalf of FIFPro, the world player union, in hopes of rendering Guerrero eligible to pay at next month’s tournament in Russia.
“We respectfully ask the Fifa Council to show compassion,” the trio wrote. “In our view it would be plainly wrong to exclude him from what should be a pinnacle of his career.”
That Lloris, Kjaer and Jedinak are the players lobbying in favor of Guerrero is particularly notable given the fact that Peru will face France, Denmark and Australia in Group C.
Guerrero tested positive for cocaine late last year, after a tea he drank was tainted and triggered a failed drug test.