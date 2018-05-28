Egyptian lawyer launches $1.2 billion lawsuit against Ramos

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Egyptian lawyer Bassem Wahba remains furious with Real Madrid defender Sergio Ramos after the notorious world-class defender injured Liverpool and Egypt star Mohamed Salah in the UEFA Champions League Final.

[ MORE: Messi talks future ]

And so the lawyer is launching an audacious lawsuit against Ramos in the name of Salah and Egypt’s World Cup star, claiming damages could breach $1.2 billion.

Salah has said he believes he’ll be back in time for the World Cup, but Wahba isn’t taking any chances.

$1.2 billion dollars!

From Goal.com:

“Ramos intentionally injured Mo Salah and should be punished about his actions,” he claimed. “I’ve filed a lawsuit and a complaint to FIFA. “I’ll ask for compensation, which could exceed €1 billion, for the physical and psychological harm that Ramos gave Salah and the Egyptian people.”

Wahba is not alone; There’s a Change.org petition with 360,000-plus signatures demanding Ramos’ punishment from FIFA and UEFA.

That said, while many are calling Ramos’ challenge on Salah a vile and malicious move — Salah cannot get his arm free from under Ramos’ — many others have defended Ramos.

Honestly, once you cross the billion-dollar mark, why not sue for much more? Say Wahba wins a settlement of $1.2 billion. That’s like $10.50 for each of Egyptian’s 96 million people, and doesn’t account for Egyptians living in other lands.

Mr. Wahba, we humbly suggest you at least bump it to the requisite cost of buying each Egyptian in the world a Salah jersey… or better yet just give them the money.

