Messi “increasingly sure” Barcelona will be his only European club

When it comes to Europe, Lionel Messi wants to remain a one-club man.

The Argentine megastar says he’s “increasingly sure” that Barcelona will be his only European home before returning to boyhood club Newell’s Old Boys.

Messi, 30, left Newell’s at age 13 and thus did not appear in a senior match for the club.

While he’s likely got plenty of time left with the Blaugranas and is under contract through 2020-21, Argentina is never far from his mind.

From the BBC:

“I always said I wanted to play in Argentine football one day,” Messi told Argentine television station El Trece. “I don’t know if it will happen but I have it in my mind. It would be at Newell’s, nowhere else. I would like to do that for at least six months, but you never know what will happen. “I’m increasingly sure that in Europe, Barcelona will be my only club.”

It’s an idea no doubt strengthened by the legion of living Barcelona legends to leave the continent when their time is done at the Camp Nou. Andres Iniesta recently signed for Vissel Kobe in Japan, Xavi Hernandez opted for Qatari club Al Sadd, and Javier Mascherano moved on to Hebei China Fortune.

