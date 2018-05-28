Pulisic features in youthful USMNT starting lineup vs Bolivia

Christian Pulisic headlines an incredibly youthful and fun USMNT starting lineup as they get set to take on CONMEBOL side Bolivia at the Talen Energy Stadium in Chester, Pennsylvania.

Pulisic is earning his first USMNT appearance since the failure against Trinidad & Tobago that eliminated the United States from the 2018 World Cup.

Not a single player in the starting lineup is above 30 years old, with 29-year-old Eric Lichaj and 27-year-old Joe Corona the elder statesmen in the starting XI. The average age of the lineup is 22 years and 160 days. Goalkeeper Alex Bono earns his first cap between the sticks, plus debuts for Erik Palmer-Brown, Antonee Robinson, and Josh Sargent. Tim Weah grabs his first international start after picking up his debut in the dying minutes of the match against Paraguay in late March.

Weston McKennie earns his second cap as well, coming off an impressive debut against Paraguay where he scored and held the defensive midfielder spot strongly. He sits deep behind Weah and Pulisic who will lead the attacking buildup, with Corona and Rubin on the wings. Lichaj will wear the captain’s armband to guide the youngsters through the match in his 15th cap.

The young defensive pairing of Matt Miazga and Cameron Carter-Vickers who were impressive against Paraguay begin the match on the bench. With the two of them together among the substitutes and expected to become a mainstay in the United States team moving forward, it would be reasonable to expect them to get significant playing time together in this match, or in the team’s next match against Ireland on Saturday, or France a week later.

Lineup : Alex Bono; Eric Lichaj, Walker Zimmerman, Erik Palmer-Brown, Antonee Robinson; Weston McKennie; Tim Weah, Joe Corona, Christian Pulisic, Rubio Rubin; Josh Sargent.

Bench: Hamid, Olosunde, Miazga, Carter-Vickers, Novakovich, Green, Villafaña, Gooch, Parks.

