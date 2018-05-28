More from PST Latest USMNT news | Three things we learned | PL player Power Rankings
Getty Images

Pulisic features in youthful USMNT starting lineup vs Bolivia

By Kyle BonnMay 28, 2018, 5:51 PM EDT
Christian Pulisic headlines an incredibly youthful and fun USMNT starting lineup as they get set to take on CONMEBOL side Bolivia at the Talen Energy Stadium in Chester, Pennsylvania.

Pulisic is earning his first USMNT appearance since the failure against Trinidad & Tobago that eliminated the United States from the 2018 World Cup.

Not a single player in the starting lineup is above 30 years old, with 29-year-old Eric Lichaj and 27-year-old Joe Corona the elder statesmen in the starting XI. The average age of the lineup is 22 years and 160 days. Goalkeeper Alex Bono earns his first cap between the sticks, plus debuts for Erik Palmer-Brown, Antonee Robinson, and Josh Sargent. Tim Weah grabs his first international start after picking up his debut in the dying minutes of the match against Paraguay in late March.

Weston McKennie earns his second cap as well, coming off an impressive debut against Paraguay where he scored and held the defensive midfielder spot strongly. He sits deep behind Weah and Pulisic who will lead the attacking buildup, with Corona and Rubin on the wings. Lichaj will wear the captain’s armband to guide the youngsters through the match in his 15th cap.

The young defensive pairing of Matt Miazga and Cameron Carter-Vickers who were impressive against Paraguay begin the match on the bench. With the two of them together among the substitutes and expected to become a mainstay in the United States team moving forward, it would be reasonable to expect them to get significant playing time together in this match, or in the team’s next match against Ireland on Saturday, or France a week later.

LineupAlex Bono; Eric Lichaj, Walker Zimmerman, Erik Palmer-Brown, Antonee Robinson; Weston McKennie; Tim Weah, Joe Corona, Christian Pulisic, Rubio Rubin; Josh Sargent.

Bench: Hamid, Olosunde, Miazga, Carter-Vickers, Novakovich, Green, Villafaña, Gooch, Parks.

Balotelli scores, then injured in Italy friendly win over Saudi Arabia

Getty Images
By Kyle BonnMay 28, 2018, 5:30 PM EDT
Mario Balotelli‘s long-awaited return to the Italian national team was punctuated with an exclamation mark, but came to an early end as the striker was forced off with an injury.

In Roberto Mancini’s first match in charge of the Italian national team, he brought back the mercurial Nice striker who has turned his club career around. He earned the start in Monday’s friendly against Saudi Arabia, and would you know it, Balotelli scored in his 14th career international goal in his 34th cap.

The 27-year-old put Italy 1-0 up in the 21st minute when he skillfully cut between three defenders and sliced a shot that threaded the needle into the lower left corner.

Unfortunately, things came to an earlier end than expected when he was forced off with a muscular issue in the early stages of the second half.

Still, Balotelli’s return will give hope to Italy fans who have seen their team disappointingly miss the World Cup this summer. Later in the second half, Andrea Belotti scored the winning goal as Italy finished the match 2-1 winners. Gianluigi Donnarumma manned the goal in place of the retired (for now) Gianluigi Buffon.

Reports: Liverpool agrees to deal for Monaco’s Fabinho

Getty Images
By Kyle BonnMay 28, 2018, 3:30 PM EDT
According to a number of reports, including by Mohamed Bouhafsi of RMC Sport in France, Monaco has agreed to sell midfielder Fabinho to Liverpool for a fee of $58 million.

In an additional report from David Maddock of The Mirror, the fee consists of $52 million in upfront fees, plus another $6 million in potential bonus add-ons. Maddock reports that the deal could be announced as early as Tuesday.

Dominic King of the Daily Mail reports that there was an enquiry made for Fabinho as far back as 12 months prior, and Liverpool kept interest all the way through.

The Reds are looking to overhaul their central midfield this offseason, already bringing in Naby Keita from RB Leipzig on a deal that was signed back in January, and now reportedly securing Monaco’s 24-year-old defensive midfielder. Emre Can is expected to depart on a free transfer to Juventus, while Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain performed well but missed a lot of time with injury.

According to Maddock’s report, they will secure at least another two signings this summer, with talks ongoing for Lyon attacker Nabil Fekir, plus an active search for an upgrade at goalkeeper, made especially urgent after the dismal performance by Loris Karius in the Champions League final.

UPDATE (4:02 p.m. ET): Liverpool has already confirmed the deal.

Roma signs Croatia midfielder Coric from Dinamo Zagreb

Photo by Valerio Pennicino/Getty Images
Associated PressMay 28, 2018, 2:19 PM EDT
ROME (AP) Roma has made its first signing of the offseason, bringing in Croatia midfielder Ante Coric from Dinamo Zagreb.

Roma has paid Dinamo 6 million euros ($7 million) for the 21-year-old Coric, who has signed a five-year contract with the Serie A club.

Dinamo will also get a share of the fee if Coric is sold by Roma before June 30, 2020.

In his first interview after his move was announced on Monday, Coric said: “I did everything to get here, and I can’t wait to start.”

Coric has made almost 150 appearances for Dinamo, scoring 23 goals.

The midfielder has played four times for Croatia and was part of the squad at the 2016 European Championship, but has not been included in the World Cup squad.

Roma’s sporting director Monchi says he believes the club has “secured one of the emerging talents of European football” and hopes “that talent can develop even further – and we can enjoy its quality for a long time.”

Three items of USMNT interest

AP Photo/Ringo H.W. Chiu
By Nicholas MendolaMay 28, 2018, 1:33 PM EDT
The United States men’s national team begins a fortnight of friendlies with Monday’s 6:30 p.m. ET kickoff against Bolivia in Chester, Penn.

Even under the tutelage of an interim manager — Dave Sarachan has yet to lose since taking the reins from Bruce Arena — these young Yanks can make statements as the USMNT looks to the 2019 Gold Cup and hopefully the 2021 Confederations Cup.

Here’s what to keep an eye on:

Bono, Hamid, or Horvath?

While Sarachan may not be around for the long-term, goalkeeping coach Matt Reis has a good chance of staying on the staff. Even if he doesn’t, the GK usage against Bolivia, Ireland, and France will say something about the unit.

The fact that Sarachan pulled Alex Bono away from Toronto FC in the middle of MLS season bodes well for his chances to see significant playing time. Bill Hamid (Midtjylland) and Ethan Horvath (Club Brugge) are terrific talents and will be going all out to earn the top spot.

The next of the uncapped gems

Eyes are understandably on Josh Sargent, but he and Bono are joined by five other uncapped players.

Most of the names have danced through the prospect radar for some time, some more than others.

Centerbacks Erik Palmer-Brown (Manchester City) and Matthew Olosunde (Manchester United) seems unlikely to get a ton of time, especially given Sarachan seems to lose track of who’s been capped and who hasn’t as the moments tick away in these friendlies.

Antonee Robinson, 20, is Everton property and behind Jorge Villafana and Eric Lichaj on the depth chart, though he should see a chance to show as the side’s left back of the future at some point.

Midfielders Keaton Parks (Benfica) and Alejandro Guido (Tijuana) are lesser known entities, and those are always intriguing for USMNT fanatics. Will these two trend toward the national team paths of Emerson Hyndman or Darlington Nagbe?

The Pulisic progress report

There’s little doubt about Christian Pulisic, but he’s officially been handed the keys to the USMNT kingdom. After an exhausting season with Borussia Dortmund and free from the shackles of most of his teammates from the World Cup qualifying failure, how will he fare with all the eyes, arms, and legs of Bolivia, Ireland, and — most interestingly — France taking aim at him.