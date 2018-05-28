Report: Arsenal set to add $21m Sokratis from Dortmund

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Unai Emery is set to acquire one of the first piece of Arsenal’s necessary defensive revolution.

Sokratis Papastathopoulos is the piece, a mainstay of Borussia Dortmund’s back line who will cost the Gunners around $21 million according to the Independent’s Jack Pitt-Brooke.

The 79-times capped Greek center back turns 30 in June, having authored 198 appearances since arriving from Genoa.

Only BVB goalkeeper Roman Burki played more Bundesliga minutes for the club this season.

From The Independent:

Mislintat knows 29-year-old Sokratis well from his own time at Dortmund and now Arsenal are in advanced negotiations to bring him to the Emirates. Arsenal initially offered roughly £13m but they are expected to meet Dortmund’s asking price of £16m to complete the deal this week. Sokratis has one year left on his Dortmund contract and is eager to join Arsenal.

Emery went with a four-man back line for much of his time at Paris Saint-Germain, and has to decide whether Laurent Koscielny can bounce back from a rough campaign.

Sokratis would join countryman Konstantinos Mavropanos, the 20-year-old who was Mislintat’s first signing at Arsenal, as well as Koscielny, Shkrodan Mustafi, Calum Chambers, and Rob Holding.

