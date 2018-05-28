Report: Arsenal set to add $21m Sokratis from Dortmund

Unai Emery is set to acquire one of the first piece of Arsenal’s necessary defensive revolution.
Sokratis Papastathopoulos is the piece, a mainstay of Borussia Dortmund’s back line who will cost the Gunners around $21 million according to the Independent’s Jack Pitt-Brooke.
The 79-times capped Greek center back turns 30 in June, having authored 198 appearances since arriving from Genoa.
[ PREVIEW: USMNT hosts Bolivia in shadows of World Cup hype ]
Only BVB goalkeeper Roman Burki played more Bundesliga minutes for the club this season.
From The Independent:
Mislintat knows 29-year-old Sokratis well from his own time at Dortmund and now Arsenal are in advanced negotiations to bring him to the Emirates. Arsenal initially offered roughly £13m but they are expected to meet Dortmund’s asking price of £16m to complete the deal this week. Sokratis has one year left on his Dortmund contract and is eager to join Arsenal.
Emery went with a four-man back line for much of his time at Paris Saint-Germain, and has to decide whether Laurent Koscielny can bounce back from a rough campaign.
Sokratis would join countryman Konstantinos Mavropanos, the 20-year-old who was Mislintat’s first signing at Arsenal, as well as Koscielny, Shkrodan Mustafi, Calum Chambers, and Rob Holding.
When it comes to Europe, Lionel Messi wants to remain a one-club man.
The Argentine megastar says he’s “increasingly sure” that Barcelona will be his only European home before returning to boyhood club Newell’s Old Boys.
[ MORE: Salah’s World Cup confidence ]
Messi, 30, left Newell’s at age 13 and thus did not appear in a senior match for the club.
While he’s likely got plenty of time left with the Blaugranas and is under contract through 2020-21, Argentina is never far from his mind.
From the BBC:
“I always said I wanted to play in Argentine football one day,” Messi told Argentine television station El Trece.
“I don’t know if it will happen but I have it in my mind. It would be at Newell’s, nowhere else. I would like to do that for at least six months, but you never know what will happen.
“I’m increasingly sure that in Europe, Barcelona will be my only club.”
It’s an idea no doubt strengthened by the legion of living Barcelona legends to leave the continent when their time is done at the Camp Nou. Andres Iniesta recently signed for Vissel Kobe in Japan, Xavi Hernandez opted for Qatari club Al Sadd, and Javier Mascherano moved on to Hebei China Fortune.
Mohamed Salah vows to lead Egypt’s World Cup run despite a gut-wrenching injury in the UEFA Champions League Final against Real Madrid.
[ MORE: USMNT-Bolivia preview ]
The 25-year-old Liverpool star suffered a shoulder injury when his arm was caught under Sergio Ramos’ as both tumbled to the turf, causing widespread furor with the Real defender.
Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp called the injury “very serious” after the game, but the 44-goal scorer took to Twitter to say he’s “a fighter.” He vowed to play in Russia.
Following last week’s decision handed down by the Court of Arbitration for Sport, Peru captain and talisman Paolo Guerrero has been banned from the 2018 World Cup — at the age of 34, almost certainly his last opportunity to star on the world’s biggest stage.
[ PREVIEW: USMNT hosts Bolivia in shadows of World Cup hype ]
However, in the days since that decision, a number of Guerrero’s fellow professionals and World Cup stars — France and Denmark captains Hugo Lloris and Simon Kjaer, and Australia’s Mile Jedinak — have written to FIFA, on behalf of FIFPro, the world player union, in hopes of rendering Guerrero eligible to pay at next month’s tournament in Russia.
“We respectfully ask the Fifa Council to show compassion,” the trio wrote. “In our view it would be plainly wrong to exclude him from what should be a pinnacle of his career.”
[ MORE: Ronaldo hints at Real Madrid exit | Bale does the same ]
That Lloris, Kjaer and Jedinak are the players lobbying in favor of Guerrero is particularly notable given the fact that Peru will face France, Denmark and Australia in Group C.
Guerrero tested positive for cocaine late last year, after a tea he drank was tainted and triggered a failed drug test.
KANSAS CITY, KAN. — The game in 100 words (or less): Nothing ruins a good game of soccer more than controversies involving the referee — and now that VAR is active within MLS, yet another failure of the video-review system to correct the most “clear and obvious” of wrong decisions. There is no longer any rhyme or reason in deciding whether or not to utilize what could be a very helpful tool. Check the third video further down this page to comprehend the absurdity of VAR in Sporting Kansas City’s 0-0 draw with Columbus Crew SC on Sunday. As for the actual soccer which was played, Tim Melia made one save to deny Gyasi Zardes with a point-blank header early in the first half, and a second to deny Zardes rom the penalty spot just before halftime. Despite being a back-and-forth affair between the league’s second- and third-place teams with a chance to take the lead in the Supporters’ Shield race, there were just six shots on target in total and genuine scoring chances were few and far between.
[ PREVIEW: USMNT hosts Bolivia in shadows of World Cup hype ]
Three moments that mattered
43′ — Zardes wins a PK, but Melia makes the save — Melia was responsible for giving away the penalty kick, and he more than made up for it by denying Zardes moments later.
45+6′ — Higuain puts studs into Espinoza, sees red — Originally not called a foul, changed to a red card following video review. On the softer side of red cards (just an opinion).
59′ — Martinez takes a swing at Sinovic, but no video review — At this point, it’s just time to disband the entire VAR experiment. It’s turned MLS into a clown show and an embarrassment. Signed, someone who was initially in favor of VAR, assuming MLS would utilize it properly.
[ FOLLOW: All of PST’s MLS coverage | Standings | Stats | Schedule ]
Man of the match: Tim Melia
Goalscorers: None