Reports: Liverpool agrees to deal for Monaco’s Fabinho

According to a number of reports, including by Mohamed Bouhafsi of RMC Sport in France, Monaco has agreed to sell midfielder Fabinho to Liverpool for a fee of $58 million.
In an additional report from David Maddock of The Mirror, the fee consists of $52 million in upfront fees, plus another $6 million in potential bonus add-ons. Maddock reports that the deal could be announced as early as Tuesday.
Dominic King of the Daily Mail reports that there was an enquiry made for Fabinho as far back as 12 months prior, and Liverpool kept interest all the way through.
The Reds are looking to overhaul their central midfield this offseason, already bringing in Naby Keita from RB Leipzig on a deal that was signed back in January, and now reportedly securing Monaco’s 24-year-old defensive midfielder. Emre Can is expected to depart on a free transfer to Juventus, while Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain performed well but missed a lot of time with injury.
According to Maddock’s report, they will secure at least another two signings this summer, with talks ongoing for Lyon attacker Nabil Fekir, plus an active search for an upgrade at goalkeeper, made especially urgent after the dismal performance by Loris Karius in the Champions League final.
UPDATE (4:02 p.m. ET): Liverpool has already confirmed the deal.