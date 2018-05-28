More from PST Latest USMNT news | Three things we learned | PL player Power Rankings
Reports: Liverpool agrees to deal for Monaco’s Fabinho

By Kyle BonnMay 28, 2018, 3:30 PM EDT
According to a number of reports, including by Mohamed Bouhafsi of RMC Sport in France, Monaco has agreed to sell midfielder Fabinho to Liverpool for a fee of $58 million.

In an additional report from David Maddock of The Mirror, the fee consists of $52 million in upfront fees, plus another $6 million in potential bonus add-ons. Maddock reports that the deal could be announced as early as Tuesday.

Dominic King of the Daily Mail reports that there was an enquiry made for Fabinho as far back as 12 months prior, and Liverpool kept interest all the way through.

The Reds are looking to overhaul their central midfield this offseason, already bringing in Naby Keita from RB Leipzig on a deal that was signed back in January, and now reportedly securing Monaco’s 24-year-old defensive midfielder. Emre Can is expected to depart on a free transfer to Juventus, while Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain performed well but missed a lot of time with injury.

According to Maddock’s report, they will secure at least another two signings this summer, with talks ongoing for Lyon attacker Nabil Fekir, plus an active search for an upgrade at goalkeeper, made especially urgent after the dismal performance by Loris Karius in the Champions League final.

UPDATE (4:02 p.m. ET): Liverpool has already confirmed the deal.

Roma signs Croatia midfielder Coric from Dinamo Zagreb

Associated PressMay 28, 2018, 2:19 PM EDT
ROME (AP) Roma has made its first signing of the offseason, bringing in Croatia midfielder Ante Coric from Dinamo Zagreb.

Roma has paid Dinamo 6 million euros ($7 million) for the 21-year-old Coric, who has signed a five-year contract with the Serie A club.

Dinamo will also get a share of the fee if Coric is sold by Roma before June 30, 2020.

In his first interview after his move was announced on Monday, Coric said: “I did everything to get here, and I can’t wait to start.”

Coric has made almost 150 appearances for Dinamo, scoring 23 goals.

The midfielder has played four times for Croatia and was part of the squad at the 2016 European Championship, but has not been included in the World Cup squad.

Roma’s sporting director Monchi says he believes the club has “secured one of the emerging talents of European football” and hopes “that talent can develop even further – and we can enjoy its quality for a long time.”

Three items of USMNT interest

By Nicholas MendolaMay 28, 2018, 1:33 PM EDT
The United States men’s national team begins a fortnight of friendlies with Monday’s 6:30 p.m. ET kickoff against Bolivia in Chester, Penn.

Even under the tutelage of an interim manager — Dave Sarachan has yet to lose since taking the reins from Bruce Arena — these young Yanks can make statements as the USMNT looks to the 2019 Gold Cup and hopefully the 2021 Confederations Cup.

Here’s what to keep an eye on:

Bono, Hamid, or Horvath?

While Sarachan may not be around for the long-term, goalkeeping coach Matt Reis has a good chance of staying on the staff. Even if he doesn’t, the GK usage against Bolivia, Ireland, and France will say something about the unit.

The fact that Sarachan pulled Alex Bono away from Toronto FC in the middle of MLS season bodes well for his chances to see significant playing time. Bill Hamid (Midtjylland) and Ethan Horvath (Club Brugge) are terrific talents and will be going all out to earn the top spot.

The next of the uncapped gems

Eyes are understandably on Josh Sargent, but he and Bono are joined by five other uncapped players.

Most of the names have danced through the prospect radar for some time, some more than others.

Centerbacks Erik Palmer-Brown (Manchester City) and Matthew Olosunde (Manchester United) seems unlikely to get a ton of time, especially given Sarachan seems to lose track of who’s been capped and who hasn’t as the moments tick away in these friendlies.

Antonee Robinson, 20, is Everton property and behind Jorge Villafana and Eric Lichaj on the depth chart, though he should see a chance to show as the side’s left back of the future at some point.

Midfielders Keaton Parks (Benfica) and Alejandro Guido (Tijuana) are lesser known entities, and those are always intriguing for USMNT fanatics. Will these two trend toward the national team paths of Emerson Hyndman or Darlington Nagbe?

The Pulisic progress report

There’s little doubt about Christian Pulisic, but he’s officially been handed the keys to the USMNT kingdom. After an exhausting season with Borussia Dortmund and free from the shackles of most of his teammates from the World Cup qualifying failure, how will he fare with all the eyes, arms, and legs of Bolivia, Ireland, and — most interestingly — France taking aim at him.

WATCH: Heung-min Son unleashes fireball vs. Honduras

By Nicholas MendolaMay 28, 2018, 12:41 PM EDT
Heung-Min Son finally gets his chance to play the in-focus starring role this summer, free from the delightful but over-shadowing talents of the Tottenham Hotspur attack.

Son, 25, scored 12 goals with six assists in Premier League play this season, adding another six and five across cup competitions. Only Harry Kane netted more goals for Spurs than Son.

He scored another wonderful goal as South Korea beat Honduras 2-0 on Monday, as the Taegeuk Warriors prepare for a difficult World Cup Group F with Germany, Mexico, and Sweden.

What a sweet strike.

Transfer rumor roundup: Soyuncu to Arsenal, Martial staying put

By Nicholas MendolaMay 28, 2018, 12:11 PM EDT
The Manchester Evening News says Manchester United has no intention of selling Anthony Martial this summer.

The report notes that Martial will remain with Alexis Sanchez and Marcus Rashford as United left wingers, and that United is going to continue its recruitment of Willian and Gareth Bale. In the case of Willian, MEN writer Samuel Luckhurst says United has already had some discussions with the Chelsea star.

Speaking of United, the Red Devils and rivals Manchester City were reportedly both rebuffed in bids to take advantage of Inter Milan’s Financial Fair Play problems, tossing $62 million bids the way of the Italian club in hopes of prying center back Milan Skriniar from Serie A.

Skriniar, 23, played every league minute for Inter, scoring four goals and averaging 2.3 tackles and 4.5 clearances per game.

According to Sky Sports:

Both clubs made the approach for the Slovak knowing Inter need to raise around €40m (£35m) before June 30 to avoid falling foul of UEFA’s Financial Fair Play rules, but the Nerazzurri deem the 23-year-old unsellable after his outstanding debut season.

Newcastle United could spring a Liverpool reunion, with Martin Skrtel reportedly being offered to Rafa Benitez’s Magpies for just under $5 million. Skrtel, 33, scored thrice for Fenerbahce this season, leading the team in clearances with an audacious 7.3 per game. Only one player, Osmanlispor’s Yalcin Ayhan, had more (7.9) in all of the Turkish Super Lig.

Staying in Turkey, 21-year-old national team defender Caglar Soyuncu had some interesting comments on his recruitment. He’s currently with Freiburg, and confirmed Arsenal’s interest.

“Arsenal are one of the most important clubs in England,” he said. “I know they’re interested in me, but there’s nothing finalized yet about my transfer. After the national team camp we’ll have talks.”