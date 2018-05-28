More from PST Latest USMNT news | Three things we learned | PL player Power Rankings
Photo by Valerio Pennicino/Getty Images

Roma signs Croatia midfielder Coric from Dinamo Zagreb

Associated PressMay 28, 2018, 2:19 PM EDT
ROME (AP) Roma has made its first signing of the offseason, bringing in Croatia midfielder Ante Coric from Dinamo Zagreb.

Roma has paid Dinamo 6 million euros ($7 million) for the 21-year-old Coric, who has signed a five-year contract with the Serie A club.

Dinamo will also get a share of the fee if Coric is sold by Roma before June 30, 2020.

In his first interview after his move was announced on Monday, Coric said: “I did everything to get here, and I can’t wait to start.”

Coric has made almost 150 appearances for Dinamo, scoring 23 goals.

The midfielder has played four times for Croatia and was part of the squad at the 2016 European Championship, but has not been included in the World Cup squad.

Roma’s sporting director Monchi says he believes the club has “secured one of the emerging talents of European football” and hopes “that talent can develop even further – and we can enjoy its quality for a long time.”

Three items of USMNT interest

AP Photo/Ringo H.W. Chiu
By Nicholas MendolaMay 28, 2018, 1:33 PM EDT
The United States men’s national team begins a fortnight of friendlies with Monday’s 6:30 p.m. ET kickoff against Bolivia in Chester, Penn.

Even under the tutelage of an interim manager — Dave Sarachan has yet to lose since taking the reins from Bruce Arena — these young Yanks can make statements as the USMNT looks to the 2019 Gold Cup and hopefully the 2021 Confederations Cup.

Here’s what to keep an eye on:

Bono, Hamid, or Horvath?

While Sarachan may not be around for the long-term, goalkeeping coach Matt Reis has a good chance of staying on the staff. Even if he doesn’t, the GK usage against Bolivia, Ireland, and France will say something about the unit.

The fact that Sarachan pulled Alex Bono away from Toronto FC in the middle of MLS season bodes well for his chances to see significant playing time. Bill Hamid (Midtjylland) and Ethan Horvath (Club Brugge) are terrific talents and will be going all out to earn the top spot.

The next of the uncapped gems

Eyes are understandably on Josh Sargent, but he and Bono are joined by five other uncapped players.

Most of the names have danced through the prospect radar for some time, some more than others.

Centerbacks Erik Palmer-Brown (Manchester City) and Matthew Olosunde (Manchester United) seems unlikely to get a ton of time, especially given Sarachan seems to lose track of who’s been capped and who hasn’t as the moments tick away in these friendlies.

Antonee Robinson, 20, is Everton property and behind Jorge Villafana and Eric Lichaj on the depth chart, though he should see a chance to show as the side’s left back of the future at some point.

Midfielders Keaton Parks (Benfica) and Alejandro Guido (Tijuana) are lesser known entities, and those are always intriguing for USMNT fanatics. Will these two trend toward the national team paths of Emerson Hyndman or Darlington Nagbe?

The Pulisic progress report

There’s little doubt about Christian Pulisic, but he’s officially been handed the keys to the USMNT kingdom. After an exhausting season with Borussia Dortmund and free from the shackles of most of his teammates from the World Cup qualifying failure, how will he fare with all the eyes, arms, and legs of Bolivia, Ireland, and — most interestingly — France taking aim at him.

WATCH: Heung-min Son unleashes fireball vs. Honduras

AP Photo/Lee Jin-man
By Nicholas MendolaMay 28, 2018, 12:41 PM EDT
Heung-Min Son finally gets his chance to play the in-focus starring role this summer, free from the delightful but over-shadowing talents of the Tottenham Hotspur attack.

Son, 25, scored 12 goals with six assists in Premier League play this season, adding another six and five across cup competitions. Only Harry Kane netted more goals for Spurs than Son.

He scored another wonderful goal as South Korea beat Honduras 2-0 on Monday, as the Taegeuk Warriors prepare for a difficult World Cup Group F with Germany, Mexico, and Sweden.

What a sweet strike.

Transfer rumor roundup: Soyuncu to Arsenal, Martial staying put

Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaMay 28, 2018, 12:11 PM EDT
The Manchester Evening News says Manchester United has no intention of selling Anthony Martial this summer.

The report notes that Martial will remain with Alexis Sanchez and Marcus Rashford as United left wingers, and that United is going to continue its recruitment of Willian and Gareth Bale. In the case of Willian, MEN writer Samuel Luckhurst says United has already had some discussions with the Chelsea star.

Speaking of United, the Red Devils and rivals Manchester City were reportedly both rebuffed in bids to take advantage of Inter Milan’s Financial Fair Play problems, tossing $62 million bids the way of the Italian club in hopes of prying center back Milan Skriniar from Serie A.

Skriniar, 23, played every league minute for Inter, scoring four goals and averaging 2.3 tackles and 4.5 clearances per game.

According to Sky Sports:

Both clubs made the approach for the Slovak knowing Inter need to raise around €40m (£35m) before June 30 to avoid falling foul of UEFA’s Financial Fair Play rules, but the Nerazzurri deem the 23-year-old unsellable after his outstanding debut season.

Newcastle United could spring a Liverpool reunion, with Martin Skrtel reportedly being offered to Rafa Benitez’s Magpies for just under $5 million. Skrtel, 33, scored thrice for Fenerbahce this season, leading the team in clearances with an audacious 7.3 per game. Only one player, Osmanlispor’s Yalcin Ayhan, had more (7.9) in all of the Turkish Super Lig.

Staying in Turkey, 21-year-old national team defender Caglar Soyuncu had some interesting comments on his recruitment. He’s currently with Freiburg, and confirmed Arsenal’s interest.

“Arsenal are one of the most important clubs in England,” he said. “I know they’re interested in me, but there’s nothing finalized yet about my transfer. After the national team camp we’ll have talks.”

Sargent set to be latest teenager to make USMNT debut

RODRIGO ARANGUA/AFP/Getty Images
Associated PressMay 28, 2018, 11:00 AM EDT
PHILADELPHIA (AP) Josh Sargent’s parents will be in the stands along with a bunch of friends. Three months after his 18th birthday, the red-haired forward could be the latest teenager to debut for a transforming U.S. national team.

“It’s going very fast, to be honest, so I haven’t really had a lot of time to just process everything,” he said ahead of Monday’s exhibition against Bolivia. “It’s just one thing to next, and that’s not necessarily a bad thing. I like staying busy and playing soccer all the time.”

He left St. Dominic High School in O’Fallon, Missouri, in the middle of 10th grade to join the U.S. Under-17 team’s residency camp in Bradenton, Florida. He scored five goals last spring in the CONCACAF Under-17 Championship, then was a surprise selection for the Under-20 World Cup roster and scored four goals as the U.S. reached the quarterfinals in South Korea. He agreed to sign a professional contract with Werder Bremen when he turned 18 on Feb. 20, then scored three more goals as the Americans reached the Under-17 World Cup quarterfinals in India.

Sargent joined Freddy Adu in 2007 as the only Americans to play in both FIFA youth tournaments in the same year. He was in position to become the first to play for the U-17s, U-20s and full national team in the same year but strained his right quadriceps on the first day of training ahead of November’s exhibition at Portugal.

“It’s unique,” U.S. Under-17 coach John Hackworth said. “That’s also part of the circumstance that the U.S. national team is in right now.”

Sargent’s dad, Jeff, was a defender at St. Louis Community College-Florissant Valley and Sangamon State, now the University of Illinois at Springfield. His mom, the former Liane Deetman, was a forward at SIU Edwardsville.

Josh played baseball (shortstop), basketball (point guard), football (lots of positions), ice hockey (center) and golf growing up, but excelled in soccer and joined the St. Louis Scott Gallagher Soccer Club.

“St. Louis is such a hotbed for soccer in the first place,” Sargent said. “My family, they were really supportive about letting me choose what I wanted to do, and in the end I just felt most comfortable with soccer.”

[ MORE: Salah’s World Cup confidence ]

Kevin Kalish, his coach at Scott Gallagher and now coach at Saint Louis University, said Sargent stood out for his graceful movement and mentality to score and dominate games, and for a humble demeanor.

“Even as a youth player, when he was going in and out of the national team camp, you never felt like he was big-timing you,” Kalish said.

Sporting Kansas City claimed homegrown player rights and hoped to sign Sargent, but he decided against Major League Soccer and moved to Germany in January.

“Obviously it’s really tempting wanting to play close to home, so you can be close to family and everything, but I think that would have been the easy way out,” he said. “Just wanting to stay close to home isn’t really what I want to do in my career. I want to go to a place where I can develop and become the best player I can become.”

He didn’t speak any German when he flew from St. Louis to Washington, D.C., and onto Frankfurt and then Bremen – it wasn’t offered at St. Dominic. Sargent moved into a player dormitory located adjacent to Weser-Stadion, but because he didn’t turn 18 until after the January transfer window closed, he was ineligible to play for Bremen or even its reserve team in the third division until the 2018-19 season.

“You want to play games and be able to prove to the players that you belong there, but it’s difficult when you can’t play games and show them that,” he said. “At the same time it was good to just help me settle in and get used to the guys first.”

Sargent arrived in a country that has become a key cog in the U.S. player development system. Christian Pulisic, a midfielder from Hershey, Pennsylvania, made his debut for Borussia Dortmund at 17 two years ago, scored 12 goals in 97 matches and already is the top player on the national team. Weston McKennie, a midfielder from Little Elm, Texas, made his debut for Schalke at 18 on the final day of the 2016-17 season, appeared in 25 matches this season and scored in his American debut at Portugal.

“I think Christian kind of leads the way, because he’s shown that he can be successful there. And then Weston comes in and does it,” Hackworth said. “That belief and having a player that inspires you, but also allows you to look at something tangible and say it can be done, it absolutely can be done, is so powerful.”

Several of the Americans in Germany met up at Pulisic’s place recently. The group, which includes prospects Nick Taitague, Haji Wright, Isaiah Young and Zyen Jones, provides a support system for each other.

“They’re only about an hour-and-a-half drive away, so it’s good knowing if something’s going wrong or if I’m ever really homesick or something, I can just go see these guys, and we’re all really close,” Sargent said. “It’s a good feeling.”

Dave Sarachan gave nine players debuts in his first three matches after becoming interim national team coach last fall. Sargent’s time appears to be now.

“I think he’s already shown he’s a battler and he’s physically there,” Sarachan said. “It’s like any player that goes from a level of 20 miles an hour to now jumping into 30 miles an hour and 40. How do they handle the speed and how do they handle playing up against better defenders? And so far I think Josh, even in the few days we’ve been here, has shown he’s in the mix.”