RODRIGO ARANGUA/AFP/Getty Images

Sargent set to be latest teenager to make USMNT debut

Associated PressMay 28, 2018, 11:00 AM EDT
PHILADELPHIA (AP) Josh Sargent’s parents will be in the stands along with a bunch of friends. Three months after his 18th birthday, the red-haired forward could be the latest teenager to debut for a transforming U.S. national team.

“It’s going very fast, to be honest, so I haven’t really had a lot of time to just process everything,” he said ahead of Monday’s exhibition against Bolivia. “It’s just one thing to next, and that’s not necessarily a bad thing. I like staying busy and playing soccer all the time.”

He left St. Dominic High School in O’Fallon, Missouri, in the middle of 10th grade to join the U.S. Under-17 team’s residency camp in Bradenton, Florida. He scored five goals last spring in the CONCACAF Under-17 Championship, then was a surprise selection for the Under-20 World Cup roster and scored four goals as the U.S. reached the quarterfinals in South Korea. He agreed to sign a professional contract with Werder Bremen when he turned 18 on Feb. 20, then scored three more goals as the Americans reached the Under-17 World Cup quarterfinals in India.

Sargent joined Freddy Adu in 2007 as the only Americans to play in both FIFA youth tournaments in the same year. He was in position to become the first to play for the U-17s, U-20s and full national team in the same year but strained his right quadriceps on the first day of training ahead of November’s exhibition at Portugal.

“It’s unique,” U.S. Under-17 coach John Hackworth said. “That’s also part of the circumstance that the U.S. national team is in right now.”

Sargent’s dad, Jeff, was a defender at St. Louis Community College-Florissant Valley and Sangamon State, now the University of Illinois at Springfield. His mom, the former Liane Deetman, was a forward at SIU Edwardsville.

Josh played baseball (shortstop), basketball (point guard), football (lots of positions), ice hockey (center) and golf growing up, but excelled in soccer and joined the St. Louis Scott Gallagher Soccer Club.

“St. Louis is such a hotbed for soccer in the first place,” Sargent said. “My family, they were really supportive about letting me choose what I wanted to do, and in the end I just felt most comfortable with soccer.”

Kevin Kalish, his coach at Scott Gallagher and now coach at Saint Louis University, said Sargent stood out for his graceful movement and mentality to score and dominate games, and for a humble demeanor.

“Even as a youth player, when he was going in and out of the national team camp, you never felt like he was big-timing you,” Kalish said.

Sporting Kansas City claimed homegrown player rights and hoped to sign Sargent, but he decided against Major League Soccer and moved to Germany in January.

“Obviously it’s really tempting wanting to play close to home, so you can be close to family and everything, but I think that would have been the easy way out,” he said. “Just wanting to stay close to home isn’t really what I want to do in my career. I want to go to a place where I can develop and become the best player I can become.”

He didn’t speak any German when he flew from St. Louis to Washington, D.C., and onto Frankfurt and then Bremen – it wasn’t offered at St. Dominic. Sargent moved into a player dormitory located adjacent to Weser-Stadion, but because he didn’t turn 18 until after the January transfer window closed, he was ineligible to play for Bremen or even its reserve team in the third division until the 2018-19 season.

“You want to play games and be able to prove to the players that you belong there, but it’s difficult when you can’t play games and show them that,” he said. “At the same time it was good to just help me settle in and get used to the guys first.”

Sargent arrived in a country that has become a key cog in the U.S. player development system. Christian Pulisic, a midfielder from Hershey, Pennsylvania, made his debut for Borussia Dortmund at 17 two years ago, scored 12 goals in 97 matches and already is the top player on the national team. Weston McKennie, a midfielder from Little Elm, Texas, made his debut for Schalke at 18 on the final day of the 2016-17 season, appeared in 25 matches this season and scored in his American debut at Portugal.

“I think Christian kind of leads the way, because he’s shown that he can be successful there. And then Weston comes in and does it,” Hackworth said. “That belief and having a player that inspires you, but also allows you to look at something tangible and say it can be done, it absolutely can be done, is so powerful.”

Several of the Americans in Germany met up at Pulisic’s place recently. The group, which includes prospects Nick Taitague, Haji Wright, Isaiah Young and Zyen Jones, provides a support system for each other.

“They’re only about an hour-and-a-half drive away, so it’s good knowing if something’s going wrong or if I’m ever really homesick or something, I can just go see these guys, and we’re all really close,” Sargent said. “It’s a good feeling.”

Dave Sarachan gave nine players debuts in his first three matches after becoming interim national team coach last fall. Sargent’s time appears to be now.

“I think he’s already shown he’s a battler and he’s physically there,” Sarachan said. “It’s like any player that goes from a level of 20 miles an hour to now jumping into 30 miles an hour and 40. How do they handle the speed and how do they handle playing up against better defenders? And so far I think Josh, even in the few days we’ve been here, has shown he’s in the mix.”

Transfer rumor roundup: Soyuncu to Arsenal, Martial staying put

Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaMay 28, 2018, 12:11 PM EDT
The Manchester Evening News says Manchester United has no intention of selling Anthony Martial this summer.

The report notes that Martial will remain with Alexis Sanchez and Marcus Rashford as United left wingers, and that United is going to continue its recruitment of Willian and Gareth Bale. In the case of Willian, MEN writer Samuel Luckhurst says United has already had some discussions with the Chelsea star.

Speaking of United, the Red Devils and rivals Manchester City were reportedly both rebuffed in bids to take advantage of Inter Milan’s Financial Fair Play problems, tossing $62 million bids the way of the Italian club in hopes of prying center back Milan Skriniar from Serie A.

Skriniar, 23, played every league minute for Inter, scoring four goals and averaging 2.3 tackles and 4.5 clearances per game.

According to Sky Sports:

Both clubs made the approach for the Slovak knowing Inter need to raise around €40m (£35m) before June 30 to avoid falling foul of UEFA’s Financial Fair Play rules, but the Nerazzurri deem the 23-year-old unsellable after his outstanding debut season.

Newcastle United could spring a Liverpool reunion, with Martin Skrtel reportedly being offered to Rafa Benitez’s Magpies for just under $5 million. Skrtel, 33, scored thrice for Fenerbahce this season, leading the team in clearances with an audacious 7.3 per game. Only one player, Osmanlispor’s Yalcin Ayhan, had more (7.9) in all of the Turkish Super Lig.

Staying in Turkey, 21-year-old national team defender Caglar Soyuncu had some interesting comments on his recruitment. He’s currently with Freiburg, and confirmed Arsenal’s interest.

“Arsenal are one of the most important clubs in England,” he said. “I know they’re interested in me, but there’s nothing finalized yet about my transfer. After the national team camp we’ll have talks.”

Egyptian lawyer launches $1.2 billion lawsuit against Ramos

Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaMay 28, 2018, 10:27 AM EDT
Egyptian lawyer Bassem Wahba remains furious with Real Madrid defender Sergio Ramos after the notorious world-class defender injured Liverpool and Egypt star Mohamed Salah in the UEFA Champions League Final.

And so the lawyer is launching an audacious lawsuit against Ramos in the name of Salah and Egypt’s World Cup star, claiming damages could breach $1.2 billion.

Salah has said he believes he’ll be back in time for the World Cup, but Wahba isn’t taking any chances.

$1.2 billion dollars!

From Goal.com:

“Ramos intentionally injured Mo Salah and should be punished about his actions,” he claimed. “I’ve filed a lawsuit and a complaint to FIFA.

“I’ll ask for compensation, which could exceed €1 billion, for the physical and psychological harm that Ramos gave Salah and the Egyptian people.”

Wahba is not alone; There’s a Change.org petition with 360,000-plus signatures demanding Ramos’ punishment from FIFA and UEFA.

That said, while many are calling Ramos’ challenge on Salah a vile and malicious move — Salah cannot get his arm free from under Ramos’ — many others have defended Ramos.

Honestly, once you cross the billion-dollar mark, why not sue for much more? Say Wahba wins a settlement of $1.2 billion. That’s like $10.50 for each of Egyptian’s 96 million people, and doesn’t account for Egyptians living in other lands.

Mr. Wahba, we humbly suggest you at least bump it to the requisite cost of buying each Egyptian in the world a Salah jersey… or better yet just give them the money.

Messi “increasingly sure” Barcelona will be his only European club

Photo by David Ramos/Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaMay 28, 2018, 9:15 AM EDT
When it comes to Europe, Lionel Messi wants to remain a one-club man.

The Argentine megastar says he’s “increasingly sure” that Barcelona will be his only European home before returning to boyhood club Newell’s Old Boys.

Messi, 30, left Newell’s at age 13 and thus did not appear in a senior match for the club.

While he’s likely got plenty of time left with the Blaugranas and is under contract through 2020-21, Argentina is never far from his mind.

From the BBC:

“I always said I wanted to play in Argentine football one day,” Messi told Argentine television station El Trece.

“I don’t know if it will happen but I have it in my mind. It would be at Newell’s, nowhere else. I would like to do that for at least six months, but you never know what will happen.

“I’m increasingly sure that in Europe, Barcelona will be my only club.”

It’s an idea no doubt strengthened by the legion of living Barcelona legends to leave the continent when their time is done at the Camp Nou. Andres Iniesta recently signed for Vissel Kobe in Japan, Xavi Hernandez opted for Qatari club Al Sadd, and Javier Mascherano moved on to Hebei China Fortune.

Report: Arsenal set to add $21m Sokratis from Dortmund

Photo by Lintao Zhang/Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaMay 28, 2018, 8:35 AM EDT
Unai Emery is set to acquire one of the first piece of Arsenal’s necessary defensive revolution.

Sokratis Papastathopoulos is the piece, a mainstay of Borussia Dortmund’s back line who will cost the Gunners around $21 million according to the Independent’s Jack Pitt-Brooke.

The 79-times capped Greek center back turns 30 in June, having authored 198 appearances since arriving from Genoa.

Only BVB goalkeeper Roman Burki played more Bundesliga minutes for the club this season.

From The Independent:

Mislintat knows 29-year-old Sokratis well from his own time at Dortmund and now Arsenal are in advanced negotiations to bring him to the Emirates. Arsenal initially offered roughly £13m but they are expected to meet Dortmund’s asking price of £16m to complete the deal this week. Sokratis has one year left on his Dortmund contract and is eager to join Arsenal.

Emery went with a four-man back line for much of his time at Paris Saint-Germain, and has to decide whether Laurent Koscielny can bounce back from a rough campaign.

Sokratis would join countryman Konstantinos Mavropanos, the 20-year-old who was Mislintat’s first signing at Arsenal, as well as Koscielny, Shkrodan Mustafi, Calum Chambers, and Rob Holding.