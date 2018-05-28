More from PST Latest USMNT news | Three things we learned | PL player Power Rankings
VIDEO: Zimmerman gives United States the opening goal vs. Bolivia

By Kyle BonnMay 28, 2018, 7:46 PM EDT
The United States has dominated Bolivia through the opening half of play, and while the group up front looked most likely to score, the actual opener came from a relatively unlikely source.

LAFC central defender Walker Zimmerman powered home a header off a set-piece to give the U.S. a 1-0 lead over Bolivia in the 33rd minute. He rose higher than his defender Ronald Raldes to powerfully redirect the ball into the back of the net.

Tim Weah and Josh Sargent were dangerous up front, combining for a number of one-two chances in front of goal. Rubio Rubin was also involved heavily in the build-up, while Joe Corona popped up on a number of occasions and picked up the assist on Zimmerman’s goal after delivering the corner.

Christian Pulisic, on the heels of a long season with Borussia Dortmund, was not particularly sharp in the first half and struggled to see himself involved in any solid chances. Interim boss Dave Sarachan admitted at halftime that the kids were a bit rushed in the final third, shooting early before chances truly developed. Nevertheless, the U.S. was clearly the better side in the opening 45 minutes, and have the lone goal to show for it.

Pulisic features in youthful USMNT starting lineup vs Bolivia

By Kyle BonnMay 28, 2018, 5:51 PM EDT
Christian Pulisic headlines an incredibly youthful and fun USMNT starting lineup as they get set to take on CONMEBOL side Bolivia at the Talen Energy Stadium in Chester, Pennsylvania.

Pulisic is earning his first USMNT appearance since the failure against Trinidad & Tobago that eliminated the United States from the 2018 World Cup.

Not a single player in the starting lineup is above 30 years old, with 29-year-old Eric Lichaj and 27-year-old Joe Corona the elder statesmen in the starting XI. The average age of the lineup is 22 years and 160 days. Goalkeeper Alex Bono earns his first cap between the sticks, plus debuts for Erik Palmer-Brown, Antonee Robinson, and Josh Sargent. Tim Weah grabs his first international start after picking up his debut in the dying minutes of the match against Paraguay in late March.

Weston McKennie earns his second cap as well, coming off an impressive debut against Paraguay where he scored and held the defensive midfielder spot strongly. He sits deep behind Weah and Pulisic who will lead the attacking buildup, with Corona and Rubin on the wings. Lichaj will wear the captain’s armband to guide the youngsters through the match in his 15th cap.

The young defensive pairing of Matt Miazga and Cameron Carter-Vickers who were impressive against Paraguay begin the match on the bench. With the two of them together among the substitutes and expected to become a mainstay in the United States team moving forward, it would be reasonable to expect them to get significant playing time together in this match, or in the team’s next match against Ireland on Saturday, or France a week later.

LineupAlex Bono; Eric Lichaj, Walker Zimmerman, Erik Palmer-Brown, Antonee Robinson; Weston McKennie; Tim Weah, Joe Corona, Christian Pulisic, Rubio Rubin; Josh Sargent.

Bench: Hamid, Olosunde, Miazga, Carter-Vickers, Novakovich, Green, Villafaña, Gooch, Parks.

Balotelli scores, then injured in Italy friendly win over Saudi Arabia

By Kyle BonnMay 28, 2018, 5:30 PM EDT
Mario Balotelli‘s long-awaited return to the Italian national team was punctuated with an exclamation mark, but came to an early end as the striker was forced off with an injury.

In Roberto Mancini’s first match in charge of the Italian national team, he brought back the mercurial Nice striker who has turned his club career around. He earned the start in Monday’s friendly against Saudi Arabia, and would you know it, Balotelli scored in his 14th career international goal in his 34th cap.

The 27-year-old put Italy 1-0 up in the 21st minute when he skillfully cut between three defenders and sliced a shot that threaded the needle into the lower left corner.

Unfortunately, things came to an earlier end than expected when he was forced off with a muscular issue in the early stages of the second half.

Still, Balotelli’s return will give hope to Italy fans who have seen their team disappointingly miss the World Cup this summer. Later in the second half, Andrea Belotti scored the winning goal as Italy finished the match 2-1 winners. Gianluigi Donnarumma manned the goal in place of the retired (for now) Gianluigi Buffon.

Reports: Liverpool agrees to deal for Monaco’s Fabinho

By Kyle BonnMay 28, 2018, 3:30 PM EDT
According to a number of reports, including by Mohamed Bouhafsi of RMC Sport in France, Monaco has agreed to sell midfielder Fabinho to Liverpool for a fee of $58 million.

In an additional report from David Maddock of The Mirror, the fee consists of $52 million in upfront fees, plus another $6 million in potential bonus add-ons. Maddock reports that the deal could be announced as early as Tuesday.

Dominic King of the Daily Mail reports that there was an enquiry made for Fabinho as far back as 12 months prior, and Liverpool kept interest all the way through.

The Reds are looking to overhaul their central midfield this offseason, already bringing in Naby Keita from RB Leipzig on a deal that was signed back in January, and now reportedly securing Monaco’s 24-year-old defensive midfielder. Emre Can is expected to depart on a free transfer to Juventus, while Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain performed well but missed a lot of time with injury.

According to Maddock’s report, they will secure at least another two signings this summer, with talks ongoing for Lyon attacker Nabil Fekir, plus an active search for an upgrade at goalkeeper, made especially urgent after the dismal performance by Loris Karius in the Champions League final.

UPDATE (4:02 p.m. ET): Liverpool has already confirmed the deal.

Roma signs Croatia midfielder Coric from Dinamo Zagreb

Associated PressMay 28, 2018, 2:19 PM EDT
ROME (AP) Roma has made its first signing of the offseason, bringing in Croatia midfielder Ante Coric from Dinamo Zagreb.

Roma has paid Dinamo 6 million euros ($7 million) for the 21-year-old Coric, who has signed a five-year contract with the Serie A club.

Dinamo will also get a share of the fee if Coric is sold by Roma before June 30, 2020.

[ MORE: Messi talks future ]

In his first interview after his move was announced on Monday, Coric said: “I did everything to get here, and I can’t wait to start.”

Coric has made almost 150 appearances for Dinamo, scoring 23 goals.

The midfielder has played four times for Croatia and was part of the squad at the 2016 European Championship, but has not been included in the World Cup squad.

Roma’s sporting director Monchi says he believes the club has “secured one of the emerging talents of European football” and hopes “that talent can develop even further – and we can enjoy its quality for a long time.”