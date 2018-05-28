VIDEO: Zimmerman gives United States the opening goal vs. Bolivia

The United States has dominated Bolivia through the opening half of play, and while the group up front looked most likely to score, the actual opener came from a relatively unlikely source.

LAFC central defender Walker Zimmerman powered home a header off a set-piece to give the U.S. a 1-0 lead over Bolivia in the 33rd minute. He rose higher than his defender Ronald Raldes to powerfully redirect the ball into the back of the net.

Walker Zimmerman rises above the defense to head home the first goal of the night! pic.twitter.com/4cWsFhQYm8 — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) May 28, 2018

Tim Weah and Josh Sargent were dangerous up front, combining for a number of one-two chances in front of goal. Rubio Rubin was also involved heavily in the build-up, while Joe Corona popped up on a number of occasions and picked up the assist on Zimmerman’s goal after delivering the corner.

Christian Pulisic, on the heels of a long season with Borussia Dortmund, was not particularly sharp in the first half and struggled to see himself involved in any solid chances. Interim boss Dave Sarachan admitted at halftime that the kids were a bit rushed in the final third, shooting early before chances truly developed. Nevertheless, the U.S. was clearly the better side in the opening 45 minutes, and have the lone goal to show for it.

