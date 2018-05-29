Christian Pulisic’s father: Any current transfer rumors “hogwash”

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Christian Pulisic’s father Mark has called distinct rumors of a Premier League move for his son “hogwash.”

Pulisic played for the USMNT in Monday’s win over Bolivia, but will not be traveling to Europe with Dave Sarachan’s men. He’ll instead get a deserved break following his 42-game season with BVB (five goals, seven assists).

[ MORE: Transfer rumor roundup ]

Mark Pulisic says Christian is “linked with a different club every week,” and that the player will soon sit with Borussia Dortmund to discuss what’s next for the 19-year-old playmaker. From Sky Sports:

“Now is the time that the season has just ended that we’ll sit down with Dortmund, we’ll sit down with, I don’t know whether others clubs are in the mix, [and see what] Dortmund’s idea is and their plans for Christian. “But there’s nothing concrete. Right now, Christian plays for Dortmund and that’s where he is planning on playing again next year.”

Mark Pulisic, an assistant for Bob Lilley at USL’s Pittsburgh Riverhounds, said it’s reasonable to expect his son will play for other clubs in due time.

It’s just that current rumors are garbage. And that certainly doesn’t mean he won’t finish the summer with one the teams already linked with the American phenom.

“He was linked to Tottenham. Last week it was Liverpool. The week before Man United. The week before this… it’s hogwash,” Mark Pulisic said.

Follow @NicholasMendola