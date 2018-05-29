More from PST Latest USMNT news | Three things we learned | PL player Power Rankings
FC Cincinnati to make MLS debut in 2019

By Nicholas MendolaMay 29, 2018, 6:05 PM EDT
We’re unsure the cat was in the bag for long at all, but it’s out now: FC Cincinnati will join Major League Soccer and debut next Spring.

The team’s status as a “2019 expansion club” was announced  at the Rhinegeist Brewery on Tuesday.

FCC currently plays in the USL, and the club will remain as FC Cincinnati and continue playing at Nippert Stadium until its new soccer-specific stadium is completed in 2021.

In a press release, owner Carl Lindner III called it a “triumph for the continued renaissance of this incredible city.”

Watch the full press conference here:

Christian Pulisic’s father: Any current transfer rumors “hogwash”

By Nicholas MendolaMay 29, 2018, 5:57 PM EDT
Christian Pulisic’s father Mark has called distinct rumors of a Premier League move for his son “hogwash.”

Pulisic played for the USMNT in Monday’s win over Bolivia, but will not be traveling to Europe with Dave Sarachan’s men. He’ll instead get a deserved break following his 42-game season with BVB (five goals, seven assists).

Mark Pulisic says Christian is “linked with a different club every week,” and that the player will soon sit with Borussia Dortmund to discuss what’s next for the 19-year-old playmaker. From Sky Sports:

“Now is the time that the season has just ended that we’ll sit down with Dortmund, we’ll sit down with, I don’t know whether others clubs are in the mix, [and see what] Dortmund’s idea is and their plans for Christian.

“But there’s nothing concrete. Right now, Christian plays for Dortmund and that’s where he is planning on playing again next year.”

Mark Pulisic, an assistant for Bob Lilley at USL’s Pittsburgh Riverhounds, said it’s reasonable to expect his son will play for other clubs in due time.

It’s just that current rumors are garbage. And that certainly doesn’t mean he won’t finish the summer with one the teams already linked with the American phenom.

“He was linked to Tottenham. Last week it was Liverpool. The week before Man United. The week before this… it’s hogwash,” Mark Pulisic said.

Transfer rumor roundup: Mahrez to Man City, Boro duo to PL

By Nicholas MendolaMay 29, 2018, 5:15 PM EDT
As Manchester United reportedly triggers a release clause for a new right back, plenty of Premier League peers are seeking new players of their own.

Across Manchester, Pep Guardiola may’ve claimed City won’t be spending big this summer but that doesn’t man the champions won’t be splashing some cash.

The Mail says Leicester City’s Riyad Mahrez, 27, will cost Man City around $100 million when all is said and done.

The champions are closing in on a deal for Leicester City winger Mahrez, with director of football Txiki Begiristain edging closer to agreeing terms. The structure of the fee to be paid to Leicester is still being negotiated.

Mahrez is under contract with Leicester through the 2019-20 season, and the club and player suffered through a Man City transfer saga in January. Is it going to go through now?

Middlesbrough could not find its way back to the Premier League during the playoffs, and now could lose two of its prominent players to top flight survivors.

Ben Gibson, 24, earned an England call-up during Boro’s last stint in the Premier League, but stayed with the club after relegation.

That may end this month, with Southampton and Everton pushing hard for the $33 million rated back.

Boro could also lose ex-Barcelona man Adama Traore, who also stuck with the Smoggies after relegation. Newcastle is said to want to keep the Spaniard in the Northeast for around $20 million.

WhoScored’s highest rated player in the Championship, Traore originally cost Aston Villa around $9 million from Barca before moving to Boro.

That $53 million could bring in enough fire power to battle Stoke, Swans, West Brom, and the legion of other Championship teams aiming for promotion.

FIFA promises help for human rights activists, media

Associated PressMay 29, 2018, 4:11 PM EDT
ZURICH (AP) FIFA has invited human rights activists and media to make formal complaints if they cannot work freely at international soccer events.

The world soccer body says it “reflects FIFA’s expectations of third parties,” including tournament organizers and member federations.

The online reporting tool is launched two weeks after a German journalist who exposed Russian doping had his visa for the World Cup declared invalid, then reinstated.

Without naming Hajo Seppelt’s recent case, FIFA cites “intervention on specific cases brought to its attention.”

FIFA secretary general Fatma Samoura says advocates for human rights to be upheld “need to be able to do so freely and without fear of reprisals.”

The reporting system is hosted by outside experts and protects the identity of complainants, FIFA says.

Who’s Diogo Dalot? Details on $23m back linked to Man Utd

By Nicholas MendolaMay 29, 2018, 3:32 PM EDT
Jose Mourinho is adding to his right back depth.

Sky Sports is reporting that Manchester United is in talks with Porto’s Diogo Dalot after triggering a $23 million release clause.

The 19-year-old also spent time at left back and right midfield last season, making eight senior appearances with three assists before suffering a meniscus injury.

Dalot has represented Portugal from U-15 to U-21, but has yet to earn a senior cap for the EURO 2016 champions.

He played 90 minutes at left back against Liverpool in a 0-0 UEFA Champions League second leg draw, facing Sadio Mane for 74 minutes and Mohamed Salah for the rest.