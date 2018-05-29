More from PST Latest USMNT news | Three things we learned | PL player Power Rankings
AP

Pulisic linked with Tottenham. Which club suits him best?

By Joe Prince-WrightMay 29, 2018, 9:27 AM EDT
Fresh from making his first appearance back with the U.S. men’s national team in over eight months in the 3-0 blitzing of Bolivia in his home state of Pennsylvania on Monday, Christian Pulisic is waking up to reports that another Premier League team want to sign him.

This time, according to the Telegraph, it’s Tottenham Hotspur.

With Pulisic ambivalent about continued reports that both Liverpool and Manchester United want to sign him, last week the Borussia Dortmund teenager told Pro Soccer Talk the following in an exclusive interview.

“I really don’t look or read into it very much,” Pulisic said. “People know more about it than I do! Of course, the Premier League is a great league. It was a dream to play there when I was younger but I’m under contract with Dortmund and I’m just working hard there at the moment.”

Yet it is worth considering what the next step holds for Pulisic, still just 19, even though he only signed a new long-term deal with Bundesliga giants Dortmund last year and is coming off a record season in terms of output in the league campaign with four goals and five assists in 2017/18.

At first glance the Spurs link seems the most intriguing out of Premier League clubs who are reportedly in buying him for close to $65 million.

Chelsea are also mentioned in the report but with their track record of stock-piling, then failing to give chances to young talents, plus Jose Mourinho’s lack of belief in young players, surely Pulisic should rule out United (despite his affinity for the club as a child) and Chelsea right off the bat.

Liverpool and Tottenham should be his first two choices, if he leaves Dortmund anytime soon.

Jurgen Klopp remains in touch with Pulisic as he oversaw his move from the U.S. to Germany during his time as Dortmund boss. Liverpool will be desperate to sign Pulisic to not only be a long-term replacement for Philippe Coutinho but also to excite their considerable fanbase in the USA.

That fact, despite Pulisic’s obvious playing qualities, is why Spurs, Liverpool, United and Chelsea are lining up to sign him.

Yet it’s hard to look past the fact that Pulisic’s development into a true world-class player could be fast-tracked at Tottenham under Mauricio Pochettino. The Argentine coach has put faith in the likes of Dele Alli and Harry Kane and in the past he helped nurture Luke Shaw, Adam Lallana and Calum Chambers at Southampton.

Pochettino would be the perfect mentor for Pulisic and, if the reports regarding Christian Eriksen attracting interest from Barcelona are true, then a spot may open up for him to be a starter sooner than many would expect.

That’s the main problem for Pulisic right now.

Does he leave a situation at Dortmund where he played in 43 games over the past season to head to the Premier League where he might only appear in 20-25 games, with many of those substitute appearances? That is what will likely happen if he joins Liverpool or Spurs over the summer due to their depth in attacking areas and the obvious adjustments he will have to make to his game.

Right now it seems that the best decision Pulisic can make is to see where he slots into Lucien Favre’s plans over preseason as the Frenchman takes charge of Dortmund this summer after his arrival from Nice. Favre is known as a manager who trusts youth too and Pulisic seems happy to continue his journey at Dortmund with another season in the UEFA Champions League to look forward to.

There’s a growing sense that Pulisic will eventually move to the Premier League but it seems that he would be best suited to wait at least one more year before he heads to one of England’s big boys.

VIDEO: Real Madrid launch new kit… without Ronaldo

Getty Images
By Joe Prince-WrightMay 29, 2018, 8:35 AM EDT
Cristiano Ronaldo was conspicuous by his absence in the video promo unveiling Real Madrid’s new jerseys for the 2018/19 season.

The reigning European champions (who secured their third-straight European crown on Saturday by beating Liverpool 3-1) included Marcelo, Karim Benzema, Gareth Bale, Toni Kroos and Nacho in the promotional video as they released a trendy new all-white home kit and a blue away kit on Tuesday.

This comes after Ronaldo confused in the aftermath of the UEFA Champions League win, then again during the trophy parade in Madrid as he first said he would be leaving Madrid, then confirmed he would be at the Santiago Bernabeu next season.

The fact that Bale, who is expected to leave this summer despite being the hero for Real in the final, is in the video is a little peculiar but the main thing to remember about this video is that it was likely filmed weeks, if not months, ago.

Ronaldo may have been away from Madrid on the day of filming for one of his many businesses.

Or maybe, just maybe, there was something in his comments right after the final whistle on Saturday where he seemed to reveal he would be leaving the Spanish giants after winning his fourth European cup in five seasons.

Take a look at the video below of Real’s new jerseys, sans Ronaldo.

Mohamed Salah steps up recovery from injury

Getty Images
By Joe Prince-WrightMay 29, 2018, 7:56 AM EDT
Mohamed Salah is already stepping up his recovery from a left shoulder injury as Liverpool’s star forward aims to be fit for Egypt and play in the 2018 World Cup this summer.

Salah, 25, suffered ligament damage to his left shoulder after a challenge with Sergio Ramos which forced him to be subbed out during the first half of Liverpool’s 3-1 defeat to Real Madrid in the UEFA Champions League final in Kiev on Saturday.

However, the Egyptian FA and Salah have since quelled fears that the Premier League Player of the Season for 2017/18 would miss the World Cup this summer, Egypt’s first since 1990.

The Egyptian FA released a statement saying that Salah has traveled to Spain with Liverpool’s medical staff to undergo intensive rehabilitation work “for the duration of the treatment period” in order to give him the best possible chance of leading the Pharaohs this summer. They added that Salah’s rehab had started on Sunday, less than 24 hours after Liverpool’s defeat to Real.

Salah is in a race against time.

Egypt’s first group game, against Uruguay, comes on just the second day of the tournament (June 15, which happens to be Salah’s birthday) and their second game, against hosts Russia, is just four days later.

That means Salah has just over two weeks to work his way back to fitness, with many experts suggesting he will be out for three weeks with the type of shoulder injury he has sustained. If that timetable is correct, he will miss Egypt’s opening two games of the World Cup and only be fit for their final Group A game against Saudi Arabia on June 25.

Not having the leading goalscorer from the 2017/18 Premier League season at the World Cup — Salah scored 44 goals in all competitions for Liverpool and won every individual accolade available as he launched himself into the Ballon d’Or conversation — would be a huge loss for the tournament overall.

Salah, and Liverpool, are doing all they can to make sure he makes the big dance.

Mexico dominant yet drab in 0-0 draw with Wales

Getty Images
By Kyle BonnMay 28, 2018, 11:18 PM EDT
Mexico dominated Wales on the stat sheet, racking up nearly 70% possession and 22 shots (9 on target) to just two for Wales. But the eye test told a different story.

El Tri was quite poor up front in the first half, creating little and finishing even less, and it carried over for much of the second half as they drew a Gareth Bale-less Wales in Pasadena, California on Monday.

Mexico started a mediocre starting lineup that did feature Chicharito, but brought on other veterans as the game went on, including both Dos Santos brothers, with Jonathan coming on at the half-hour mark and Gio entering the pitch with 20 minutes to go. Carlos Salcedo entered at halftime, while Oribe Peralta relieved Chicharito at the 59-minute mark.

As the game wound down, Mexico ramped up the pressure, but they were unable to put any truly quality chances on net.

The match is simply meant to be a warmup, but the performance was less than inspiring with Mexico to play in a group against Germany, Sweden, and South Korea.

Player ratings: USMNT 3-0 Bolivia

AP Photo/Matt Slocum
By Nicholas MendolaMay 28, 2018, 8:57 PM EDT
It’s worth noting that the young United States men’s national team that tangled with Bolivia on Monday in Pennsylvania was also facing an untested Bolivia squad which doesn’t do a ton at full strength.

But there’s still much to be excited about, relatively speaking, as the USMNT kicked off a trio of friendlies with a win on Monday.

Six players earned their first United States caps. They are tagged with asterisks*.

Starting XI

Alex Bono* — 6 — No fault in his rating. Had nothing to do. At times had to feel like he was back at Empire United, playing a tournament game against also-rans.

Eric Lichaj (Off 74′) — 7 — Didn’t have to do much, but positionally sound as expected for the Nottingham Forest man.

Walker Zimmerman —  8 — A great goal to cap a solid if non-demanding 90.

Erik Palmer-Brown* — 7 — Barely more to do than his goalkeeper.

Antonee Robinson* — 9 — I’m not even sure what to do with an American left back handling his business like a possible 10-year answer. WHAT DO I DO, AMERICA?

Weston McKennie — 7 — He’s nearly as important a piece to the USMNT set-up as Pulisic. Today wasn’t a day to expect him to show what he’s good at — breaking up danger and quickly setting the stage for possession and/or attack.

Tim Weah (Off 61′) — 8 —Almost as dangerous as Sargent, the PSG youngster rebounded from an early leg injury to bag a goal in his second USMNT appearance.

Joe Corona (Off 61′) — 7 — Needed to be a steady veteran presence and was, wisely choosing when to adventure and when to stay safe.

Christian Pulisic (Off 89′) — 6 — By no means bad, but in dire need of a deserved offseason. Remains the future of the United States men’s national team.

Rubio Rubin (Off 74′) — 6 — Just fine. Active and adequate, but we can’t give out all 7s and better.

Josh Sargent* (Off 61′) — 8 — Became the fourth-youngest goal scorer in USMNT history when he capitalized on a keeper error, and was largely a threat for the duration of his debut.

Subs

Andriya Novakovich (On 61′) — 7 — The Telstar man again looked comfortable as he looks to keep his USMNT train on the right high-speed tracks.

Julian Green (On 61′) — 7 — Perfectly fine, but the game was largely over when he entered the fray. Great dribble and through ball to set up Villafana for a “shoulda” assist.

Keaton Parks* (On 61′) — 7 — The best performance of any sub, with apologies to Novakovich. Shocking that a 20-year-old midfielder of his skill and stature eluded the entire national team set-up until this stage of his career.

Matthew Olosunde* (On 74′) — N/A — The Manchester United prospect from the Mooch Soccer project makes his debut.

Lynden Gooch (On 74′) — N/A — Probably pleased to take a step up from the squad quality at Sunderland, but should’ve had a goal in stoppage time.

Jorge Villafana (On 89′) — N/A — Sueno gets a cameo for cap No. 17, and makes a pinpoint cross Gooch should’ve finished in stoppage time.