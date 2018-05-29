Pulisic linked with Tottenham. Which club suits him best?

Fresh from making his first appearance back with the U.S. men’s national team in over eight months in the 3-0 blitzing of Bolivia in his home state of Pennsylvania on Monday, Christian Pulisic is waking up to reports that another Premier League team want to sign him.

This time, according to the Telegraph, it’s Tottenham Hotspur.

With Pulisic ambivalent about continued reports that both Liverpool and Manchester United want to sign him, last week the Borussia Dortmund teenager told Pro Soccer Talk the following in an exclusive interview.

“I really don’t look or read into it very much,” Pulisic said. “People know more about it than I do! Of course, the Premier League is a great league. It was a dream to play there when I was younger but I’m under contract with Dortmund and I’m just working hard there at the moment.”

Yet it is worth considering what the next step holds for Pulisic, still just 19, even though he only signed a new long-term deal with Bundesliga giants Dortmund last year and is coming off a record season in terms of output in the league campaign with four goals and five assists in 2017/18.

At first glance the Spurs link seems the most intriguing out of Premier League clubs who are reportedly in buying him for close to $65 million.

Chelsea are also mentioned in the report but with their track record of stock-piling, then failing to give chances to young talents, plus Jose Mourinho’s lack of belief in young players, surely Pulisic should rule out United (despite his affinity for the club as a child) and Chelsea right off the bat.

Liverpool and Tottenham should be his first two choices, if he leaves Dortmund anytime soon.

Jurgen Klopp remains in touch with Pulisic as he oversaw his move from the U.S. to Germany during his time as Dortmund boss. Liverpool will be desperate to sign Pulisic to not only be a long-term replacement for Philippe Coutinho but also to excite their considerable fanbase in the USA.

That fact, despite Pulisic’s obvious playing qualities, is why Spurs, Liverpool, United and Chelsea are lining up to sign him.

Yet it’s hard to look past the fact that Pulisic’s development into a true world-class player could be fast-tracked at Tottenham under Mauricio Pochettino. The Argentine coach has put faith in the likes of Dele Alli and Harry Kane and in the past he helped nurture Luke Shaw, Adam Lallana and Calum Chambers at Southampton.

Pochettino would be the perfect mentor for Pulisic and, if the reports regarding Christian Eriksen attracting interest from Barcelona are true, then a spot may open up for him to be a starter sooner than many would expect.

That’s the main problem for Pulisic right now.

Does he leave a situation at Dortmund where he played in 43 games over the past season to head to the Premier League where he might only appear in 20-25 games, with many of those substitute appearances? That is what will likely happen if he joins Liverpool or Spurs over the summer due to their depth in attacking areas and the obvious adjustments he will have to make to his game.

Right now it seems that the best decision Pulisic can make is to see where he slots into Lucien Favre’s plans over preseason as the Frenchman takes charge of Dortmund this summer after his arrival from Nice. Favre is known as a manager who trusts youth too and Pulisic seems happy to continue his journey at Dortmund with another season in the UEFA Champions League to look forward to.

There’s a growing sense that Pulisic will eventually move to the Premier League but it seems that he would be best suited to wait at least one more year before he heads to one of England’s big boys.

