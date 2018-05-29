More from PST Latest USMNT news | Three things we learned | PL player Power Rankings
Getty Images

Russian hooligans in World Cup crackdown after 2016 rampage

Associated PressMay 29, 2018, 11:14 AM EDT
Leave a comment

MOSCOW (AP) At their peak, Russian hooligans felt like gods.

“We’re on Mount Olympus right now and it had to be done,” is how one veteran hooligan from Moscow recounts his part in brawls with English fans at the 2016 European Championship. “We went for the English, who were kings, to knock them off their throne.”

[ MORE: Latest 2018 World Cup news

But ahead of the World Cup, Russian authorities are cracking down on the hooligan culture in football. Groups which wreaked havoc two years ago report surveillance and threats from law enforcement.

Leading hooligans from each club face lengthy prison sentences on old or trumped-up charges if there’s trouble at the World Cup, even if they aren’t personally involved, the Moscow hooligan – a large, muscular man with scars on his knuckles – told The Associated Press. He likened their situation to that of “hostages” and said the hooligan scene in Russia “is finished.”

“All the leaders get called in for chats,” he said, imitating an officer: “`On behalf of our state security service, I’ll explain that if there are problems, then those guys are in prison and you’ll be joining them. We need everything to go quietly.’ It’s been done precisely so that everyone understands that even if there’s no case against you, your guys will get it in your place.”

Speaking on condition of anonymity to describe numerous illegal acts, he said he traveled to Marseille in 2016 specifically to take part in fights with the English at the European Championships. England’s hooligans of the 1980s and 1990s inspired many Russian groups – most still bear English names – but in Marseille the Russians wanted to snuff out that reputation.

“For a long time the English were considered the strongest,” he said, but they were no match for Russians with martial-arts training. “There were guys sitting there with a Birmingham banner and we went up to them. `Either we’re taking your banner or you stand up and fight for it.’ The Birmingham guys decided they didn’t need the banner that much.”

The violence on Marseille’s streets and in the stadium was greeted with jokes and even praise from some Russian lawmakers and officials. President Vladimir Putin called the fighting “sad,” then questioned “how 200 Russian fans could beat up several thousand English,” to laughter from his audience.

Other sources with knowledge of the fan scene described the Russian crackdown since Marseille.

Alexander Shprygin ran a fan group which worked with the government on World Cup planning, and had been photographed with Putin. He has rapidly fallen from grace.

Shprygin was twice deported from France during the 2016 tournament and two of his organization’s board members were imprisoned in Marseille over the disorder. He denies any role. Three months later, Russian police arrested him in a toilet at the national football federation’s conference, seeking to question him over an earlier brawl in Russia, and dragged him out past waiting media. His organization has been dormant since then.

Shprygin told the AP his friends in the hardcore fan scene have been summoned by Russia’s Federal Security Service, the heir to the Soviet-era KGB, for “preventative conversations” and many want to go abroad during the World Cup.

“Many of them think like that because, God forbid, if anything happens, they won’t face questions,” he said. “They can just show their passport, that they weren’t in Russia.”

Russia has an official blacklist of fans banned from games by court orders for violent and non-violent offenses, but at 451 names it’s much smaller than equivalents in other large European countries.

Many more fans are barred from games using processes which aren’t publicly recorded and have little oversight.

World Cup tickets are worthless without a Russian government-issue “Fan ID”. Applicants are vetted by the Russian security services, who have denied several thousand Russian fans ID to see games at the World Cup and last year’s Confederations Cup, according to Oleg Semyonov, formerly a leader of the Spartak Moscow fan scene, who now runs a legal advice hotline for supporters.

Semyonov says authorities are using “a big database” to exclude people accused of taking part in football-related disorder – including Shprygin, whose ID was canceled two hours before a Confederations Cup game – but also some with convictions dating back 20 years for minor offenses like jaywalking or public drunkenness.

Most top Russian clubs have so-called “curators” from the security services “who work with the fan organizations” and have warned them off disorder, Semyonov added.

Russian police and the Federal Security Service did not respond to requests for comment.

Semyonov also suspects that Russian authorities tipped off German police about two Spartak fans who were arrested in February when traveling to a Europa League game. They are being detained in Marseille, reportedly in connection with the 2016 violence.

If there’s trouble at the World Cup, people with knowledge of the Russian fan scene said, it could involve visiting hooligans from Poland, Sweden or Croatia, or locals angered by what they see as foreigners’ obnoxious behavior.

“My prognosis is that if there are brawls, because football is all about emotions, they will be local and quickly defused. They won’t be on the same scale as Marseille,” Shprygin said, adding the Russian police can deal with violent resistance. “Football fans obviously aren’t opposition protests. Football fans are a bit more active. But the police have been training very hard for this for two years.”

Amid the crackdown, the Russian fan scene is increasingly split.

So-called “ultras” focus on coordinated chants, lighting flares and staging elaborate displays at games, but can defend themselves if needed. The hardcore fighters mostly stick to pre-arranged brawls in forests because of tight stadium surveillance. Some fighters are drifting away from football to mixed martial arts events to make money from their hobby.

“The respected guy in the movement” is now an athlete, not a street-fighter, Semyonov said. “Most of (the forest fighters) can’t even name five players from the club they’ve been fighting for,” Shprygin said.

The Moscow hooligan lamented the end of hooliganism’s golden era, when battles between rival clubs in Moscow came down to tactics as much as strength.

“You have to place young girls around by the entrances to buildings so they sit and wait for your enemies to leave the house and follow them to where they’re meeting,” he said. “You have to put people at different subway stations to find where they’re going to be, where the enemy is gathering, get there first and beat them up. It’s not just a matter of numbers. It’s always a game and back then it was the best.”

Hooliganism offers a brotherhood, even for those like the Moscow hooligan, who has a university education and a traditionally middle-class job. A world dominated by football’s brawlers would have a simple, honorable way to solve disputes, he argued.

“It always goes by the rule of the fist. If you’re stronger, you’re right,” he said. “If there were more people like that, maybe people wouldn’t be building missiles.”

Naira Davlashyan in Moscow and Samuel Petrequin in Paris contributed to this report.

UEFA announce Squad of the Season

AP
By Joe Prince-WrightMay 29, 2018, 10:22 AM EDT
Leave a comment

Yeah, it all went a bit bonkers in the aftermath of the UEFA Champions League final as Mohamed Salah‘s injury, plus Cristiano Ronaldo and Gareth Bale both issuing far from subtle “come and get me” pleas sent the soccer world into a spin.

Yet there was quite a significant announcement from UEFA which you may have missed, as European soccer’s governing body released their UCL Squad of the Season for 2017/18 which was picked by their Technical Observers.

18 players were selected with champions Real Madrid having eight players selected (Keylor Navas, Sergio Ramos, Marcelo, Raphael Varane, Casemiro, Luka Modric, Toni Kroos and Cristiano Ronaldo) in the squad — the most of any team, unsurprisingly — while finalists Liverpool had three players with Virgil Van Dijk, Roberto Firmino and Salah getting the nod.

Bayern and Roma each had two players in the squad, while Lionel Messi was Barcelona’s sole representative as Kevin De Bruyne was the only Manchester City player included.

Any glaring omissions? The likes of Sadio Mane, James Milner, Edinson Cavani, Harry Kane and Radja Nainggolan can all feel a little hard done by.

Below is the squad in full.

Pulisic linked with Tottenham. Which club suits him best?

AP
By Joe Prince-WrightMay 29, 2018, 9:27 AM EDT
2 Comments

Fresh from making his first appearance back with the U.S. men’s national team in over eight months in the 3-0 blitzing of Bolivia in his home state of Pennsylvania on Monday, Christian Pulisic is waking up to reports that another Premier League team want to sign him.

This time, according to the Telegraph, it’s Tottenham Hotspur.

With Pulisic ambivalent about continued reports that both Liverpool and Manchester United want to sign him, last week the Borussia Dortmund teenager told Pro Soccer Talk the following in an exclusive interview.

“I really don’t look or read into it very much,” Pulisic said. “People know more about it than I do! Of course, the Premier League is a great league. It was a dream to play there when I was younger but I’m under contract with Dortmund and I’m just working hard there at the moment.”

Yet it is worth considering what the next step holds for Pulisic, still just 19, even though he only signed a new long-term deal with Bundesliga giants Dortmund last year and is coming off a record season in terms of output in the league campaign with four goals and five assists in 2017/18.

At first glance the Spurs link seems the most intriguing out of Premier League clubs who are reportedly in buying him for close to $65 million.

Chelsea are also mentioned in the report but with their track record of stock-piling, then failing to give chances to young talents, plus Jose Mourinho’s lack of belief in young players, surely Pulisic should rule out United (despite his affinity for the club as a child) and Chelsea right off the bat.

Liverpool and Tottenham should be his first two choices, if he leaves Dortmund anytime soon.

Jurgen Klopp remains in touch with Pulisic as he oversaw his move from the U.S. to Germany during his time as Dortmund boss. Liverpool will be desperate to sign Pulisic to not only be a long-term replacement for Philippe Coutinho but also to excite their considerable fanbase in the USA.

That fact, despite Pulisic’s obvious playing qualities, is why Spurs, Liverpool, United and Chelsea are lining up to sign him.

Yet it’s hard to look past the fact that Pulisic’s development into a true world-class player could be fast-tracked at Tottenham under Mauricio Pochettino. The Argentine coach has put faith in the likes of Dele Alli and Harry Kane and in the past he helped nurture Luke Shaw, Adam Lallana and Calum Chambers at Southampton.

Pochettino would be the perfect mentor for Pulisic and, if the reports regarding Christian Eriksen attracting interest from Barcelona are true, then a spot may open up for him to be a starter sooner than many would expect.

That’s the main problem for Pulisic right now.

Does he leave a situation at Dortmund where he played in 43 games over the past season to head to the Premier League where he might only appear in 20-25 games, with many of those substitute appearances? That is what will likely happen if he joins Liverpool or Spurs over the summer due to their depth in attacking areas and the obvious adjustments he will have to make to his game.

Right now it seems that the best decision Pulisic can make is to see where he slots into Lucien Favre’s plans over preseason as the Swiss coach takes charge of Dortmund this summer after his arrival from Nice. Favre is known as a manager who trusts youth too and Pulisic seems happy to continue his journey at Dortmund with another season in the UEFA Champions League to look forward to.

There’s a growing sense that Pulisic will eventually move to the Premier League but it seems that he would be best suited to wait at least one more year before he heads to one of England’s big boys.

VIDEO: Real Madrid launch new kit… without Ronaldo

Getty Images
By Joe Prince-WrightMay 29, 2018, 8:35 AM EDT
1 Comment

Cristiano Ronaldo was conspicuous by his absence in the video promo unveiling Real Madrid’s new jerseys for the 2018/19 season.

[ MORE: Bale hints at Real exit ]

The reigning European champions (who secured their third-straight European crown on Saturday by beating Liverpool 3-1) included Marcelo, Karim Benzema, Gareth Bale, Toni Kroos and Nacho in the promotional video as they released a trendy new all-white home kit and a blue away kit on Tuesday.

This comes after Ronaldo confused in the aftermath of the UEFA Champions League win, then again during the trophy parade in Madrid as he first said he would be leaving Madrid, then confirmed he would be at the Santiago Bernabeu next season.

The fact that Bale, who is expected to leave this summer despite being the hero for Real in the final, is in the video is a little peculiar but the main thing to remember about this video is that it was likely filmed weeks, if not months, ago.

[ MORE, UCL FINAL: Player ratings | Three things we learned ]

Ronaldo may have been away from Madrid on the day of filming for one of his many businesses.

Or maybe, just maybe, there was something in his comments right after the final whistle on Saturday where he seemed to reveal he would be leaving the Spanish giants after winning his fourth European cup in five seasons.

Take a look at the video below of Real’s new jerseys, sans Ronaldo.

Mohamed Salah steps up recovery from injury

Getty Images
By Joe Prince-WrightMay 29, 2018, 7:56 AM EDT
Leave a comment

Mohamed Salah is already stepping up his recovery from a left shoulder injury as Liverpool’s star forward aims to be fit for Egypt and play in the 2018 World Cup this summer.

[ MORE: Egyptian lawyer to sue Ramos

Salah, 25, suffered ligament damage to his left shoulder after a challenge with Sergio Ramos which forced him to be subbed out during the first half of Liverpool’s 3-1 defeat to Real Madrid in the UEFA Champions League final in Kiev on Saturday.

However, the Egyptian FA and Salah have since quelled fears that the Premier League Player of the Season for 2017/18 would miss the World Cup this summer, Egypt’s first since 1990.

The Egyptian FA released a statement saying that Salah has traveled to Spain with Liverpool’s medical staff to undergo intensive rehabilitation work “for the duration of the treatment period” in order to give him the best possible chance of leading the Pharaohs this summer. They added that Salah’s rehab had started on Sunday, less than 24 hours after Liverpool’s defeat to Real.

Salah is in a race against time.

Egypt’s first group game, against Uruguay, comes on just the second day of the tournament (June 15, which happens to be Salah’s birthday) and their second game, against hosts Russia, is just four days later.

That means Salah has just over two weeks to work his way back to fitness, with many experts suggesting he will be out for three weeks with the type of shoulder injury he has sustained. If that timetable is correct, he will miss Egypt’s opening two games of the World Cup and only be fit for their final Group A game against Saudi Arabia on June 25.

Not having the leading goalscorer from the 2017/18 Premier League season at the World Cup — Salah scored 44 goals in all competitions for Liverpool and won every individual accolade available as he launched himself into the Ballon d’Or conversation — would be a huge loss for the tournament overall.

Salah, and Liverpool, are doing all they can to make sure he makes the big dance.