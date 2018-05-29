Transfer rumor roundup: Mahrez to Man City, Boro duo to PL

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

As Manchester United reportedly triggers a release clause for a new right back, plenty of Premier League peers are seeking new players of their own.

Across Manchester, Pep Guardiola may’ve claimed City won’t be spending big this summer but that doesn’t man the champions won’t be splashing some cash.

[ MORE: UEFA name squad of the season ]

The Mail says Leicester City’s Riyad Mahrez, 27, will cost Man City around $100 million when all is said and done.

The champions are closing in on a deal for Leicester City winger Mahrez, with director of football Txiki Begiristain edging closer to agreeing terms. The structure of the fee to be paid to Leicester is still being negotiated.

Mahrez is under contract with Leicester through the 2019-20 season, and the club and player suffered through a Man City transfer saga in January. Is it going to go through now?

Middlesbrough could not find its way back to the Premier League during the playoffs, and now could lose two of its prominent players to top flight survivors.

Ben Gibson, 24, earned an England call-up during Boro’s last stint in the Premier League, but stayed with the club after relegation.

That may end this month, with Southampton and Everton pushing hard for the $33 million rated back.

Boro could also lose ex-Barcelona man Adama Traore, who also stuck with the Smoggies after relegation. Newcastle is said to want to keep the Spaniard in the Northeast for around $20 million.

WhoScored’s highest rated player in the Championship, Traore originally cost Aston Villa around $9 million from Barca before moving to Boro.

That $53 million could bring in enough fire power to battle Stoke, Swans, West Brom, and the legion of other Championship teams aiming for promotion.

Follow @NicholasMendola