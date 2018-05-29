Who’s Diogo Dalot? Details on $23m back linked to Man Utd

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

We know now what the 32 teams going to Russia this summer for the 2018 World Cup will be wearing.

[ MORE: Latest 2018 World Cup news ]

With that in mind, it’s time for one final update of the jersey rankings.

Let us know your favs (and duds, because there’s a few) in the comments section below.

NBC Sports Shop: World Cup kits, gear and more

1. Wow. Nigeria’s home kit is stunning (on the left) and will become the go-to jersey of the 2018 World Cup. The away kit isn’t too shabby either. Majestic from the Super Eagles.

2. Did someone say argyle? Belgium’s homage to their EURO ’84 team not only looks great on the pitch but wack it on with a pair of jeans and you look stylish in the bar. Superb.

3. Cameroon went all out and the Indomitable Lions’ jersey is a beauty. Remember the sleeveless shirts from the 2002 World Cup? This is better.

Dance like Roger Milla in the new Cameroon home kit. @MHDOfficiel and the squad link up to celebrate 20 years of PUMA x Cameroon. #NewLevels pic.twitter.com/fhXbUjgMMB — PUMA Football (@pumafootball) November 3, 2017

4. Croatia have done it again. Not only is the home jersey instantly recognizable but the dark blue away kit is pretty slick. Majestic.

The official HNS online store now delivers worldwide 🌎🛍

Support the #Vatreni 🔥 and get your #Croatia 🇭🇷 team kit at ➡️ https://t.co/KgAeTjT9Zn pic.twitter.com/ZKdBy0OVlw — HNS | CFF (@HNS_CFF) April 18, 2018

5. Big fan of this. Germany took inspiration from their 1990 World Cup win for this jersey. A beauty.

Going to the @FIFAWorldCup in style 😎 Introducing the new #DieMannschaft away shirt from @adidasfootball 🔥 Available at https://t.co/VavD76bJNf and in the DFB fan shop 👉 https://t.co/1e5MssTAIL pic.twitter.com/va3UNRo2nH — Germany (@DFB_Team_EN) March 20, 2018

6. Carlos Valderrama would be proud of this from Colombia. I would like to have seen the blue and red triangles a little bigger, but still a quality jersey

7. Australia’s kits are lovely. Look at that crest, and the sleeves on the home jersey really stand out. “Aussie, Aussie, Aussie! Oi, Oi, Oi!”

The new @Socceroos kit is here! Share your passion for Australia and order your shirt right now on the online shop – https://t.co/g5IpLteAoT pic.twitter.com/j7u3tpOXKZ — Caltex Socceroos (@Socceroos) April 5, 2018

8. Peru’s first World Cup since 1982 sees their famous sash jersey return. Umbro have delivered.

Estos son los detalles que presenta la nueva camiseta de @umbroperu. pic.twitter.com/tBX8nlbcT3 — Selección Peruana (@SeleccionPeru) December 18, 2017

9. What you would expect from Brazil. Yellow home. Blue away. Iconic and sleek.

10. Iceland have a strong look with royal blue and red sleeves. Can the smallest nation to ever qualify for the World Cup cause more upsets?

11. El Tri will be looking sharp in this simple but eye-catching shirt. Love the deep green color and the away kit is okay.

12. France look mighty fine in these sharp dark blue home jerseys and the away jerseys have a few flutters in the white and look alright.

7️⃣5️⃣ days to go until Les Bleus play @FFA at the @FIFAWorldCup! Not that we're counting or anything… 😊 pic.twitter.com/nxwK49MI7J — French Team (@FrenchTeam) April 2, 2018

13. Korea Republic will be led by Heung-Min Son and they will be looking sharp in both their home and away jerseys. Love the away shirt.

14. Argentina’s jersey to mark the 125th anniversary of their football association is a little too plain for me. Still, nice clean look and the away jersey is quite snazzy and similar to the design for Colombia’s.

15. Portugal have kept it simple with their home and away jerseys and it’s tough not to like this.

🇵🇹@nikefootball and Portugal combine to bring the European champions a clean look for the World Cup 🏆 What do you make of the new kits? pic.twitter.com/KZkc2CbvBo — Pro:Direct Soccer (@ProD_Soccer) March 19, 2018

16. Morocco have a nice blend of colors with the red and green for the home and white, red and green for the away.

El Capitano @MedhiBenatia fête ses 31 ans. Meilleurs Voeux à notre 🦁 pic.twitter.com/yxpuKLey1G — FRMF (@FRMFOFFICIEL) April 17, 2018

17. Saudi Arabia’s white away jersey is very fetching, while the green home kit isn’t bad either. Also, the crest looks awesome on the shirts.

📷 | لقطات مصوّرة من مباراة المنتخب الوطني الأولمبي وشقيقه منتخب الإمارات..#معاك_يالأخضر pic.twitter.com/QmaX4b4epL — المنتخب السعودي (@SaudiNT) May 13, 2018

18. Simple. Subtle. But hard not to want a little more from the Samurai Blue’s jersey

19. Egypt’s first World Cup appearance since 1990 seems them arrive with a sleek, simple design. Love the badge.

20. Russia’s new jersey is inspired by the Soviet Union’s 1988 Olympic Gold medal team. Uninspiring

21. I actually really like Poland’s home shirt, with the plain red away shirt fine too. But the home shirt is legit.

22. Costa Rica’s home kit is a little too plain but the away jersey is niceeeee

23. Sweden’s classic kits will always stand out but I’m not really a fan of the three stripes down the ribs

24. Spain’s nod to their 1994 World Cup shirt is just a little too messy for my liking. Away kit is a strange one too.

25. England’s design is so plain and just boring. The warm up jersey (second from the left, front row) should be the home shirt. The red away jersey is pretty nice.

26. Denmark have gone for a retro look and it is very nice. Love the old school hummel logos on the sleeves.

Så er den her! Vi er glade for at kunne præsentere Herrelandsholdets nye VM-trøje!#ForDanmark @hummel1923 pic.twitter.com/HYvZsAzJrS — Dansk Boldspil-Union (@DBUfodbold) May 15, 2018

27. A decent effort from Panama. I prefer the away kit (white kit) to the home jersey.

¡Todos al Rommel! Esta noche

Panamá 🇵🇦 🆚 @NorthernIreland

⏰8:00 pm

🏟 Rommel Fernández Ven con tu sombrero pinta’o a despedir a la selección de cara al @fifaworldcup_es Rusia 2018. #TodosSomosPanamá #PanamáPaRusia pic.twitter.com/xGieSeJLA3 — FEPAFUT (@fepafut) May 29, 2018

28. The color of Uruguay’s home jersey is nice, but the design on the front is not. Enough said. The away kit is the same, but white.

29. Senegal have gone for it… but it doesn’t quite work. The green home jersey is better. Just.

💰💳💵Compra la camiseta de los Leones para #Rusia2018 originales y en todas las tallas aqui 👕🇷🇺🔝 🇸🇳🦁⚽️💚💛❤️⚽️🦁🇸🇳 1º equipación ➡️https://t.co/Rd1l5LUgcE 2º equipación ➡️https://t.co/AOz7VQWtiQ pic.twitter.com/c4K1cZ6BCV — Selección Senegal (@Senegal_es) May 20, 2018

30. Serbia’s home shirts are nice but I’m not too sure about the away kit with the vertical stripes.

31. There’s just not a lot going on here for Iran. Like, nothing at all.

32. It looks like Switzerland have gone for a design which includes fingerprints across their shirts.

Follow @JPW_NBCSports