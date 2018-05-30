David Wagner signs new deal as Huddersfield boss

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

German-American coach David Wagner is sticking around at Huddersfield Town until at least 2021.

Get ready for more fist-pumping and dramatics on the sidelines.

Wagner, 46, has signed a two-year contract extension with the Terriers after leading them to Premier League safety in their first-ever season in the PL.

Huddersfield were promoted to the top-flight against all the odds in 2017 as they beat Reading on penalty kicks to win the Championship playoff final at Wembley.

Last season was Huddersfield’s first in English soccer’s top-flight for 45 years and Wagner led the Yorkshire club to safety in the penultimate game of the 2017/18 season after a draw at Chelsea.

Wagner’s assistants Christoph Buhler and Andrew Hughes have also agreed new two-year extensions as, like Wagner, they had just one year left on their previous deals.

Speaking about his decision to extend his stay at the John Smith’s Stadium, the former USMNT striker explained that Huddersfield’s ambitions match his own.

“The decision to extend my stay at this Club was not a difficult one,” Wagner said. “The relationship Christoph, Andy and I have with Dean, the rest of the Board, the staff and the supporters is special. We’ve achieved some incredible things together in two and a half years and now I’m excited about the future. We still have a lot of work to do as we adapt to life in the Premier League, but this Club and its people have the ambition, desire and attitude to take this challenge on.

“Finally, a message to Huddersfield Town fans everywhere. Thank you for the support you have shown us and the players since I joined the Club; it’s been such a big factor in the success we’ve enjoyed.”

Wagner has developed a team-first philosophy at Huddersfield and the way the Terriers dug deep late in the campaign (following a rough second half of the season where no club secured fewer points than them) to stay in the Premier League is testament to the fighting spirit he and his staff have created.

Jurgen Klopp‘s best friend is tipped for big things in the future and plenty of other Premier League clubs have been linked with a move for Wagner over the past 12 months.

Yet his journey at Huddersfield isn’t over right now as they plan to solidify themselves as a PL mainstay and owner Dean Hoyle will surely give Wagner plenty to spend this summer after he kept them up last season.

Follow @JPW_NBCSports