FIFA drops Saudi referee from World Cup after fixing ban

We have four nice midweek tilts in Major League Soccer this week, broken up nicely into early 7:30 ET kickoffs and a pair of late ones.

Here’s what we picked up from the first two.

Philadelphia can factor in the East and Borek Dockal is the real deal

Two assists and a clinical penalty are just the tip of the iceberg when it comes to Earnie Stewart’s Czech import.

The 29-year-old Dockal doesn’t waste much and is pretty wise about when he takes risks on the pitch, something culled from a series of decent Europa League runs with Sparta Prague and Rosenborg.

Only 12 players are averaging more than Dockal’s 2.4 key passes per game. Philly’s now unbeaten in four, having allowed just two goals in those matches, and right in the thick of the playoff race.

Bořek Dočkal was Man of the Match in #PHIvCHI, involved in all 3 #Union goals: 1 goal, 2 assists, 2 shots, 4 chances created, 56 touches, 32/38 (84%) passing, 3/3 long balls, 4 crosses, 4/4 dribbles. #DOOP #MLS pic.twitter.com/9L35i7qwjI — Jason Foster (@JogaBonito_USA) May 31, 2018

Ilsinho posterizes Schweinsteiger’s ankles

Bastian Schweinsteiger has been very, very good in a disappointing early season for the Fire, but he’ll be rueing his appearance in this highlight for some time.

Ilsinho absolutely cooks the World Cup winner with a lightning quick move just inside the box, then hammers a furious effort into the back of the net that leaves Chicago keeper Patrick McLain clawing for spirits.

What did we learn? Let me just keep watching this to find out.

Ilsinho! 😱@PhilaUnion take a 1-0 lead into the break behind this beauty. #PHIvCHI https://t.co/mlNuDBbEkG — Major League Soccer (@MLS) May 31, 2018

For every great goal, there’s an equal and opposite

Now maybe I’m not the world’s top guy to analyze defending — nor amongst the top 10,000 — but what in the world is Antonio Delamea Milnar doing as Josef Martinez, who is pretty darn good, waits nine years for the world’s slowest cross to reach him in one of the most dangerous places on the pitch?

Arsenal could sell Ramsey

Asking for a friend. A late Teal Bunbury penalty did allow New England to pick up a nice 1-1 draw.

