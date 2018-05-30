More from PST Latest USMNT news | 2018 World Cup | Premier League transfer news
FIFA drops Saudi referee from World Cup after fixing ban

Associated PressMay 30, 2018, 10:27 PM EDT
ZURICH (AP) FIFA has dropped referee Fahad Al Mirdasi from the World Cup after he was banned from football for life in Saudi Arabia over match fixing.

The Saudi Arabian Football Federation said two weeks ago that Fahad Al Mirdasi asked for money to help a team win a cup final.

Now FIFA says its referees’ committee has decided that his conditions to be selected for the World Cup in Russia “are not satisfied anymore.”

As a result, the entire Saudi refereeing team has been removed from the tournament, including two assistants.

FIFA says Al Mirdasi won’t be directly replaced. Instead, the governing body will take two additional assistant referees from the United Arab Emirates and Japan.

MLS Things: Dockal leading Philly, Atlanta draws New England

By Nicholas MendolaMay 30, 2018, 10:03 PM EDT
We have four nice midweek tilts in Major League Soccer this week, broken up nicely into early 7:30 ET kickoffs and a pair of late ones.

Here’s what we picked up from the first two.

Philadelphia can factor in the East and Borek Dockal is the real deal

Two assists and a clinical penalty are just the tip of the iceberg when it comes to Earnie Stewart’s Czech import.

The 29-year-old Dockal doesn’t waste much and is pretty wise about when he takes risks on the pitch, something culled from a series of decent Europa League runs with Sparta Prague and Rosenborg.

Only 12 players are averaging more than Dockal’s 2.4 key passes per game. Philly’s now unbeaten in four, having allowed just two goals in those matches, and right in the thick of the playoff race.

Ilsinho posterizes Schweinsteiger’s ankles

Bastian Schweinsteiger has been very, very good in a disappointing early season for the Fire, but he’ll be rueing his appearance in this highlight for some time.

Ilsinho absolutely cooks the World Cup winner with a lightning quick move just inside the box, then hammers a furious effort into the back of the net that leaves Chicago keeper Patrick McLain clawing for spirits.

What did we learn? Let me just keep watching this to find out.

For every great goal, there’s an equal and opposite

Now maybe I’m not the world’s top guy to analyze defending — nor amongst the top 10,000 — but what in the world is Antonio Delamea Milnar doing as Josef Martinez, who is pretty darn good, waits nine years for the world’s slowest cross to reach him in one of the most dangerous places on the pitch?

Asking for a friend. A late Teal Bunbury penalty did allow New England to pick up a nice 1-1 draw.

Report: Arsenal will sell Ramsey if no new contract

By Nicholas MendolaMay 30, 2018, 7:14 PM EDT
The Telegraph says Arsenal will sell Aaron Ramsey if he does not agree to a new deal for Unai Emery at the Emirates Stadium.

Ramsey, 27, has reportedly been offered a new five-year deal after posting one of the finer seasons of his career.

It was a seven-goal, 8-assist campaign in Premier League play this injury-shortened season, the Welshman’s best work since bagging 10 and nine in just 23 matches during the 2013-14 season.

He added four goals and two assists in six Europa League matches, and has 59 goals and 57 assists in 331 total appearances for the Gunners.

If the Gunners don’t keep Ramsey, he’d be highly sought after despite battling injuries on a near annual basis. Would he entertain a return to boyhood club Cardiff City, which is returning to the Premier League and sold him to Arsenal in 2008?

Would Arsenal sell him to a Premier League rival? He could easily fit into the systems of any Top Six contender, or push any number of teams into a mid-table or higher discussion.

If sold outside of England, he could seamlessly fit into a free-flowing La Liga or Serie A attack.

Russia slumps to 1-0 defeat in Austria for 3rd straight loss

Associated PressMay 30, 2018, 6:18 PM EDT
INNSBRUCK, Austria (AP) World Cup host Russia slumped to a 1-0 defeat in a friendly against Austria on Wednesday, extending its winless streak to six matches.

Russia has lost all three games in 2018 after defeats to Brazil and France in March, and has not won a game since beating South Korea in October.

Austria winger Marko Arnautovic set up midfielder Alessandro Schoepf for the only goal in the 28th minute, giving coach Franco Foda his fourth win from four matches since taking over from Marcel Koller in November after the team failed to qualify for the World Cup.

Russia plays Turkey in Moscow on Tuesday in its final warmup game before opening the World Cup against Saudi Arabia on June 14.

Transfer rumor roundup: Arnautovic to Man Utd; J-Rod, Jorginho buzz

By Nicholas MendolaMay 30, 2018, 5:27 PM EDT
The transfer rumor mill has churned out two double-digit Premier League strikers and a Serie A second-place hero into Wednesday’s reading material.

West Ham big man Marko Arnautovic and Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho may seem like a combustible pair, but the Red Devils boss is apparently interested in seeing the mix.

Arnautovic, 29, engineered a $26 million move away from Stoke to West Ham last season, and came into form under David Moyes when he bagged 11 goals and six assists after going his first 11 matches without either.

Now the center forward who also plays either wing would perceivably be a depth move behind Romelu Lukaku. The move doesn’t seem the neatest fit given Arnautovic’s preference to play left wing and United’s glut of players on that side of the pitch.

West Ham is said to value Arnautovic at $67 million, which seems bonkers and a non-starter. Arnautovic did spent time under Mourinho at Inter Milan.

West Brom striker and former England man Jay Rodriguez is also wanted by Premier League teams after scoring 11 of West Brom’s 31 goals in Premier League play.

Rodriguez cost the Baggies around $16 million last season, when he signed a four-year deal with the Midlands club.

West Brom will be attempting to convince Rodriguez and/or Salomon Rondon to stick around and dominate Championship defenses, but Burnley and Bournemouth are said to be after Rodriguez.

“J-Rod” has spent time on the South Coast with Southampton, and started his career with the Clarets having been born in Burnley. He could team up with Chris Wood to lead Burnley into Europe.

Jorginho’s rumored move to Manchester City took another step on Wednesday, with the player’s agent admitting an offer has been made for the Napoli star.

“I know an offer to Napoli has arrived from Manchester City. We’re waiting for their response. I don’t think they have rejected offers. If Napoli find an agreement with City, we will assess everything,” Joao Santos told TMW. “Obviously, Manchester City would be very welcome, an opportunity not to be turned down. The coach is one of the best in Europe.”

Jorginho, 26, scored against Man City in the UEFA Champions League, and Napoli finished four points behind Juventus. He posted two league goals and four assists in Serie A, averaging 1.9 tackles and 1.5 interceptions per game.