Ghana spoils Nishino’s debut, beats Japan in friendly

Associated PressMay 30, 2018, 1:20 PM EDT
YOKOHAMA, Japan (AP) Akira Nishino made his debut as Japan coach on Wednesday in a 2-0 loss to Ghana.

In steady rain at Nissan Stadium, Thomas Partey gave Ghana a 1-0 lead in the ninth minute with free kick from the top of the area. Emmanuel Boateng doubled the advantage from the penalty spot in the 51st.

Nishino, who will name his World Cup squad on Thursday, brought in substitutes Shinji Kagawa and Shinji Ozaki in the second half when Japan created more chances but was unable to beat Ghana goalkeeper Richard Ofori.

“We had chances but couldn’t capitalize so it’s a disappointing result,” Nishino said. “I’m still considering many factors before tomorrow’s announcement.”

After only two weeks working with his players, Nishino opted for experience with defenders Tomoaki Makino, Makoto Hasebe and Maya Yoshida in front of goalkeeper Eiji Kawashima.

Also in the starting 11 was veteran Keisuke Honda, who played at right forward alongside Takashi Usami and Yuya Osako. Honda nearly scored midway through the first half but his angled shot from close range was denied by Ofori.

Japan fired Vahid Halilhodzic last month, only two months before the World Cup opens, and replaced him with Nishino.

In two World Cup warm-up matches, Japan will face Switzerland on June 8 in Lugano, Switzerland, and Paraguay on June 12 in Innsbruck, Austria.

Japan will play in Group H at the World Cup with Colombia, Poland and Senegal in its sixth straight World Cup. It has only twice reached the knockout round, losing both times in the last 16.

Portugal tries to repeat its European success

Associated PressMay 30, 2018, 2:09 PM EDT
After finally breaking through with its first major title at the European Championship two years ago, Portugal will use the same formula at the World Cup.

The European champions will travel to Russia with many of the players from the squad that won Euro 2016, including Cristiano Ronaldo, and it will also carry the same low-key mentality it had when it succeeded in France.

“We are fully aware that we are not the favorites,” Portugal coach Fernando Santos said. “History shows it, as do all the titles of the other teams that will be playing at the World Cup. Before the European Championship I also didn’t believe we were the favorites.”

Santos said Portugal can be considered a “candidate” for the title but it still shouldn’t be included among the top contenders despite being European champions.

“We have the same three or four teams that were favorites in the European Championship – Germany, Spain, France – and now we add Brazil and Argentina. These teams are the favorites, then there is a group of candidates in which we can naturally include Portugal,” he told Portuguese television channel RTP.

Portugal won its first major title in 2016 – after coming close a few other times in the Ronaldo era – by avoiding all those traditional favorites until the final against host France, when it won in extra time. It played Hungary, Iceland and Austria in the group stage, then faced Croatia, Poland and Wales in the knockout matches.

Santos said this time he can make the same type of promise he made to the Portuguese people before the European Championship.

“We will give our best and we will be a contender to win every match,” he said. “I have the same confidence in my players and in my team that I had before the European Championship. We will have the same goal now that we had then.”

Nine of the players who started in the final against France are back with the World Cup team, with the only absences being veteran forward Nani and young midfielder Renato Sanches.

In total, 13 players from the Euro 2016 squad will be in Russia. Among those not going to Russia are Ricardo Carvalho, Andre Gomes and Eder, who scored the title-winning goal in the extra time against the hosts.

“It hurts not to be able to include all the players who were with us in the European Championship,” said Santos, who opted to add a few younger players to the World Cup squad. “All of them helped us write a brilliant page in the history of Portuguese football.”

Portugal began its World Cup preparations with a 2-2 draw against Tunisia on Monday, when it was without Ronaldo because he played with Real Madrid in the Champions League final on Saturday. All three Sporting Lisbon players in the squad also were not available because they played in the Portuguese Cup final.

“We are just beginning our World Cup preparations,” Portugal midfielder Joao Mario said after the home draw against Tunisia. “We will keep working to fix our mistakes and arrive at the World Cup in the best possible form.”

Portugal will play two more warm-up matches before the World Cup – against Belgium on Saturday and Algeria on June 7.

The team was drawn into Group B at the World Cup, along with Morocco, Iran and Iberian rival Spain. Portugal’s opener will be against the Spaniards on June 15 in Sochi in one of the most anticipated matches of the tournament.

“It will be the game between the favorite and the candidate,” Santos said. “We will need to be very careful in this group, but if Portugal doesn’t advance it will be disappointing.”

Ranking the next MLS expansion cities

By Joe Prince-WrightMay 30, 2018, 12:08 PM EDT
After Cincinnati, Ohio was awarded a Major League Soccer franchise on Tuesday, FC Cincinnati will become the 26th MLS team.

MLS Commissioner Don Garber is fast approaching his stated target of having 28 teams in the league, which means the mad scramble for the final two spots is well and truly on.

Speaking to the local newspaper in Cincinnati on Tuesday, Garber specifically mentioned to the Enquirer that cities such as Sacramento, Detroit, San Antonio, San Diego and Las Vegas are in the mix but didn’t set out a specific date for further expansion.

“Very productive discussions with Sacramento, as well as in Detroit where we’re working with that ownership group on possible modifications of Ford Field that could, perhaps, make that city more MLS ready than it is today,” Garber said. “There’s a lot of engagement going on in San Diego. Recent news out of Las Vegas, who has a thriving USL team and their mayor reached out to us very recently. San Antonio remains on our list and we have great respect for what the NBA ownership team has done there.”

With two of the 12 cities, Nashville and Cincinnati, who applied for MLS franchises back at the start of 2017 now awarded franchises, plus David Beckham’s Miami franchise unveiled (again) in a glitzy ceremony, now seems like a good time to take a look at the remaining cities.

Detroit and Sacramento were finalists alongside Nashville and Cincinnati to get a franchise last time out, so, naturally, they have a very good chance of arriving in MLS next time around.

Of course, all of this is made a little more complicated by Columbus Crew potentially being moved to Austin, Texas by owner Anthony Precourt in the coming months, but let’s take a look at things as they stand.

Here is how we rank the current race for MLS expansion for teams 27 and 28.

  1. Detroit – The bid did appear to be hurt substantially when a deal for a stadium downtown collapsed. Yet Garber has mentioned the possibility of Ford Field being redeveloped and look how successful Atlanta United have been in an NFL stadium. If it’s done properly, it can work well. The Ford family have no problem coming up with the reported $150 million franchise fee, plus lower-tier Detroit City FC get big crowds and so too do international friendlies played at nearby Michigan Stadium. Something seems to be brewing in Motor City…
  2. Sacramento – Okay, so they should have really arrived in MLS a few years ago but Sacramento Republic continue to have problems with their ownership group and are still searching for a lead investor. They said on Tuesday that they remain in talks with MLS. USL success and big crowds are all well and good but they need a new investor to take them to the next level. If they get that then they’re in.
  3. Las Vegas – Well, Vegas weren’t one of the 12 cities to submit a formal bid for an MLS franchise but it appears they could well be moving to the top of the list after failed plans for a team in the past. The Las Vegas Lights drawing big crowds (close to a 8,300 average) in their debut season in USL is promising. Given the success of Vegas’ first-ever Major League Sports franchise, the Golden Knights of the NHL, it appears MLS want a slice of the pie in Sin City.
  4. San Diego – Again, another city mentioned specifically by Garber on Tuesday which is always a good sign that they’re heading in the right direction. Plenty of big names are involved in the MLS bid (hello, Landon Donovan and Stu Holden) but it all hinges on the Mission Valley stadium site. With LAFC arriving, SoCal may be a little congested but creating another local rivalry for MLS would be very special.
  5. San Antonio – Garber mentioning San Antonio could push them up the list but with Columbus potentially moving to Austin, that impacts this bid. Toyota Field is ready and big crowds for international games are impressive but it’s all about the Crew and what happens to them.
  6. Phoenix – Financial backing is there, Didier Drogba remains on board (and scoring goals) and stadium plans are in place. Phoenix remain an outsider but are an intriguing possibility.
  7. Tampa Bay/St. Petersburg – Expensive redevelopment of Al Lang Stadium key to this bid. The Rowdies have a strong, loyal fanbase and the move from NASL to USL has solidified that. An outside chance, especially given MLS heading to Miami soon. Can Florida sustain three MLS franchises?
  8. Raleigh/Durham – NASL’s problems mean NCFC moved to USL and although Garber didn’t mention them in his comments, they remain hopeful of a franchise. On Tuesday they released a statement in which they said “MLS has indicated that North Carolina Football Club continues to be in consideration for one of the two remaining expansion spots.”
  9. St. Louis – If they can get a stadium deal one day, you feel like MLS beckons but nothing has really changed in STL.
  10. Charlotte – No public financing or funding for a stadium deal has seen this bid stall. Competing with Raleigh/Durham was ill advised.
  11. Indianapolis – Indy Eleven have moved to the USL too and despite a loyal following, they lack the funds to support an MLS expansion franchise. Bit of a pipe dream, as things stand, especially with Cincy and Nashville getting teams not too far away in the Midwest.

David Wagner signs new deal as Huddersfield boss

By Joe Prince-WrightMay 30, 2018, 11:20 AM EDT
German-American coach David Wagner is sticking around at Huddersfield Town until at least 2021.

Get ready for more fist-pumping and dramatics on the sidelines.

Wagner, 46, has signed a two-year contract extension with the Terriers after leading them to Premier League safety in their first-ever season in the PL.

Huddersfield were promoted to the top-flight against all the odds in 2017 as they beat Reading on penalty kicks to win the Championship playoff final at Wembley.

Last season was Huddersfield’s first in English soccer’s top-flight for 45 years and Wagner led the Yorkshire club to safety in the penultimate game of the 2017/18 season after a draw at Chelsea.

Wagner’s assistants Christoph Buhler and Andrew Hughes have also agreed new two-year extensions as, like Wagner, they had just one year left on their previous deals.

Speaking about his decision to extend his stay at the John Smith’s Stadium, the former USMNT striker explained that Huddersfield’s ambitions match his own.

“The decision to extend my stay at this Club was not a difficult one,” Wagner said. “The relationship Christoph, Andy and I have with Dean, the rest of the Board, the staff and the supporters is special. We’ve achieved some incredible things together in two and a half years and now I’m excited about the future. We still have a lot of work to do as we adapt to life in the Premier League, but this Club and its people have the ambition, desire and attitude to take this challenge on.

“Finally, a message to Huddersfield Town fans everywhere. Thank you for the support you have shown us and the players since I joined the Club; it’s been such a big factor in the success we’ve enjoyed.”

Wagner has developed a team-first philosophy at Huddersfield and the way the Terriers dug deep late in the campaign (following a rough second half of the season where no club secured fewer points than them) to stay in the Premier League is testament to the fighting spirit he and his staff have created.

Jurgen Klopp‘s best friend is tipped for big things in the future and plenty of other Premier League clubs have been linked with a move for Wagner over the past 12 months.

Yet his journey at Huddersfield isn’t over right now as they plan to solidify themselves as a PL mainstay and owner Dean Hoyle will surely give Wagner plenty to spend this summer after he kept them up last season.

Usain Bolt trains with Norwegian team

By Joe Prince-WrightMay 30, 2018, 10:30 AM EDT
Usain Bolt is continuing to chase his dream to play soccer professionally.

The eight-time Olympic champion begun a week-long training stint with Norwegian top-flight side Stromsgodset on Wednesday, the Tippeligaen club confirmed.

Bolt, 31, trained with Bundesliga giants Borussia Dortmund earlier in 2018 and scored a header in training and was said to have impressed despite the training sessions largely seen as a publicity stunt.

With Stromsgodset, like Dortmund and Bolt, also sponsored by Puma, it appears this could also be a nice little publicity stunt for the Norwegian side. So if the team you support is sponsored by Puma, look out for Bolt very soon…

The Jamaican sprinter will play in Soccer Aid at Manchester United’s Old Trafford home on June 10, with this stint at Stromsgodset seen as a way for him to warm up for that match.

However, it appears that the Norwegian side are quite impressed with what they have seen.

“He is a good football player, otherwise he would not have been training with us,” director of football Jostein Flo said, via the BBC.

Bolt was given the shirt number 9.58 by Stromsgodset, which is of course the time of his world-record 100m success.

He will play in a training game against Norway’s U-19 side during his time with Stromsgodset.