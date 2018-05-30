More from PST Latest USMNT news | 2018 World Cup | Premier League transfer news
AP

Lewandowski wants to leave Bayern Munich

By Joe Prince-WrightMay 30, 2018, 9:28 AM EDT
The dude does not abide. The big Lewandowski wants to move on from Bayern Munich.

According to his agent, Pini Zahavi, Bayern’s top striker Robert Lewandowksi is ready for a fresh challenge and wants to move on from the German champions.

Zahavi told German outlet Sport Bild that his client “feels that he needs a change and a new challenge in his career.”

Lewandowski, 29, has been linked with moves to various Premier League clubs in the past, plus the likes of PSG and Real Madrid. After four years at Bayern where he’s won four German titles and scored 151 goals in 195 games in all competitions, he’s won everything he can apart from the UEFA Champions League.

His current deal at Bayern runs until 2021 but he has obviously been thinking about a move for a while after hiring Zahavi as his new agent in February.

The Polish striker will captain his country at the 2018 World Cup this summer in Group D against Japan, Colombia and Senegal and a few goals and dominant displays of leading the line should do the trick to get his suitors lining up to give him one final payday.

And why wouldn’t they?

Lewandowski is a goal machine and has scored 42, 43 and 41 goals respectively in each of his last three seasons. He has 106 goals in 126 Bundesliga appearances for Bayern and before that he scored 103 goals in 187 games in all competitions for Dortmund. 332 goals in 557 games in all competitions over his career says it all.

Where could he end up?

Chelsea have been linked with Lewandowski for many years and with Alvaro Morata’s poor first season at Stamford Bridge, the Blues may jump at the chance to offload the Spaniard and replace him with the more experienced, and clinical, Lewandowski.

Lewandowski’s aerial ability would be suited to crosses flying in but previous links to the likes of Liverpool and Manchester United may well be out of reach now as Jurgen Klopp has his forward line settled and Jose Mourinho has built his attack around Romelu Lukaku.

Real is a real possibility for Lewandowski, especially after both Gareth Bale and Cristiano Ronaldo expressed doubts about remaining at the reigning European champions in the aftermath of their UEFA Champions League final victory over Liverpool at the weekend.

Wherever he goes, Lewandowski will score goals. It really is that simple.

VIDEO: Lionel Messi scores hat trick for Argentina

Getty Images
By Joe Prince-WrightMay 30, 2018, 8:30 AM EDT
Lionel Messi is warming up rather nicely for the 2018 World Cup.

Messi, 30, scored a hat trick and assisted Argentina’s other goal as they beat Haiti 4-0 in Buenos Aires on Tuesday.

The Barcelona superstar was in fine form against the CONCACAF minnows as Jorge Sampaoli’s side continue to prepare for the World Cup in Russia this summer.

Argentina are in Group D alongside Iceland, Nigeria and Croatia.

With the South American giants among the favorites to win the tournament, Messi is aiming to lead Argentina one step further than their runners up position from 2014 as he is still chasing his first major trophy with his country.

Take a look at the video below to get a taste of what is highly likely to come from Messi for La Albiceleste this summer.

Majestic.

Updated timeline for Mohamed Salah’s return

Getty Images
By Joe Prince-WrightMay 30, 2018, 7:40 AM EDT
Mohamed Salah is doing all he can to be fit for the World Cup but it appears the Liverpool and Egypt star is running out of time.

Salah, 25, arrived in Valencia, Spain on Tuesday as he continues to rehabilitate the left shoulder he injured in Liverpool’s 3-1 defeat to Real Madrid in the UEFA Champions League final in Kiev last Saturday.

After previously stating he is hopeful he can still play for Egypt in the World Cup, it appears that Salah may not play a part in their opening two games of the tournament on June 15 and June 19.

Liverpool’s physiotherapist Ruben Pons has been speaking to Spanish outlet Marca about Salah’s recovery from damaging ligaments in his shoulder.

“We knew that it was something serious as soon as [Salah] fell on the ground because he never complains, we were afraid of the worst,” Pons said. “We were in the field until the break, I was devastated, I tried to transmit calmness, I told him that nothing could be done and that he did not worry too much, it was time to look for solutions and not to regret because things did not work.

“We were watching the game, we were looking at social networks and the security was telling us the result, Madrid has scored, we equalised. When we came back, the game was over, the whole team had changed and prepared for riding the team bus, we helped him change because he could not do it alone and we went to the airport.

“Once we knew the injury we planned the treatment, he is sad about what happened but he is totally focused on recovery and seeing when he can be ready. He is going to mark the recovery times, in principle it will be from three to four weeks but we are going to try to reduce those deadlines, that’s the big goal.”

So, three weeks out from the date of his initial injury means that Salah would miss Egypt’s opening game against Uruguay on June 15 and then be touch-and-go for their second Group A game against hosts Russia on June 19.

The fact that Egypt are in Group A is unfortunate as their games are up first and that gives Salah less time to recover from the injury. Yet, there does seem to be a very real chance that he can at least play in one of their games at the World Cup, with their final Group A game coming on June 23 against Saudi Arabia.

There’s no doubt that Egypt will take Salah in their squad and he will be at their first World Cup since 1990. It just remains a question of whether or not he will play but Liverpool appear to understand just how important it is for the forward and it seems like they will let him risk his long-term fitness to try and play in the World Cup.

If Salah had dislocated his shoulder then the timeline for his return would have been months rather than weeks.

The main thing to take away from this interview with Liverpool’s physio is that Salah has a chance to play in Russia.

That’s a lot better than it was looking last Saturday when he left the Champions League final in tears after that challenge from Sergio Ramos.

Men in Blazers pod: USMNT youngsters win, Fulham promoted

Photo by Shaun Botterill/Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaMay 29, 2018, 10:08 PM EDT
Rog and Davo break down an emotion-laden, narrative-filled Champions League final, welcome Fulham back to the Premier League party and toast a young USMNT victory over Bolivia.

Report: Frank Lampard close to managing Derby County

Photo by Jack Thomas/Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaMay 29, 2018, 9:41 PM EDT
Will Frank Lampard be the man to push Derby County’s consistent promotion push over the line?

The Rams have been in the Championship playoffs thrice over the past five seasons, and finished 8th and 9th in the other two campaigns.

Lampard, 39, was linked with both Ipswich Town and Oxford United in bids to land his first manager’s job.

Sky Sports says Lampard will bring Jody Morris, the architect of Chelsea’s successful U-18 side. Morris, also 39, was Lampard’s teammate at Chelsea early this century.

Derby has had five full-time managers since the start of the 2014-15 season: Steve McClaren (twice), Paul Clement, Darren Walsall, Nigel Pearson, and Gary Rowett.