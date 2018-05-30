Lewandowski wants to leave Bayern Munich

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The dude does not abide. The big Lewandowski wants to move on from Bayern Munich.

According to his agent, Pini Zahavi, Bayern’s top striker Robert Lewandowksi is ready for a fresh challenge and wants to move on from the German champions.

Zahavi told German outlet Sport Bild that his client “feels that he needs a change and a new challenge in his career.”

Lewandowski, 29, has been linked with moves to various Premier League clubs in the past, plus the likes of PSG and Real Madrid. After four years at Bayern where he’s won four German titles and scored 151 goals in 195 games in all competitions, he’s won everything he can apart from the UEFA Champions League.

His current deal at Bayern runs until 2021 but he has obviously been thinking about a move for a while after hiring Zahavi as his new agent in February.

The Polish striker will captain his country at the 2018 World Cup this summer in Group D against Japan, Colombia and Senegal and a few goals and dominant displays of leading the line should do the trick to get his suitors lining up to give him one final payday.

And why wouldn’t they?

Lewandowski is a goal machine and has scored 42, 43 and 41 goals respectively in each of his last three seasons. He has 106 goals in 126 Bundesliga appearances for Bayern and before that he scored 103 goals in 187 games in all competitions for Dortmund. 332 goals in 557 games in all competitions over his career says it all.

Where could he end up?

Chelsea have been linked with Lewandowski for many years and with Alvaro Morata’s poor first season at Stamford Bridge, the Blues may jump at the chance to offload the Spaniard and replace him with the more experienced, and clinical, Lewandowski.

Lewandowski’s aerial ability would be suited to crosses flying in but previous links to the likes of Liverpool and Manchester United may well be out of reach now as Jurgen Klopp has his forward line settled and Jose Mourinho has built his attack around Romelu Lukaku.

Real is a real possibility for Lewandowski, especially after both Gareth Bale and Cristiano Ronaldo expressed doubts about remaining at the reigning European champions in the aftermath of their UEFA Champions League final victory over Liverpool at the weekend.

Wherever he goes, Lewandowski will score goals. It really is that simple.

