Ranking the next MLS expansion cities

By Joe Prince-WrightMay 30, 2018, 12:08 PM EDT
After Cincinnati, Ohio was awarded a Major League Soccer franchise on Tuesday, FC Cincinnati will become the 26th MLS team.

MLS Commissioner Don Garber is fast approaching his stated target of having 28 teams in the league, which means the mad scramble for the final two spots is well and truly on.

Speaking to the local newspaper in Cincinnati on Tuesday, Garber specifically mentioned to the Enquirer that cities such as Sacramento, Detroit, San Antonio, San Diego and Las Vegas are in the mix but didn’t set out a specific date for further expansion.

“Very productive discussions with Sacramento, as well as in Detroit where we’re working with that ownership group on possible modifications of Ford Field that could, perhaps, make that city more MLS ready than it is today,” Garber said. “There’s a lot of engagement going on in San Diego. Recent news out of Las Vegas, who has a thriving USL team and their mayor reached out to us very recently. San Antonio remains on our list and we have great respect for what the NBA ownership team has done there.”

With two of the 12 cities, Nashville and Cincinnati, who applied for MLS franchises back at the start of 2017 now awarded franchises, plus David Beckham’s Miami franchise unveiled (again) in a glitzy ceremony, now seems like a good time to take a look at the remaining cities.

Detroit and Sacramento were finalists alongside Nashville and Cincinnati to get a franchise last time out, so, naturally, they have a very good chance of arriving in MLS next time around.

Of course, all of this is made a little more complicated by Columbus Crew potentially being moved to Austin, Texas by owner Anthony Precourt in the coming months, but let’s take a look at things as they stand.

Here is how we rank the current race for MLS expansion for teams 27 and 28.

  1. Detroit – The bid did appear to be hurt substantially when a deal for a stadium downtown collapsed. Yet Garber has mentioned the possibility of Ford Field being redeveloped and look how successful Atlanta United have been in an NFL stadium. If it’s done properly, it can work well. The Ford family have no problem coming up with the reported $150 million franchise fee, plus lower-tier Detroit City FC get big crowds and so too do international friendlies played at nearby Michigan Stadium. Something seems to be brewing in Motor City…
  2. Sacramento – Okay, so they should have really arrived in MLS a few years ago but Sacramento Republic continue to have problems with their ownership group and are still searching for a lead investor. They said on Tuesday that they remain in talks with MLS. USL success and big crowds are all well and good but they need a new investor to take them to the next level. If they get that then they’re in.
  3. Las Vegas – Well, Vegas weren’t one of the 12 cities to submit a formal bid for an MLS franchise but it appears they could well be moving to the top of the list after failed plans for a team in the past. The Las Vegas Lights drawing big crowds (close to a 8,300 average) in their debut season in USL is promising. Given the success of Vegas’ first-ever Major League Sports franchise, the Golden Knights of the NHL, it appears MLS want a slice of the pie in Sin City.
  4. San Diego – Again, another city mentioned specifically by Garber on Tuesday which is always a good sign that they’re heading in the right direction. Plenty of big names are involved in the MLS bid (hello, Landon Donovan and Stu Holden) but it all hinges on the Mission Valley stadium site. With LAFC arriving, SoCal may be a little congested but creating another local rivalry for MLS would be very special.
  5. San Antonio – Garber mentioning San Antonio could push them up the list but with Columbus potentially moving to Austin, that impacts this bid. Toyota Field is ready and big crowds for international games are impressive but it’s all about the Crew and what happens to them.
  6. Phoenix – Financial backing is there, Didier Drogba remains on board (and scoring goals) and stadium plans are in place. Phoenix remain an outsider but are an intriguing possibility.
  7. Tampa Bay/St. Petersburg – Expensive redevelopment of Al Lang Stadium key to this bid. The Rowdies have a strong, loyal fanbase and the move from NASL to USL has solidified that. An outside chance, especially given MLS heading to Miami soon. Can Florida sustain three MLS franchises?
  8. Raleigh/Durham – NASL’s problems mean NCFC moved to USL and although Garber didn’t mention them in his comments, they remain hopeful of a franchise. On Tuesday they released a statement in which they said “MLS has indicated that North Carolina Football Club continues to be in consideration for one of the two remaining expansion spots.”
  9. St. Louis – If they can get a stadium deal one day, you feel like MLS beckons but nothing has really changed in STL.
  10. Charlotte – No public financing or funding for a stadium deal has seen this bid stall. Competing with Raleigh/Durham was ill advised.
  11. Indianapolis – Indy Eleven have moved to the USL too and despite a loyal following, they lack the funds to support an MLS expansion franchise. Bit of a pipe dream, as things stand, especially with Cincy and Nashville getting teams not too far away in the Midwest.

David Wagner signs new deal as Huddersfield boss

By Joe Prince-WrightMay 30, 2018, 11:20 AM EDT
German-American coach David Wagner is sticking around at Huddersfield Town until at least 2021.

Get ready for more fist-pumping and dramatics on the sidelines.

Wagner, 46, has signed a two-year contract extension with the Terriers after leading them to Premier League safety in their first-ever season in the PL.

Huddersfield were promoted to the top-flight against all the odds in 2017 as they beat Reading on penalty kicks to win the Championship playoff final at Wembley.

Last season was Huddersfield’s first in English soccer’s top-flight for 45 years and Wagner led the Yorkshire club to safety in the penultimate game of the 2017/18 season after a draw at Chelsea.

Wagner’s assistants Christoph Buhler and Andrew Hughes have also agreed new two-year extensions as, like Wagner, they had just one year left on their previous deals.

Speaking about his decision to extend his stay at the John Smith’s Stadium, the former USMNT striker explained that Huddersfield’s ambitions match his own.

“The decision to extend my stay at this Club was not a difficult one,” Wagner said. “The relationship Christoph, Andy and I have with Dean, the rest of the Board, the staff and the supporters is special. We’ve achieved some incredible things together in two and a half years and now I’m excited about the future. We still have a lot of work to do as we adapt to life in the Premier League, but this Club and its people have the ambition, desire and attitude to take this challenge on.

“Finally, a message to Huddersfield Town fans everywhere. Thank you for the support you have shown us and the players since I joined the Club; it’s been such a big factor in the success we’ve enjoyed.”

Wagner has developed a team-first philosophy at Huddersfield and the way the Terriers dug deep late in the campaign (following a rough second half of the season where no club secured fewer points than them) to stay in the Premier League is testament to the fighting spirit he and his staff have created.

Jurgen Klopp‘s best friend is tipped for big things in the future and plenty of other Premier League clubs have been linked with a move for Wagner over the past 12 months.

Yet his journey at Huddersfield isn’t over right now as they plan to solidify themselves as a PL mainstay and owner Dean Hoyle will surely give Wagner plenty to spend this summer after he kept them up last season.

Usain Bolt trains with Norwegian team

By Joe Prince-WrightMay 30, 2018, 10:30 AM EDT
Usain Bolt is continuing to chase his dream to play soccer professionally.

The eight-time Olympic champion begun a week-long training stint with Norwegian top-flight side Stromsgodset on Wednesday, the Tippeligaen club confirmed.

Bolt, 31, trained with Bundesliga giants Borussia Dortmund earlier in 2018 and scored a header in training and was said to have impressed despite the training sessions largely seen as a publicity stunt.

With Stromsgodset, like Dortmund and Bolt, also sponsored by Puma, it appears this could also be a nice little publicity stunt for the Norwegian side. So if the team you support is sponsored by Puma, look out for Bolt very soon…

The Jamaican sprinter will play in Soccer Aid at Manchester United’s Old Trafford home on June 10, with this stint at Stromsgodset seen as a way for him to warm up for that match.

However, it appears that the Norwegian side are quite impressed with what they have seen.

“He is a good football player, otherwise he would not have been training with us,” director of football Jostein Flo said, via the BBC.

Bolt was given the shirt number 9.58 by Stromsgodset, which is of course the time of his world-record 100m success.

He will play in a training game against Norway’s U-19 side during his time with Stromsgodset.

Lewandowski wants to leave Bayern Munich

By Joe Prince-WrightMay 30, 2018, 9:28 AM EDT
The dude does not abide. The big Lewandowski wants to move on from Bayern Munich.

According to his agent, Pini Zahavi, Bayern’s top striker Robert Lewandowksi is ready for a fresh challenge and wants to move on from the German champions.

Zahavi told German outlet Sport Bild that his client “feels that he needs a change and a new challenge in his career.”

Lewandowski, 29, has been linked with moves to various Premier League clubs in the past, plus the likes of PSG and Real Madrid. After four years at Bayern where he’s won four German titles and scored 151 goals in 195 games in all competitions, he’s won everything he can apart from the UEFA Champions League.

His current deal at Bayern runs until 2021 but he has obviously been thinking about a move for a while after hiring Zahavi as his new agent in February.

The Polish striker will captain his country at the 2018 World Cup this summer in Group D against Japan, Colombia and Senegal and a few goals and dominant displays of leading the line should do the trick to get his suitors lining up to give him one final payday.

And why wouldn’t they?

Lewandowski is a goal machine and has scored 42, 43 and 41 goals respectively in each of his last three seasons. He has 106 goals in 126 Bundesliga appearances for Bayern and before that he scored 103 goals in 187 games in all competitions for Dortmund. 332 goals in 557 games in all competitions over his career says it all.

Where could he end up?

Chelsea have been linked with Lewandowski for many years and with Alvaro Morata’s poor first season at Stamford Bridge, the Blues may jump at the chance to offload the Spaniard and replace him with the more experienced, and clinical, Lewandowski.

Lewandowski’s aerial ability would be suited to crosses flying in but previous links to the likes of Liverpool and Manchester United may well be out of reach now as Jurgen Klopp has his forward line settled and Jose Mourinho has built his attack around Romelu Lukaku.

Real is a real possibility for Lewandowski, especially after both Gareth Bale and Cristiano Ronaldo expressed doubts about remaining at the reigning European champions in the aftermath of their UEFA Champions League final victory over Liverpool at the weekend.

Wherever he goes, Lewandowski will score goals. It really is that simple.

VIDEO: Lionel Messi scores hat trick for Argentina

By Joe Prince-WrightMay 30, 2018, 8:30 AM EDT
Lionel Messi is warming up rather nicely for the 2018 World Cup.

Messi, 30, scored a hat trick and assisted Argentina’s other goal as they beat Haiti 4-0 in Buenos Aires on Tuesday.

The Barcelona superstar was in fine form against the CONCACAF minnows as Jorge Sampaoli’s side continue to prepare for the World Cup in Russia this summer.

Argentina are in Group D alongside Iceland, Nigeria and Croatia.

With the South American giants among the favorites to win the tournament, Messi is aiming to lead Argentina one step further than their runners up position from 2014 as he is still chasing his first major trophy with his country.

Take a look at the video below to get a taste of what is highly likely to come from Messi for La Albiceleste this summer.

Majestic.