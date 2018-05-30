Report: Arsenal will sell Ramsey if no new contract

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

The Telegraph says Arsenal will sell Aaron Ramsey if he does not agree to a new deal for Unai Emery at the Emirates Stadium.

[ MORE: Transfer rumor roundup ]

Ramsey, 27, has reportedly been offered a new five-year deal after posting one of the finer seasons of his career.

It was a seven-goal, 8-assist campaign in Premier League play this injury-shortened season, the Welshman’s best work since bagging 10 and nine in just 23 matches during the 2013-14 season.

He added four goals and two assists in six Europa League matches, and has 59 goals and 57 assists in 331 total appearances for the Gunners.

If the Gunners don’t keep Ramsey, he’d be highly sought after despite battling injuries on a near annual basis. Would he entertain a return to boyhood club Cardiff City, which is returning to the Premier League and sold him to Arsenal in 2008?

Would Arsenal sell him to a Premier League rival? He could easily fit into the systems of any Top Six contender, or push any number of teams into a mid-table or higher discussion.

If sold outside of England, he could seamlessly fit into a free-flowing La Liga or Serie A attack.

Follow @NicholasMendola