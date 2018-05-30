More from PST Latest USMNT news | 2018 World Cup | Premier League transfer news
Photo by Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images

Report: Arsenal will sell Ramsey if no new contract

By Nicholas MendolaMay 30, 2018, 7:14 PM EDT
The Telegraph says Arsenal will sell Aaron Ramsey if he does not agree to a new deal for Unai Emery at the Emirates Stadium.

[ MORE: Transfer rumor roundup ]

Ramsey, 27, has reportedly been offered a new five-year deal after posting one of the finer seasons of his career.

It was a seven-goal, 8-assist campaign in Premier League play this injury-shortened season, the Welshman’s best work since bagging 10 and nine in just 23 matches during the 2013-14 season.

He added four goals and two assists in six Europa League matches, and has 59 goals and 57 assists in 331 total appearances for the Gunners.

If the Gunners don’t keep Ramsey, he’d be highly sought after despite battling injuries on a near annual basis. Would he entertain a return to boyhood club Cardiff City, which is returning to the Premier League and sold him to Arsenal in 2008?

Would Arsenal sell him to a Premier League rival? He could easily fit into the systems of any Top Six contender, or push any number of teams into a mid-table or higher discussion.

If sold outside of England, he could seamlessly fit into a free-flowing La Liga or Serie A attack.

Russia slumps to 1-0 defeat in Austria for 3rd straight loss

AP Photo/Kerstin Joensson
Associated PressMay 30, 2018, 6:18 PM EDT
INNSBRUCK, Austria (AP) World Cup host Russia slumped to a 1-0 defeat in a friendly against Austria on Wednesday, extending its winless streak to six matches.

[ MORE: Newcastle signs Dubravka ]

Russia has lost all three games in 2018 after defeats to Brazil and France in March, and has not won a game since beating South Korea in October.

Austria winger Marko Arnautovic set up midfielder Alessandro Schoepf for the only goal in the 28th minute, giving coach Franco Foda his fourth win from four matches since taking over from Marcel Koller in November after the team failed to qualify for the World Cup.

Russia plays Turkey in Moscow on Tuesday in its final warmup game before opening the World Cup against Saudi Arabia on June 14.

Transfer rumor roundup: Arnautovic to Man Utd; J-Rod, Jorginho buzz

Photo by Catherine Ivill/Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaMay 30, 2018, 5:27 PM EDT
The transfer rumor mill has churned out two double-digit Premier League strikers and a Serie A second-place hero into Wednesday’s reading material.

[ MORE: Newcastle signs Dubravka ]

West Ham big man Marko Arnautovic and Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho may seem like a combustible pair, but the Red Devils boss is apparently interested in seeing the mix.

Arnautovic, 29, engineered a $26 million move away from Stoke to West Ham last season, and came into form under David Moyes when he bagged 11 goals and six assists after going his first 11 matches without either.

Now the center forward who also plays either wing would perceivably be a depth move behind Romelu Lukaku. The move doesn’t seem the neatest fit given Arnautovic’s preference to play left wing and United’s glut of players on that side of the pitch.

West Ham is said to value Arnautovic at $67 million, which seems bonkers and a non-starter. Arnautovic did spent time under Mourinho at Inter Milan.

West Brom striker and former England man Jay Rodriguez is also wanted by Premier League teams after scoring 11 of West Brom’s 31 goals in Premier League play.

Rodriguez cost the Baggies around $16 million last season, when he signed a four-year deal with the Midlands club.

West Brom will be attempting to convince Rodriguez and/or Salomon Rondon to stick around and dominate Championship defenses, but Burnley and Bournemouth are said to be after Rodriguez.

“J-Rod” has spent time on the South Coast with Southampton, and started his career with the Clarets having been born in Burnley. He could team up with Chris Wood to lead Burnley into Europe.

Jorginho’s rumored move to Manchester City took another step on Wednesday, with the player’s agent admitting an offer has been made for the Napoli star.

“I know an offer to Napoli has arrived from Manchester City. We’re waiting for their response. I don’t think they have rejected offers. If Napoli find an agreement with City, we will assess everything,” Joao Santos told TMW. “Obviously, Manchester City would be very welcome, an opportunity not to be turned down. The coach is one of the best in Europe.”

Jorginho, 26, scored against Man City in the UEFA Champions League, and Napoli finished four points behind Juventus. He posted two league goals and four assists in Serie A, averaging 1.9 tackles and 1.5 interceptions per game.

Newcastle makes pivotal goalkeeper’s loan move permanent

Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaMay 30, 2018, 4:20 PM EDT
1 Comment

Newcastle United manager Rafa Benitez was reportedly chasing a new goalkeeper all last summer, finally getting a starting caliber backstop on loan in January.

That keeper was 29-year-old Martin Dubravka, and that loan from Sparta Prague had an option to buy.

[ MORE: Lewandowski wants to leave Bayern ]

Newcastle has purchased Dubravka and signed him through 2021-22 after an outstanding 12-match stint between the sticks.

Dubravka kept three clean sheets and allowed just one total goal in a trio of wins over Manchester United, Arsenal, and Chelsea.

Here’s Benitez, from NUFC.co.uk:

“Ever since he arrived with us on loan he has shown a fantastic attitude and great work ethic, and of course we have been very impressed with his performances for us on the pitch last season.

“This was one of the key positions we had identified we needed to strengthen and had been concerned about, so it is excellent news that we are able now to sign him on a permanent basis.”

That one fix was as important as any in Newcastle’s second half revival, with Kenedy‘s loan from Chelsea another revelation. A clinical striker, something they’ve lacked in Premier League play dating back to Demba Ba, Loic Remy, and Papiss Cisse‘s early days, would catapult them into a higher table discussion.

MLS cheat sheet: What to watch in four Weds. matches

AP Photo/Jae C. Hong
By Nicholas MendolaMay 30, 2018, 3:32 PM EDT
There are four Major League Soccer matches on Wednesday, each carrying a different bit of drama.

[ MLS: Ranking the next expansion cities ]

New England Revolution vs. Atlanta United –7:30 p.m. ET

It’s just the second time New England has gone winless in two matches under Brad Friedel. The last time it happened, the Revs responded with an impressive-enough 1-0 win over Sporting KC. Now comes Atlanta, itself stung for two losses in three.

Philadelphia Union vs. Chicago Fire –7:30 p.m. ET

It’s a bit of a separation day for Philly and Chicago, who are both a win or worse shy of sixth place. Bastian Schweinsteiger has been very good for the Fire, but Nemanja Nikolic hasn’t been firing hot.

Philly has allowed just one goal over a three-match unbeaten run, but has the potential departure of its architect, Earnie Stewart, looming overhead.

Real Salt Lake vs. Houston Dynamo –9:30 p.m. ET

Only the Red Bulls have been as prolific as Houston this early season — is this still early season? Is it midseason now?!? — with both sides bagging 26 goals in 11 matches. The Dynamo are also unbeaten in four with three wins in the run, and only Montreal is worse at keeping balls out of the goal than RSL. Goal fest?

LA Galaxy vs. FC Dallas –10:30 p.m. ET

Zlatan Ibrahimovic returns from suspension to find the Galaxy winners of two-straight and facing a Dallas side unbeaten in four. Ibrahimovic hasn’t scored in five matches, with four of those Galaxy losses.