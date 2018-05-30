More from PST Latest USMNT news | 2018 World Cup | Premier League transfer news
AP Photo/Kerstin Joensson

Russia slumps to 1-0 defeat in Austria for 3rd straight loss

Associated PressMay 30, 2018, 6:18 PM EDT
INNSBRUCK, Austria (AP) World Cup host Russia slumped to a 1-0 defeat in a friendly against Austria on Wednesday, extending its winless streak to six matches.

Russia has lost all three games in 2018 after defeats to Brazil and France in March, and has not won a game since beating South Korea in October.

Austria winger Marko Arnautovic set up midfielder Alessandro Schoepf for the only goal in the 28th minute, giving coach Franco Foda his fourth win from four matches since taking over from Marcel Koller in November after the team failed to qualify for the World Cup.

Russia plays Turkey in Moscow on Tuesday in its final warmup game before opening the World Cup against Saudi Arabia on June 14.

Transfer rumor roundup: Arnautovic to Man Utd; J-Rod, Jorginho buzz

Photo by Catherine Ivill/Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaMay 30, 2018, 5:27 PM EDT
The transfer rumor mill has churned out two double-digit Premier League strikers and a Serie A second-place hero into Wednesday’s reading material.

West Ham big man Marko Arnautovic and Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho may seem like a combustible pair, but the Red Devils boss is apparently interested in seeing the mix.

Arnautovic, 29, engineered a $26 million move away from Stoke to West Ham last season, and came into form under David Moyes when he bagged 11 goals and six assists after going his first 11 matches without either.

Now the center forward who also plays either wing would perceivably be a depth move behind Romelu Lukaku. The move doesn’t seem the neatest fit given Arnautovic’s preference to play left wing and United’s glut of players on that side of the pitch.

West Ham is said to value Arnautovic at $67 million, which seems bonkers and a non-starter. Arnautovic did spent time under Mourinho at Inter Milan.

West Brom striker and former England man Jay Rodriguez is also wanted by Premier League teams after scoring 11 of West Brom’s 31 goals in Premier League play.

Rodriguez cost the Baggies around $16 million last season, when he signed a four-year deal with the Midlands club.

West Brom will be attempting to convince Rodriguez and/or Salomon Rondon to stick around and dominate Championship defenses, but Burnley and Bournemouth are said to be after Rodriguez.

“J-Rod” has spent time on the South Coast with Southampton, and started his career with the Clarets having been born in Burnley. He could team up with Chris Wood to lead Burnley into Europe.

Jorginho’s rumored move to Manchester City took another step on Wednesday, with the player’s agent admitting an offer has been made for the Napoli star.

“I know an offer to Napoli has arrived from Manchester City. We’re waiting for their response. I don’t think they have rejected offers. If Napoli find an agreement with City, we will assess everything,” Joao Santos told TMW. “Obviously, Manchester City would be very welcome, an opportunity not to be turned down. The coach is one of the best in Europe.”

Jorginho, 26, scored against Man City in the UEFA Champions League, and Napoli finished four points behind Juventus. He posted two league goals and four assists in Serie A, averaging 1.9 tackles and 1.5 interceptions per game.

Newcastle makes pivotal goalkeeper’s loan move permanent

Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaMay 30, 2018, 4:20 PM EDT
Newcastle United manager Rafa Benitez was reportedly chasing a new goalkeeper all last summer, finally getting a starting caliber backstop on loan in January.

That keeper was 29-year-old Martin Dubravka, and that loan from Sparta Prague had an option to buy.

Newcastle has purchased Dubravka and signed him through 2021-22 after an outstanding 12-match stint between the sticks.

Dubravka kept three clean sheets and allowed just one total goal in a trio of wins over Manchester United, Arsenal, and Chelsea.

Here’s Benitez, from NUFC.co.uk:

“Ever since he arrived with us on loan he has shown a fantastic attitude and great work ethic, and of course we have been very impressed with his performances for us on the pitch last season.

“This was one of the key positions we had identified we needed to strengthen and had been concerned about, so it is excellent news that we are able now to sign him on a permanent basis.”

That one fix was as important as any in Newcastle’s second half revival, with Kenedy‘s loan from Chelsea another revelation. A clinical striker, something they’ve lacked in Premier League play dating back to Demba Ba, Loic Remy, and Papiss Cisse‘s early days, would catapult them into a higher table discussion.

MLS cheat sheet: What to watch in four Weds. matches

AP Photo/Jae C. Hong
By Nicholas MendolaMay 30, 2018, 3:32 PM EDT
There are four Major League Soccer matches on Wednesday, each carrying a different bit of drama.

New England Revolution vs. Atlanta United –7:30 p.m. ET

It’s just the second time New England has gone winless in two matches under Brad Friedel. The last time it happened, the Revs responded with an impressive-enough 1-0 win over Sporting KC. Now comes Atlanta, itself stung for two losses in three.

Philadelphia Union vs. Chicago Fire –7:30 p.m. ET

It’s a bit of a separation day for Philly and Chicago, who are both a win or worse shy of sixth place. Bastian Schweinsteiger has been very good for the Fire, but Nemanja Nikolic hasn’t been firing hot.

Philly has allowed just one goal over a three-match unbeaten run, but has the potential departure of its architect, Earnie Stewart, looming overhead.

Real Salt Lake vs. Houston Dynamo –9:30 p.m. ET

Only the Red Bulls have been as prolific as Houston this early season — is this still early season? Is it midseason now?!? — with both sides bagging 26 goals in 11 matches. The Dynamo are also unbeaten in four with three wins in the run, and only Montreal is worse at keeping balls out of the goal than RSL. Goal fest?

LA Galaxy vs. FC Dallas –10:30 p.m. ET

Zlatan Ibrahimovic returns from suspension to find the Galaxy winners of two-straight and facing a Dallas side unbeaten in four. Ibrahimovic hasn’t scored in five matches, with four of those Galaxy losses.

Portugal tries to repeat its European success

Getty Images
Associated PressMay 30, 2018, 2:09 PM EDT
After finally breaking through with its first major title at the European Championship two years ago, Portugal will use the same formula at the World Cup.

The European champions will travel to Russia with many of the players from the squad that won Euro 2016, including Cristiano Ronaldo, and it will also carry the same low-key mentality it had when it succeeded in France.

“We are fully aware that we are not the favorites,” Portugal coach Fernando Santos said. “History shows it, as do all the titles of the other teams that will be playing at the World Cup. Before the European Championship I also didn’t believe we were the favorites.”

Santos said Portugal can be considered a “candidate” for the title but it still shouldn’t be included among the top contenders despite being European champions.

“We have the same three or four teams that were favorites in the European Championship – Germany, Spain, France – and now we add Brazil and Argentina. These teams are the favorites, then there is a group of candidates in which we can naturally include Portugal,” he told Portuguese television channel RTP.

Portugal won its first major title in 2016 – after coming close a few other times in the Ronaldo era – by avoiding all those traditional favorites until the final against host France, when it won in extra time. It played Hungary, Iceland and Austria in the group stage, then faced Croatia, Poland and Wales in the knockout matches.

Santos said this time he can make the same type of promise he made to the Portuguese people before the European Championship.

“We will give our best and we will be a contender to win every match,” he said. “I have the same confidence in my players and in my team that I had before the European Championship. We will have the same goal now that we had then.”

Nine of the players who started in the final against France are back with the World Cup team, with the only absences being veteran forward Nani and young midfielder Renato Sanches.

In total, 13 players from the Euro 2016 squad will be in Russia. Among those not going to Russia are Ricardo Carvalho, Andre Gomes and Eder, who scored the title-winning goal in the extra time against the hosts.

“It hurts not to be able to include all the players who were with us in the European Championship,” said Santos, who opted to add a few younger players to the World Cup squad. “All of them helped us write a brilliant page in the history of Portuguese football.”

Portugal began its World Cup preparations with a 2-2 draw against Tunisia on Monday, when it was without Ronaldo because he played with Real Madrid in the Champions League final on Saturday. All three Sporting Lisbon players in the squad also were not available because they played in the Portuguese Cup final.

“We are just beginning our World Cup preparations,” Portugal midfielder Joao Mario said after the home draw against Tunisia. “We will keep working to fix our mistakes and arrive at the World Cup in the best possible form.”

Portugal will play two more warm-up matches before the World Cup – against Belgium on Saturday and Algeria on June 7.

The team was drawn into Group B at the World Cup, along with Morocco, Iran and Iberian rival Spain. Portugal’s opener will be against the Spaniards on June 15 in Sochi in one of the most anticipated matches of the tournament.

“It will be the game between the favorite and the candidate,” Santos said. “We will need to be very careful in this group, but if Portugal doesn’t advance it will be disappointing.”

