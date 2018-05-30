Transfer rumor roundup: Arnautovic to Man Utd; J-Rod, Jorginho buzz

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The transfer rumor mill has churned out two double-digit Premier League strikers and a Serie A second-place hero into Wednesday’s reading material.

[ MORE: Newcastle signs Dubravka ]

West Ham big man Marko Arnautovic and Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho may seem like a combustible pair, but the Red Devils boss is apparently interested in seeing the mix.

Arnautovic, 29, engineered a $26 million move away from Stoke to West Ham last season, and came into form under David Moyes when he bagged 11 goals and six assists after going his first 11 matches without either.

Now the center forward who also plays either wing would perceivably be a depth move behind Romelu Lukaku. The move doesn’t seem the neatest fit given Arnautovic’s preference to play left wing and United’s glut of players on that side of the pitch.

West Ham is said to value Arnautovic at $67 million, which seems bonkers and a non-starter. Arnautovic did spent time under Mourinho at Inter Milan.

West Brom striker and former England man Jay Rodriguez is also wanted by Premier League teams after scoring 11 of West Brom’s 31 goals in Premier League play.

Rodriguez cost the Baggies around $16 million last season, when he signed a four-year deal with the Midlands club.

West Brom will be attempting to convince Rodriguez and/or Salomon Rondon to stick around and dominate Championship defenses, but Burnley and Bournemouth are said to be after Rodriguez.

“J-Rod” has spent time on the South Coast with Southampton, and started his career with the Clarets having been born in Burnley. He could team up with Chris Wood to lead Burnley into Europe.

Jorginho’s rumored move to Manchester City took another step on Wednesday, with the player’s agent admitting an offer has been made for the Napoli star.

“I know an offer to Napoli has arrived from Manchester City. We’re waiting for their response. I don’t think they have rejected offers. If Napoli find an agreement with City, we will assess everything,” Joao Santos told TMW. “Obviously, Manchester City would be very welcome, an opportunity not to be turned down. The coach is one of the best in Europe.”

Jorginho, 26, scored against Man City in the UEFA Champions League, and Napoli finished four points behind Juventus. He posted two league goals and four assists in Serie A, averaging 1.9 tackles and 1.5 interceptions per game.

Follow @NicholasMendola