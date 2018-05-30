More from PST Latest USMNT news | Three things we learned | PL player Power Rankings
Getty Images

Updated timeline for Mohamed Salah’s return

By Joe Prince-WrightMay 30, 2018, 7:40 AM EDT
Leave a comment

Mohamed Salah is doing all he can to be fit for the World Cup but it appears the Liverpool and Egypt star is running out of time.

[ MORE: Salah steps up recovery

Salah, 25, arrived in Valencia, Spain on Tuesday as he continues to rehabilitate the left shoulder he injured in Liverpool’s 3-1 defeat to Real Madrid in the UEFA Champions League final in Kiev last Saturday.

After previously stating he is hopeful he can still play for Egypt in the World Cup, it appears that Salah may not play a part in their opening two games of the tournament on June 15 and June 19.

Liverpool’s physiotherapist Ruben Pons has been speaking to Spanish outlet Marca about Salah’s recovery from damaging ligaments in his shoulder.

“We knew that it was something serious as soon as [Salah] fell on the ground because he never complains, we were afraid of the worst,” Pons said. “We were in the field until the break, I was devastated, I tried to transmit calmness, I told him that nothing could be done and that he did not worry too much, it was time to look for solutions and not to regret because things did not work.

“We were watching the game, we were looking at social networks and the security was telling us the result, Madrid has scored, we equalised. When we came back, the game was over, the whole team had changed and prepared for riding the team bus, we helped him change because he could not do it alone and we went to the airport.

“Once we knew the injury we planned the treatment, he is sad about what happened but he is totally focused on recovery and seeing when he can be ready. He is going to mark the recovery times, in principle it will be from three to four weeks but we are going to try to reduce those deadlines, that’s the big goal.”

So, three weeks out from the date of his initial injury means that Salah would miss Egypt’s opening game against Uruguay on June 15 and then be touch-and-go for their second Group A game against hosts Russia on June 19.

The fact that Egypt are in Group A is unfortunate as their games are up first and that gives Salah less time to recover from the injury. Yet, there does seem to be a very real chance that he can at least play in one of their games at the World Cup, with their final Group A game coming on June 23 against Saudi Arabia.

There’s no doubt that Egypt will take Salah in their squad and he will be at their first World Cup since 1990. It just remains a question of whether or not he will play but Liverpool appear to understand just how important it is for the forward and it seems like they will let him risk his long-term fitness to try and play in the World Cup.

If Salah had dislocated his shoulder then the timeline for his return would have been months rather than weeks.

The main thing to take away from this interview with Liverpool’s physio is that Salah has a chance to play in Russia.

That’s a lot better than it was looking last Saturday when he left the Champions League final in tears after that challenge from Sergio Ramos.

Men in Blazers pod: USMNT youngsters win, Fulham promoted

Photo by Shaun Botterill/Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaMay 29, 2018, 10:08 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Rog and Davo break down an emotion-laden, narrative-filled Champions League final, welcome Fulham back to the Premier League party and toast a young USMNT victory over Bolivia.

All of the MiB content — pods, videos and stories can be seen here, but to really stay in touch, follow, subscribe, click here:

Subscribe to the podcast OR to update your iTunes subscriptions ]

Click here for the RSS feed ]

Report: Frank Lampard close to managing Derby County

Photo by Jack Thomas/Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaMay 29, 2018, 9:41 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Will Frank Lampard be the man to push Derby County’s consistent promotion push over the line?

The Rams have been in the Championship playoffs thrice over the past five seasons, and finished 8th and 9th in the other two campaigns.

[ MORE: USSF details GM job duties ]

Lampard, 39, was linked with both Ipswich Town and Oxford United in bids to land his first manager’s job.

Sky Sports says Lampard will bring Jody Morris, the architect of Chelsea’s successful U-18 side. Morris, also 39, was Lampard’s teammate at Chelsea early this century.

Derby has had five full-time managers since the start of the 2014-15 season: Steve McClaren (twice), Paul Clement, Darren Walsall, Nigel Pearson, and Gary Rowett.

USWNT squad announced for exhibitions against China

Photo by Grant Halverson/Getty Images
Associated PressMay 29, 2018, 8:22 PM EDT
Leave a comment

CHICAGO (AP) Midfielder Tobin Heath is back on the U.S. women’s national team roster after spending the start of the year recovering from surgery.

Coach Jill Ellis named a 23-player roster Tuesday for a pair of exhibition matches against China next month.

[ MORE: USSF details GM job duties ]

Heath, who turned 30 on Tuesday, hasn’t played with the national team since appearing as a substitute in a friendly against New Zealand last September. She had surgery to remove bone growth on her right ankle in early January.

Also returning to the national team is Julie Ertz, who missed a pair of April exhibition matches against Mexico because of a knee injury.

Christen Press, left off the roster for Mexico because she was not on a club team at the time, also returned to the roster.

Press, who was traded to the Houston Dash in the offseason but never joined the National Women’s Soccer League club, is currently playing in Sweden with Goteborg.

USSF officer lays out duties of new general manager position

AP Photo/Matt Slocum
By Nicholas MendolaMay 29, 2018, 7:35 PM EDT
Leave a comment

The United States Soccer Federation’s chief sport development officer clarified the role of the soon-to-be hired USMNT general manager on Tuesday, and it’s not particularly straight-forward or encouraging.

[ MORE: Sarachan on Bradley, Altidore ]

Nico Romeijn was tasked with explaining the job description for the GM position, for which Earnie Stewart is the reported front-runner.

But there’s some confusion in the powers of the GM, a newly-created position. Part of the job duties include, according to ESPN’s Jeff Carlisle, “overseeing the technical side of the senior national team — including specifying the style of play the team will implement — as well as managing the day-to-day operations of the men’s national team, driving the culture of the team, drive the process of hiring/firing the national team coach, building an integrated staff including some national team assistants, incorporating analytics and high performance, monitor the player pool, and increasing and formalizing oversight.”

Specifying the playing style sounds like a real problem, although let’s look at this hopefully: The GM should be hiring the coach, and playing style would be part of the interview process. It’s like a GM would hire Antonio Conte and then wait two weeks before saying, “Play 3 at the back and I’ll fire you.”

Here’s how it was laid out to Carlisle.

In terms of hiring and firing the senior national team manager, Romeijn stated that the GM would research potential candidates, help compile a short list, and be an important part of the interview process, but that the ultimate decision would lie with the USSF Board of Directors.

With regard to staff, Romeijn said he expected that the new manager would bring in some of his own people but that it’s not a given that all of the staff from the previous regime would be fired and thus start over from scratch.

There is a very delicate balance here, and it would be wrong to approach all of these quotes with only skeptical eyes (and yes, we know that’s very difficult given the past eight months or so).

First, keep this in mind: Imagine if U.S. Soccer hired a general manager, especially one respected here and in Europe like Stewart, but the board of directors shot down his first recommended head coaching hire? That would be monumentally embarrassing for everyone. First, for the GM, who just may quit, but also for the board who would be saying the guy they hired picked the wrong coach.

So, yeah, that’s not going to happen. In terms of Romeijn’s comments, it’s fair to assume we’re talking long term in this job description and it would be wrong to look at it in a myopic manner.

And imagine a program is doing quite well but needs a change at the top (as some would say was necessary when Jurgen Klinsmann was fired). In that instance, flipping the script on the whole project wouldn’t make a ton of sense.

All that said, it’s also fair to loathe the idea that the board still has final approval of the coach hire. A federation, like any organization, should be built on trust. If the USSF believes Stewart, or whoever, is the right guy for the job, it shouldn’t say, “Tell us who you like and then we’ll decide whether it’s a good idea.”

This isn’t a parent asking a kid what movie to rent and then deciding “Die Hard” is too profane (Yes, Mom, I’m still harboring a late 1980s VHS grudge, and also you were probably right. Yippee ki-yay, Benny Feilhaber).