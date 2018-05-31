Brace-bagging Zlatan tired of LA playing from behind (highlights)

Zlatan Ibrahimovic is a man who loves his record of collecting trophies, but his LA Galaxy are nowhere near any sort of playoff-touching form, let alone potential trophy-hoisters.

The Swede snapped his scoring slump with two nice goals in Wednesday night’s 3-2 loss to FC Dallas, both coming after the Galaxy went behind 3-0.

It’s a familiar story for Sigi Schmid’s men, who are two points back of the West’s final playoff spot and under .500 at home and on the road.

Mount Ibra could erupt at any time, and there are certainly rumblings in his post-match comments. From LAGalaxy.com:

“Every game we shouldn’t be losing two or three goals and then you have to catch the game and try to win. This is not the game; this is absolutely not the game. Even if you are in MLS or Premier League, wherever, it doesn’t work like that. We need to be the leading team and play from there, not to catch the goal all the time, so obviously it’s not good.”

And he doesn’t want to hear about heart, grit, effort, or anything like that.

“It doesn’t matter how much you give if you don’t win,” Ibrahimovic said. “If the other team would be Barcelona or Real Madrid then I would say yes, we put in the hard work today and it was not enough, but we didn’t play against those teams so, no.”

