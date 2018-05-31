Chelsea reportedly stops negotiations with Courtois, likely to sell

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Chelsea could look very different last season, from front to back.

As the futures of Alvaro Morata, Willian, and others are debated, Sky Sports is reporting that goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois is ready to leave Stamford Bridge.

The same report says Roma’s Alisson could arrive at Chelsea.

Courtois, 26, had admitted his “heart is in Madrid” with his kids, even while discussing a new deal with the Blues. Sky says Chelsea have stopped negotiations with Courtois.

Belgium’s No. 1 goalkeeper spent three seasons on loan at Atletico Madrid after signing for Chelsea from Gent in 2011.

He won the Premier League Golden Glove in 2016-17 with Chelsea, and has also won La Liga’s top goalkeeping honor.

Chelsea still has uncertainty at its managerial post, with Antonio Conte‘s status up in the air and Maurizio Sarri linked with the position.

Who will remain at Chelsea next season?

