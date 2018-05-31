Egypt announce Mohamed Salah injury update

Egypt have announced that Mohamed Salah will appear at the 2018 World Cup this summer.
The head of the Egyptian FA, Hani Abu Reda, and the team doctor, Mohamed Abou El-Ela, visited Salah in Spain where he is currently undergoing intensive rehabilitation work on the left shoulder injury he suffered in Liverpool’s defeat in the UEFA Champions League final to Real Madrid last Saturday.
Liverpool’s medical team are taking charge of Salah’s recovery and the Egyptian FA seem positive he will be ready to play in at least two of their three Group A games at the World Cup in just over two weeks time.
“The delegation of the national team was briefed on the recovery programme for the player, who is walking well and aims to join the squad in the World Cup, as well as the determination of the great player to catch up with his team-mates. For his part, Mohamed Abou El-Ela said that the period of absence of Salah due to injury will not exceed three weeks.”
So, that means that three weeks from May 26, the day of the Champions League final, would be June 16, one day after Egypt’s first World Cup game against Uruguay.
Salah, 25, is doing all he can to be fit and given his role as the talisman of the Egyptian national team, an entire nation is holding its breath. Salah is the main reason The Pharaohs qualified for the World Cup for the first time since 1990 but it appeared their World Cup dreams were in ruins when he went down after tangling with Sergio Ramos in the first half of the UCL final.
With each day that passes it appears that Salah will indeed play at the World Cup and could even make Egypt’s opening game of the tournament. If not, he now seems certain to play some part in their Group A games against hosts Russia on June 19 and Saudi Arabia on June 25.