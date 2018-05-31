Everton appoint Marco Silva as manager

Everton have confirmed the worst kept secret in soccer: Marco Silva is their new manager.

The Toffees released the news on Thursday, with the Portuguese coach arriving at Goodison Park after spells at Hull City and Watford in the Premier League.

Silva, 40, was wanted by Everton back in October when they fired former manager Ronald Koeman but his former club Watford didn’t allow him to leave and the Toffees instead appointed Sam Allardyce who led them to an eighth place finish in the table in 2017/18.

Speaking to Everton’s website about his arrival at the club, it’s clear that the former Sporting Lisbon, Olympiakos and Estoril boss matches the ambitions of Everton’s board and fans.

“I know what our fans expect – they expect results but not only results. I want our fans to be proud when they see our team on the pitch. I want them to feel that we are committed, that we are working hard and enjoying our football because that is important as well. We want to build a great connection between the squad and the fans, and I’m sure that with our attitude and demands of commitment then our style of play will see that, I believe. Everton is a really ambitious club and that is what I want. What we are seeing now are good changes at the Club. The Club is changing its approach. But one thing we cannot change and nobody wants to change is the huge history and ambition of the Club.

Silva’s star is still bright as he took charge of Hull City in the latter stages of the 2016/17 season and almost saved them from relegation with the Tigers playing fast-paced, attacking soccer.

He then joined Watford and after a bright start with the Hornets in 2017/18, Silva won just once in 11 games and he was sacked in February with the club citing Everton’s approach as a key reason for their dip in form.

Silva will work alongside Everton’s new Director of Football, Marcel Brands, who joined from PSV Eindhoven earlier this month and the latter believes Silva is a perfect fit for the style of play Everton want to develop.

“One of the most important things is that he’s a guy who wants to play attractive, attacking football and also wants to work in the structure we have at Everton,” Brands said. “He’s a guy who has proved already that he wants to work with young players, make them better and he has performed very well with the teams he’s worked with. He will be a very good manager for Everton.”

Together they will foster a counter-attacking style of play, built on a solid defensive foundation as Silva’s teams press high and look to get on the front foot and spring attacks whenever possible.

After the defensive style of play under Allardyce was lambasted for the past few months (it was a key factor in his departure earlier this month) Silva’s attacking philosophy will be music to the ears of Everton’s fans.

Follow @JPW_NBCSports