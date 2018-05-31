More from PST Latest USMNT news | 2018 World Cup | Premier League transfer news
Everton appoint Marco Silva as manager

By Joe Prince-WrightMay 31, 2018, 10:16 AM EDT
Everton have confirmed the worst kept secret in soccer: Marco Silva is their new manager.

The Toffees released the news on Thursday, with the Portuguese coach arriving at Goodison Park after spells at Hull City and Watford in the Premier League.

Silva, 40, was wanted by Everton back in October when they fired former manager Ronald Koeman but his former club Watford didn’t allow him to leave and the Toffees instead appointed Sam Allardyce who led them to an eighth place finish in the table in 2017/18.

Speaking to Everton’s website about his arrival at the club, it’s clear that the former Sporting Lisbon, Olympiakos and Estoril boss matches the ambitions of Everton’s board and fans.

“I know what our fans expect – they expect results but not only results. I want our fans to be proud when they see our team on the pitch. I want them to feel that we are committed, that we are working hard and enjoying our football because that is important as well. We want to build a great connection between the squad and the fans, and I’m sure that with our attitude and demands of commitment then our style of play will see that, I believe. Everton is a really ambitious club and that is what I want. What we are seeing now are good changes at the Club. The Club is changing its approach. But one thing we cannot change and nobody wants to change is the huge history and ambition of the Club.

Silva’s star is still bright as he took charge of Hull City in the latter stages of the 2016/17 season and almost saved them from relegation with the Tigers playing fast-paced, attacking soccer.

He then joined Watford and after a bright start with the Hornets in 2017/18, Silva won just once in 11 games and he was sacked in February with the club citing Everton’s approach as a key reason for their dip in form.

Silva will work alongside Everton’s new Director of Football, Marcel Brands, who joined from PSV Eindhoven earlier this month and the latter believes Silva is a perfect fit for the style of play Everton want to develop.

“One of the most important things is that he’s a guy who wants to play attractive, attacking football and also wants to work in the structure we have at Everton,” Brands said. “He’s a guy who has proved already that he wants to work with young players, make them better and he has performed very well with the teams he’s worked with. He will be a very good manager for Everton.”

Together they will foster a counter-attacking style of play, built on a solid defensive foundation as Silva’s teams press high and look to get on the front foot and spring attacks whenever possible.

After the defensive style of play under Allardyce was lambasted for the past few months (it was a key factor in his departure earlier this month) Silva’s attacking philosophy will be music to the ears of Everton’s fans.

Frank Lampard named Derby County manager

By Joe Prince-WrightMay 31, 2018, 11:50 AM EDT
Frank Lampard has taken his first managerial job with the Chelsea and England legend signing a three-year deal as Derby County’s new boss.

Derby missed out on promotion to the Premier League in 2017/18 as they lost in the playoff semifinals over two legs to Fulham and then manager Gary Rowett left the Rams for recently-relegated Stoke City.

Lampard, 39, only retired from playing in 2016 after two seasons at New York City FC. He is Chelsea’s all-time leading goalscorer (211 goals) and won every major trophy available during his 13-year career with the Blues.

Speaking about his arrival at the Midlands club, Lampard is keeping his cards close to his chest as to what he hopes to achieve with the team who were last in the Premier League in 2007/08.

“We want to build on the club’s top six finish in the Championship last season, while at the same time bringing through some of the excellent youth and Academy talent we have at Pride Park,” Lampard said. “This is my first job as a manager but I’ve been working towards this for a long time. I’ve worked closely with some of the best coaches in the game and I’m confident in my own abilities and those of the team around me.

“I know it won’t be easy – managing a football team never is – but I’m here to work hard. I’m really looking forward to getting started and to the challenge ahead.”

Lampard has followed in the footsteps of his former international teammate Steven Gerrard, as both of the Premier League legends have left their roles as pundits with BT Sport to step into management with Gerrard taking over at Glasgow Rangers earlier this month.

The former West Ham, Chelsea, Man City and New York City FC midfielder isn’t talking up this role that much but given Derby’s several close calls with promotion to the PL (they’ve lost in the playoffs in three of the last five seasons) the Rams are obviously trying something a little bit different to try and get back to the top-flight.

Yes, Lampard’s playing career was glittering as he ranks fourth all time in the PL in terms of goals and assists, plus third all-time in PL appearances and he won 107 caps for the English national team. Yet this is a whole different ball game.

Hiring Lampard is a gamble for Derby but since his retirement, and during the latter stages of his playing career, he was collecting his coaching badges and always expressed his desire to manage.

Considering his considerable connection to both Chelsea and the City Football Group, Lampard may well aim to bring in plenty of youngsters on loan from those clubs as reports suggest that due to Financial Fair Play restrictions Derby may be forced to sell some of their top performers.

Lampard will now follow in the footsteps of his uncle, Harry Redknapp, as he steps into management with the main aim of clinching promotion to the Premier League.

Egypt announce Mohamed Salah injury update

By Joe Prince-WrightMay 31, 2018, 10:58 AM EDT
Egypt have announced that Mohamed Salah will appear at the 2018 World Cup this summer.

The head of the Egyptian FA, Hani Abu Reda, and the team doctor, Mohamed Abou El-Ela, visited Salah in Spain where he is currently undergoing intensive rehabilitation work on the left shoulder injury he suffered in Liverpool’s defeat in the UEFA Champions League final to Real Madrid last Saturday.

Liverpool’s medical team are taking charge of Salah’s recovery and the Egyptian FA seem positive he will be ready to play in at least two of their three Group A games at the World Cup in just over two weeks time.

“The delegation of the national team was briefed on the recovery programme for the player, who is walking well and aims to join the squad in the World Cup, as well as the determination of the great player to catch up with his team-mates. For his part, Mohamed Abou El-Ela said that the period of absence of Salah due to injury will not exceed three weeks.”

So, that means that three weeks from May 26, the day of the Champions League final, would be June 16, one day after Egypt’s first World Cup game against Uruguay.

Salah, 25, is doing all he can to be fit and given his role as the talisman of the Egyptian national team, an entire nation is holding its breath. Salah is the main reason The Pharaohs qualified for the World Cup for the first time since 1990 but it appeared their World Cup dreams were in ruins when he went down after tangling with Sergio Ramos in the first half of the UCL final.

With each day that passes it appears that Salah will indeed play at the World Cup and could even make Egypt’s opening game of the tournament. If not, he now seems certain to play some part in their Group A games against hosts Russia on June 19 and Saudi Arabia on June 25.

Chelsea announce stadium plans on hold

By Joe Prince-WrightMay 31, 2018, 9:42 AM EDT
Chelsea have announced their $1.3 billion plans to rebuild Stamford Bridge are on hold due to “the current unfavourable investment climate.” 

The west London club have ambitions to totally demolish their home stadium and rebuild a 60,000 capacity venue on the same site, and this announcement comes at a strange time after Hammersmith & Fulham borough council only approved the plans last year.

There are reports that due to Chelsea’s Russian billionaire owner Roman Abramovich recently being turned down for a new UK visa (and instead applying for Israeli citizenship) there could be tougher financial times coming up for the five-time Premier League champions.

In a statement on Chelsea’s website, the club confirmed the reason behind the decision to cancel their plans.

“Chelsea Football Club announces today that it has put its new stadium project on hold. No further pre-construction design and planning work will occur. The club does not have a time frame set for reconsideration of its decision. The decision was made due to the current unfavourable investment climate.”

Intriguing times ahead for the Blues not only on the pitch, as Antonio Conte edges nearer to the exit door and rumors regarding Maurizio Sarri coming in as their new manager persist.

First things first, Chelsea’s fans will want to hear more from Abramovich and his future plans for the club after his issues with acquiring a new UK visa are reportedly linked to the diplomatic situation regarding the UK and Russia.

Wenger, Conte among favorites to replace Zidane

By Joe Prince-WrightMay 31, 2018, 9:14 AM EDT
The dust has barely settled at Real Madrid as Zinedine Zidane announced his dramatic departure as manager, but already there’s plenty of talk about who could take charge of the Spanish giants next.

Zidane, 45, walked away from the Santiago Bernabeu just five days after winning his third-straight UEFA Champions League title as Real boss. Talk about a mic-drop moment…

His three years in charge of Los Blancos will surely go down in history as one of the greatest managerial stints ever and is unlikely to be replicated.

But who’s next in the notoriously toasty hot seat for Real’s president Florentino Perez? Real’s president seemed slightly stunned that Zidane had stepped down but knows he needs to act fast to keep his superstars in check over the summer and allow Real to build on their success.

Via Oddschecker, here’s a look at the favorites to replace Zidane.

Arsene Wenger – 3/1 – Now this would be something, wouldn’t it? Real have tried to get Wenger in the past but the Frenchman always resisted their advances to remain in charge of his beloved Arsenal. Now he’s a free man and has been speaking about his next managerial move being overseas, what’s to stop this happening? Could Wenger handle the egos of Cristiano Ronaldo and Gareth Bale? His style of play would certainly delight the Real fans and this would be some way for Wenger to get back on the coaching carousel.

Antonio Conte – 4/1 – Look, his stock is still incredibly high across Europe despite what happened at Chelsea this season. A Premier League title, a fifth-place finish and an FA Cup in his two seasons at Stamford Bridge isn’t bad at all and Conte has proven he can work with big-name players at Juventus, Italy and Chelsea. Real could do a lot worse and Conte and Chelsea may have found the perfect escape route for their uncomfortable situation as the Italian enters the final year of his contract.

Mauricio Pochettino – 6/1 – Now, the Argentine has just signed a new long-term deal with Spurs until 2023 and seems very happy at Tottenham. There are also reports out there that Tottenham didn’t include a release clause in Pochettino’s new deal, so it seems as though he’s staying put at White Hart Lane. But come on, it’s Real Madrid. Daniel Levy will be keen to halt the conveyor belt from North London to the Spanish capital (Ahem, Gareth Bale and Luka Modric) and stopping Pochettino from jumping ship is pivotal to keeping the likes of Harry Kane and Dele Alli wanting to join him in Spain. Poch will manage Real one day, that much is true. But this could be slightly too early for him.

Guti – 6/1 – Remember this guy? What a fine head of hair he had during his playing days with Real as a twinkle-toed central midfielder. Guti has been working hard behind-the-scenes at Real with their academy players and the U-19 coach is well-respected at the club. Promoting from within worked out pretty well for Florentino Perez and his board before. That said, Guti doesn’t quite have Zidane’s stature in the game so again, it may be a few years before he could take the reins. A good back-up option and a Real legend.

Massimiliano Allegri – 12/1 – It appears that he may well remain at Juventus but the Italian tactician is yet to commit his future to Juve and this opportunity would surely be intriguing for him. A coach who loves the art of defending may find it a little tough to drill the flamboyant Real stars, but for sustainable, long-term success, he’s your man. Allegri has built a fine squad at Juve and a group of players who play together instead of individuals.