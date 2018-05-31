More from PST Latest USMNT news | 2018 World Cup | Premier League transfer news
Mike Powell/ALLSPORT

Five honored with National Soccer Hall of Fame status

By Nicholas MendolaMay 31, 2018, 5:38 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Don Garber, Brad Friedel, Cindy Parlow Cone, Tiffeny Milbrett, and Robert Contiguglia have been announced in this year’s class of the National Soccer Hall of Fame.

The induction will occur Oct. 20 as part of Hall of Fame weekend in Dallas, with FC Dallas facing Sporting KC.

[ MORE: Who will replace Zidane? ]

Friedel is the current coach of New England Revolution, who are off to a surprising start. The longtime Blackburn Rovers goalkeeper was capped 82 times by the USMNT in a playing career which also included time with Liverpool, Galatasaray, Aston Villa, Tottenham Hotspur, and Columbus Crew.

Parlow Cone scored 75 times in 158 USWNT caps, successfully transitioning to a coaching career which includes the 2013 NWSL title for the Portland Thorns.

Milbrett, 45, bagged 100 goals for the USWNT in 206 caps. She scored seven goals across three World Cups.

Contiguglia is a former USSF president who served from 1998-2006, a wildly successful time for the game.

MLSSoccer.com points out that current MLS commissioner Garber was elected in 2016, “but opted to defer his enshrinement” until the new Hall of Fame was completed in Dallas.

Brace-bagging Zlatan tired of LA playing from behind (highlights)

Photo by Harry How/Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaMay 31, 2018, 4:25 PM EDT
1 Comment

Zlatan Ibrahimovic is a man who loves his record of collecting trophies, but his LA Galaxy are nowhere near any sort of playoff-touching form, let alone potential trophy-hoisters.

[ MORE: Who will replace Zidane? ]

The Swede snapped his scoring slump with two nice goals in Wednesday night’s 3-2 loss to FC Dallas, both coming after the Galaxy went behind 3-0.

It’s a familiar story for Sigi Schmid’s men, who are two points back of the West’s final playoff spot and under .500 at home and on the road.

Mount Ibra could erupt at any time, and there are certainly rumblings in his post-match comments. From LAGalaxy.com:

“Every game we shouldn’t be losing two or three goals and then you have to catch the game and try to win. This is not the game; this is absolutely not the game. Even if you are in MLS or Premier League, wherever, it doesn’t work like that. We need to be the leading team and play from there, not to catch the goal all the time, so obviously it’s not good.”

And he doesn’t want to hear about heart, grit, effort, or anything like that.

“It doesn’t matter how much you give if you don’t win,” Ibrahimovic said. “If the other team would be Barcelona or Real Madrid then I would say yes, we put in the hard work today and it was not enough, but we didn’t play against those teams so, no.”

Chelsea reportedly stops negotiations with Courtois, likely to sell

Photo by Catherine Ivill/Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaMay 31, 2018, 4:10 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Chelsea could look very different last season, from front to back.

As the futures of Alvaro Morata, Willian, and others are debated, Sky Sports is reporting that goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois is ready to leave Stamford Bridge.

[ MORE: Who will replace Zidane? ]

The same report says Roma’s Alisson could arrive at Chelsea.

Courtois, 26, had admitted his “heart is in Madrid” with his kids, even while discussing a new deal with the Blues. Sky says Chelsea have stopped negotiations with Courtois.

Belgium’s No. 1 goalkeeper spent three seasons on loan at Atletico Madrid after signing for Chelsea from Gent in 2011.

He won the Premier League Golden Glove in 2016-17 with Chelsea, and has also won La Liga’s top goalkeeping honor.

Chelsea still has uncertainty at its managerial post, with Antonio Conte‘s status up in the air and Maurizio Sarri linked with the position.

Who will remain at Chelsea next season?

Zidane’s incredible record as Real Madrid boss

Getty Images
By Joe Prince-WrightMay 31, 2018, 2:18 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Zinedine Zidane’s time at Real Madrid was a roaring success.

The former Real star took charge in the summer of 2016 and led them to three-straight UEFA Champions League titles in his three campaigns before he resigned on Thursday.

He also added a La Liga title, two club World Cups, two UEFA Super Cups and a Spanish Super Cup just for good measure.

Here’s a look at a few mind-boggling stats from Zidane’s time in charge at Real Madrid.

Zidane at Real Madrid: 2016-2018

  • First manager to win three European titles in a row
  • Third manager in history to win three European cups (Bill Paisley, Carlo Ancelotti the others)

Games in charge: 149
Wins: 104
Draws: 29
Defeats: 16
Goal difference: +233
Win rate: 70 percent

Trophies
UEFA Champions League x 3 (2015/16, 2016/17, 2017/18)
La Liga x 1 (2016/17)
Spanish Super Cup x 1 (2017)
UEFA Super Cup x 2 (2016/17, 2017/18)
FIFA Club World Cup x 2 (2016, 2017)

Hinkle says she decided against U.S. team Pride Month call up

Getty Images
Associated PressMay 31, 2018, 1:28 PM EDT
1 Comment

PORTLAND, Ore. — Jaelene Hinkle revealed she decided not to play for the U.S. women’s national team last year because her Christian faith prevented her from wearing a jersey that commemorated LGBTQ Pride Month.

Hinkle revealed the reason for her decision last June in an interview posted Wednesday on The 700 Club website. No formal reason for her absence was given by the national team at the time.

“I just felt so convicted in my spirit that it wasn’t my job to wear this jersey,” she said.

Hinkle has not been called up to the national team since.

A defender, Hinkle plays for the North Carolina Courage of the National Women’s Soccer League. The Courage visited the Portland Thorns on Wednesday night, and there were boos heard when she was announced in the starting lineup. Some waved rainbow Pride flags.

Hinkle did not comment after the match.

“She is high on her faith, and in my honest option that’s absolutely incredible,” teammate Jessica McDonald said. “If she’s for God, then that’s fine, that’s great if that’s what keeps her going in her life and keeps positivity in her life, then let that be.”

Courage coach Paul Riley said he heard the boos and echoed McDonald’s sentiment.

“She’s got a good heart, and she battled through the game. It’s not an easy thing for her,” Riley said. “I give her a lot of credit to be perfectly honest. Whatever her beliefs are, whatever she believes in, that’s her. It doesn’t affect the team. It doesn’t seem to affect anybody on the team.”

The Courage, who rank atop the NWSL standings, beat the Thorns 4-1.