Peru’s Guerrero to play at World Cup despite drugs ban

By Joe Prince-WrightMay 31, 2018, 8:37 AM EDT
Peru’s captain Paolo Guerrero has been cleared by a Swiss supreme court to play at the 2018 World Cup this summer despite being banned for 14-month for failing a drugs test.

His ban will now begin after the tournament is over with his case moved to a later date.

Guerrero, 34, is Peru’s all-time leading goalscorer with 32 goals in 86 appearances for his country and his goals propelled them to their first World Cup qualification since 1982.

However he tested positive for a metabolite of cocaine following a World Cup qualifier against Argentina last October. Guerrero argued that the substance didn’t enhance his performance and said that he accidentally consumed contaminated tea.

Guerrero was subsequently banned and the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) had upheld the ban earlier this month in conjunction with the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA).

Since then the captains of Peru’s three opponents in Group C of the World Cup this summer — France’s Hugo Lloris, Australia’s Mile Jedinak and Denmark’s Simon Kjaer — have all written to FIFA to ask for Guerrero’s ban to be delayed.

It appears their words helped Guerrero realize his dream as he will lead Peru in Russia this summer.

Zinedine Zidane leaves Real Madrid

By Joe Prince-WrightMay 31, 2018, 7:18 AM EDT
Zinedine Zidane has left Real Madrid just five days after delivering a third-straight UEFA Champions League title.

Talk about going out while you’re on top…

Zidane, 45, called a press conference in the Spanish capital on Thursday where he announced that he would be stepping down as head coach of the team he led to a 13th European title.

In just three campaigns in charge at Real Madrid he won the biggest prize in club soccer three times, plus added two FIFA Club World Cups, two UEFA Super Cups, one La Liga title and and the Spanish Super Cup.

Speaking in the announcement Zidane had the following to say as he sat alongside Real’s president Florentino Perez.

“It had to be done for everyone. This team has to continue winning and needs a change. After three years they [the players] need a new voice and possibly another way of working,” Zidane said. “I love this club and I love this president who has given me the chance to come as a player, and a manager, and I am eternally grateful to him. Today, for me and for everybody, we have to change and that is why I have taken this decision.”

Perez revealed that Zidane told him on Wednesday at his house that he wanted to step down and the Real president said it would be impossible for him to change Zizou’s mind.

The legendary French playmaker, who won the Champions League with Real as a player, has had three superb seasons in charge at the Santiago Bernabeu after being promoted from his role as assistant coach in Carlo Ancelotti’s coaching staff in the season where Real won the Champions League title in 2013/14.

Zidane’s side finished third in the Spanish top-flight this season as they switched their full attention to a Champions League three-peat after a poor start to the domestic campaign.

Now the focus switches as to who will take over from Zidane as Real Madrid seemed stunned by Zidane’s decision to step down.

With both Gareth Bale and Cristiano Ronaldo talking about potentially leaving Real this summer, Zidane has paved the way for both to potentially stay under a new manager, with Arsene Wenger the bookmakers favorite, plus the likes of Mauricio Pochettino and Joachim Low are also high up on the list.

The future for Zidane seems quite clear: he will chill and have a cigar for the next 6-12 months and then maybe he can think about taking over the French national team in the future.

FIFA drops Saudi referee from World Cup after fixing ban

Associated PressMay 30, 2018, 10:27 PM EDT
ZURICH (AP) FIFA has dropped referee Fahad Al Mirdasi from the World Cup after he was banned from football for life in Saudi Arabia over match fixing.

The Saudi Arabian Football Federation said two weeks ago that Fahad Al Mirdasi asked for money to help a team win a cup final.

Now FIFA says its referees’ committee has decided that his conditions to be selected for the World Cup in Russia “are not satisfied anymore.”

As a result, the entire Saudi refereeing team has been removed from the tournament, including two assistants.

FIFA says Al Mirdasi won’t be directly replaced. Instead, the governing body will take two additional assistant referees from the United Arab Emirates and Japan.

MLS Things: Dockal leading Philly, Atlanta draws New England

By Nicholas MendolaMay 30, 2018, 10:03 PM EDT
We have four nice midweek tilts in Major League Soccer this week, broken up nicely into early 7:30 ET kickoffs and a pair of late ones.

Here’s what we picked up from the first two.

Philadelphia can factor in the East and Borek Dockal is the real deal

Two assists and a clinical penalty are just the tip of the iceberg when it comes to Earnie Stewart’s Czech import.

The 29-year-old Dockal doesn’t waste much and is pretty wise about when he takes risks on the pitch, something culled from a series of decent Europa League runs with Sparta Prague and Rosenborg.

Only 12 players are averaging more than Dockal’s 2.4 key passes per game. Philly’s now unbeaten in four, having allowed just two goals in those matches, and right in the thick of the playoff race.

Ilsinho posterizes Schweinsteiger’s ankles

Bastian Schweinsteiger has been very, very good in a disappointing early season for the Fire, but he’ll be rueing his appearance in this highlight for some time.

Ilsinho absolutely cooks the World Cup winner with a lightning quick move just inside the box, then hammers a furious effort into the back of the net that leaves Chicago keeper Patrick McLain clawing for spirits.

What did we learn? Let me just keep watching this to find out.

For every great goal, there’s an equal and opposite

Now maybe I’m not the world’s top guy to analyze defending — nor amongst the top 10,000 — but what in the world is Antonio Delamea Milnar doing as Josef Martinez, who is pretty darn good, waits nine years for the world’s slowest cross to reach him in one of the most dangerous places on the pitch?

Asking for a friend. A late Teal Bunbury penalty did allow New England to pick up a nice 1-1 draw.

Report: Arsenal will sell Ramsey if no new contract

By Nicholas MendolaMay 30, 2018, 7:14 PM EDT
The Telegraph says Arsenal will sell Aaron Ramsey if he does not agree to a new deal for Unai Emery at the Emirates Stadium.

Ramsey, 27, has reportedly been offered a new five-year deal after posting one of the finer seasons of his career.

It was a seven-goal, 8-assist campaign in Premier League play this injury-shortened season, the Welshman’s best work since bagging 10 and nine in just 23 matches during the 2013-14 season.

He added four goals and two assists in six Europa League matches, and has 59 goals and 57 assists in 331 total appearances for the Gunners.

If the Gunners don’t keep Ramsey, he’d be highly sought after despite battling injuries on a near annual basis. Would he entertain a return to boyhood club Cardiff City, which is returning to the Premier League and sold him to Arsenal in 2008?

Would Arsenal sell him to a Premier League rival? He could easily fit into the systems of any Top Six contender, or push any number of teams into a mid-table or higher discussion.

If sold outside of England, he could seamlessly fit into a free-flowing La Liga or Serie A attack.