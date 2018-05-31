More from PST Latest USMNT news | 2018 World Cup | Premier League transfer news
Photo by Emilio Andreoli/Getty Images

Report: AC Milan facing Europa League ban

By Nicholas MendolaMay 31, 2018, 7:14 PM EDT
Woah.

The New York Times’ Tariq Panja is reporting that UEFA may boot AC Milan from the upcoming season’s Europa League on the grounds of Financial Fair Play.

AC Milan spent big last season, spending around $20 million-plus each on eight players plus significant “loan to buy” fees on two more.

That outlay helped the Serie A club to a deep Europa League run and sixth place in the domestic table, but AC Milan may not be able to feast on its European spoils.

After scrutinizing the club’s finances for several months, UEFA announced last week that the club had failed to convince officials that it is on sound financial footing and referred the case to the adjudicatory chamber of its financial control unit to recommend an appropriate punishment.

Milan bought Leonardo Bonuccia, Andre Silva, Andrea Conti, Hakan Calhanoglu, Mateo Musacchio, Ricardo Rodriguez, and Lucas Biglia last season, also adding Franck Kessie and Nikola Kalinic in expensive loan deals which become purchases this season and next.

Now it could lose any number of those players and more if the UEL expulsion is complete.

Neymar left out of main Brazil team at World Cup camp

Photo by Clive Rose/Getty Images
Associated PressMay 31, 2018, 8:58 PM EDT
LONDON (AP) After saying last week that he was not 100 percent healthy, Neymar was left out of Brazil’s main team Thursday at its World Cup training camp.

The Paris Saint-Germain striker is still being hampered by a foot injury.

Before heading to London on Sunday, Neymar said he had not fully recovered after a week of training with the national team in Brazil. But he predicted that he would be better for the tournament in Russia, which begins on June 14.

Brazil will face Croatia in a friendly on Sunday in Liverpool. It is not clear if Neymar will start.

In Thursday’s practice, Brazil coach Tite used Philippe Coutinho and Gabriel Jesus up front.

Thiago Silva was also put in the practice team, in the place of Marquinhos.

Earlier, the Brazilian soccer confederation said midfielder Renato Augusto injured his right knee and could miss the game against Croatia at Anfield.

The 30-year-old Augusto is likely to be rested for the rest of the week.

Brazil has been practicing at Tottenham’s training center since Monday and will stay until June 8.

The team’s last pre-World Cup friendly will be against Austria on June 10.

Xhaka relieved as injury scare won’t cost him World Cup

Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaMay 31, 2018, 8:08 PM EDT
Granit Xhaka‘s World Cup fears are fortunately unfounded.

The Arsenal man limped out of Switzerland training on Thursday with what was feared as a major knee injury.

It’s turned out to be just a deep bruise — must be some bruise — and Xhaka remains likely to be a big part of the Swiss effort at summiting a difficult Group E over Costa Rica, Serbia, and favorites Brazil.

Xhaka is “very relieved,” according to the BBC, but expected to miss some time including a friendly versus Spain.

Transfer rumor roundup: Latest on Grealish, Kluivert; Darmian to Juve

Photo by Andy Astfalck/Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaMay 31, 2018, 6:26 PM EDT
As Thibaut Courtois is linked with a Chelsea exit and Alisson mentioned as a replacement, the Roma goalkeeper’s agent has shot down a link to Real Madrid.

“The idea he already has an agreement with Real Madrid is completely false. I don’t see how Cafu could know more than I do on the matter,” he said.

So what might not be completely false? Let’s rumor run.

A sale of Jack Grealish would be helpful for Aston Villa as it looks to balance its books and avoid running afoul of Financial Fair Play.

Grealish, 22, is said to be interesting to a number of big names teams including Arsenal and Manchester United, but a $53 million price tag is said to hang from the player.

Sky Sports says Leicester City is mulling a bid for Grealish as they perceivably move on from Riyad Mahrez (linked often with a $75 million momve to Man City).

An attacking midfielder who also can operate on both wings, Grealish overcame immaturity issues to score three times and add five assists in the Championship last season.

— Di Marzio reports that Justin Kluivert, son of Dutch legend Patrick Kluivert, is set to leave Ajax for AS Roma to the tune of $17-23 million.

Justin, 19, scored 10 times with five assists in Eredivise play this season, featuring mostly on the left wing. Despite his tender age, he boasted the league’s ninth-best rating according to WhoScored.

— Manchester United may have found a buyer for right back Matteo Darmian, with Juventus ready to spend $16 million on the Italian. Darmian, 28, played every position across Jose Mourinho’s back line, but was limited to 17 appearances running 1,105 minutes last season.

Five honored with National Soccer Hall of Fame status

Mike Powell/ALLSPORT
By Nicholas MendolaMay 31, 2018, 5:38 PM EDT
Don Garber, Brad Friedel, Cindy Parlow Cone, Tiffeny Milbrett, and Robert Contiguglia have been announced in this year’s class of the National Soccer Hall of Fame.

The induction will occur Oct. 20 as part of Hall of Fame weekend in Dallas, with FC Dallas facing Sporting KC.

Friedel is the current coach of New England Revolution, who are off to a surprising start. The longtime Blackburn Rovers goalkeeper was capped 82 times by the USMNT in a playing career which also included time with Liverpool, Galatasaray, Aston Villa, Tottenham Hotspur, and Columbus Crew.

Parlow Cone scored 75 times in 158 USWNT caps, successfully transitioning to a coaching career which includes the 2013 NWSL title for the Portland Thorns.

Milbrett, 45, bagged 100 goals for the USWNT in 206 caps. She scored seven goals across three World Cups.

Contiguglia is a former USSF president who served from 1998-2006, a wildly successful time for the game.

MLSSoccer.com points out that current MLS commissioner Garber was elected in 2016, “but opted to defer his enshrinement” until the new Hall of Fame was completed in Dallas.