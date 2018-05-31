More from PST Latest USMNT news | 2018 World Cup | Premier League transfer news
Transfer rumor roundup: Latest on Grealish, Kluivert; Darmian to Juve

By Nicholas MendolaMay 31, 2018
As Thibaut Courtois is linked with a Chelsea exit and Alisson mentioned as a replacement, the Roma goalkeeper’s agent has shot down a link to Real Madrid.

“The idea he already has an agreement with Real Madrid is completely false. I don’t see how Cafu could know more than I do on the matter,” he said.

So what might not be completely false? Let’s rumor run.

A sale of Jack Grealish would be helpful for Aston Villa as it looks to balance its books and avoid running afoul of Financial Fair Play.

Grealish, 22, is said to be interesting to a number of big names teams including Arsenal and Manchester United, but a $53 million price tag is said to hang from the player.

Sky Sports says Leicester City is mulling a bid for Grealish as they perceivably move on from Riyad Mahrez (linked often with a $75 million momve to Man City).

An attacking midfielder who also can operate on both wings, Grealish overcame immaturity issues to score three times and add five assists in the Championship last season.

— Di Marzio reports that Justin Kluivert, son of Dutch legend Patrick Kluivert, is set to leave Ajax for AS Roma to the tune of $17-23 million.

Justin, 19, scored 10 times with five assists in Eredivise play this season, featuring mostly on the left wing. Despite his tender age, he boasted the league’s ninth-best rating according to WhoScored.

— Manchester United may have found a buyer for right back Matteo Darmian, with Juventus ready to spend $16 million on the Italian. Darmian, 28, played every position across Jose Mourinho’s back line, but was limited to 17 appearances running 1,105 minutes last season.

Five honored with National Soccer Hall of Fame status

By Nicholas MendolaMay 31, 2018
Don Garber, Brad Friedel, Cindy Parlow Cone, Tiffeny Milbrett, and Robert Contiguglia have been announced in this year’s class of the National Soccer Hall of Fame.

The induction will occur Oct. 20 as part of Hall of Fame weekend in Dallas, with FC Dallas facing Sporting KC.

Friedel is the current coach of New England Revolution, who are off to a surprising start. The longtime Blackburn Rovers goalkeeper was capped 82 times by the USMNT in a playing career which also included time with Liverpool, Galatasaray, Aston Villa, Tottenham Hotspur, and Columbus Crew.

Parlow Cone scored 75 times in 158 USWNT caps, successfully transitioning to a coaching career which includes the 2013 NWSL title for the Portland Thorns.

Milbrett, 45, bagged 100 goals for the USWNT in 206 caps. She scored seven goals across three World Cups.

Contiguglia is a former USSF president who served from 1998-2006, a wildly successful time for the game.

MLSSoccer.com points out that current MLS commissioner Garber was elected in 2016, “but opted to defer his enshrinement” until the new Hall of Fame was completed in Dallas.

Brace-bagging Zlatan tired of LA playing from behind (highlights)

By Nicholas MendolaMay 31, 2018
Zlatan Ibrahimovic is a man who loves his record of collecting trophies, but his LA Galaxy are nowhere near any sort of playoff-touching form, let alone potential trophy-hoisters.

The Swede snapped his scoring slump with two nice goals in Wednesday night’s 3-2 loss to FC Dallas, both coming after the Galaxy went behind 3-0.

It’s a familiar story for Sigi Schmid’s men, who are two points back of the West’s final playoff spot and under .500 at home and on the road.

Mount Ibra could erupt at any time, and there are certainly rumblings in his post-match comments. From LAGalaxy.com:

“Every game we shouldn’t be losing two or three goals and then you have to catch the game and try to win. This is not the game; this is absolutely not the game. Even if you are in MLS or Premier League, wherever, it doesn’t work like that. We need to be the leading team and play from there, not to catch the goal all the time, so obviously it’s not good.”

And he doesn’t want to hear about heart, grit, effort, or anything like that.

“It doesn’t matter how much you give if you don’t win,” Ibrahimovic said. “If the other team would be Barcelona or Real Madrid then I would say yes, we put in the hard work today and it was not enough, but we didn’t play against those teams so, no.”

Chelsea reportedly stops negotiations with Courtois, likely to sell

By Nicholas MendolaMay 31, 2018
Chelsea could look very different last season, from front to back.

As the futures of Alvaro Morata, Willian, and others are debated, Sky Sports is reporting that goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois is ready to leave Stamford Bridge.

The same report says Roma’s Alisson could arrive at Chelsea.

Courtois, 26, had admitted his “heart is in Madrid” with his kids, even while discussing a new deal with the Blues. Sky says Chelsea have stopped negotiations with Courtois.

Belgium’s No. 1 goalkeeper spent three seasons on loan at Atletico Madrid after signing for Chelsea from Gent in 2011.

He won the Premier League Golden Glove in 2016-17 with Chelsea, and has also won La Liga’s top goalkeeping honor.

Chelsea still has uncertainty at its managerial post, with Antonio Conte‘s status up in the air and Maurizio Sarri linked with the position.

Who will remain at Chelsea next season?

Zidane’s incredible record as Real Madrid boss

By Joe Prince-WrightMay 31, 2018
Zinedine Zidane’s time at Real Madrid was a roaring success.

The former Real star took charge in the summer of 2016 and led them to three-straight UEFA Champions League titles in his three campaigns before he resigned on Thursday.

He also added a La Liga title, two club World Cups, two UEFA Super Cups and a Spanish Super Cup just for good measure.

Here’s a look at a few mind-boggling stats from Zidane’s time in charge at Real Madrid.

Zidane at Real Madrid: 2016-2018

  • First manager to win three European titles in a row
  • Third manager in history to win three European cups (Bill Paisley, Carlo Ancelotti the others)

Games in charge: 149
Wins: 104
Draws: 29
Defeats: 16
Goal difference: +233
Win rate: 70 percent

Trophies
UEFA Champions League x 3 (2015/16, 2016/17, 2017/18)
La Liga x 1 (2016/17)
Spanish Super Cup x 1 (2017)
UEFA Super Cup x 2 (2016/17, 2017/18)
FIFA Club World Cup x 2 (2016, 2017)