Wenger, Conte among favorites to replace Zidane

By Joe Prince-WrightMay 31, 2018, 9:14 AM EDT
The dust has barely settled at Real Madrid as Zinedine Zidane announced his dramatic departure as manager, but already there’s plenty of talk about who could take charge of the Spanish giants next.

Zidane, 45, walked away from the Santiago Bernabeu just five days after winning his third-straight UEFA Champions League title as Real boss. Talk about a mic-drop moment…

His three years in charge of Los Blancos will surely go down in history as one of the greatest managerial stints ever and is unlikely to be replicated.

But who’s next in the notoriously toasty hot seat for Real’s president Florentino Perez? Real’s president seemed slightly stunned that Zidane had stepped down but knows he needs to act fast to keep his superstars in check over the summer and allow Real to build on their success.

Via Oddschecker, here’s a look at the favorites to replace Zidane.

Arsene Wenger – 3/1 – Now this would be something, wouldn’t it? Real have tried to get Wenger in the past but the Frenchman always resisted their advances to remain in charge of his beloved Arsenal. Now he’s a free man and has been speaking about his next managerial move being overseas, what’s to stop this happening? Could Wenger handle the egos of Cristiano Ronaldo and Gareth Bale? His style of play would certainly delight the Real fans and this would be some way for Wenger to get back on the coaching carousel.

Antonio Conte – 4/1 – Look, his stock is still incredibly high across Europe despite what happened at Chelsea this season. A Premier League title, a fifth-place finish and an FA Cup in his two seasons at Stamford Bridge isn’t bad at all and Conte has proven he can work with big-name players at Juventus, Italy and Chelsea. Real could do a lot worse and Conte and Chelsea may have found the perfect escape route for their uncomfortable situation as the Italian enters the final year of his contract.

Mauricio Pochettino – 6/1 – Now, the Argentine has just signed a new long-term deal with Spurs until 2023 and seems very happy at Tottenham. There are also reports out there that Tottenham didn’t include a release clause in Pochettino’s new deal, so it seems as though he’s staying put at White Hart Lane. But come on, it’s Real Madrid. Daniel Levy will be keen to halt the conveyor belt from North London to the Spanish capital (Ahem, Gareth Bale and Luka Modric) and stopping Pochettino from jumping ship is pivotal to keeping the likes of Harry Kane and Dele Alli wanting to join him in Spain. Poch will manage Real one day, that much is true. But this could be slightly too early for him.

Guti – 6/1 – Remember this guy? What a fine head of hair he had during his playing days with Real as a twinkle-toed central midfielder. Guti has been working hard behind-the-scenes at Real with their academy players and the U-19 coach is well-respected at the club. Promoting from within worked out pretty well for Florentino Perez and his board before. That said, Guti doesn’t quite have Zidane’s stature in the game so again, it may be a few years before he could take the reins. A good back-up option and a Real legend.

Massimiliano Allegri – 12/1 – It appears that he may well remain at Juventus but the Italian tactician is yet to commit his future to Juve and this opportunity would surely be intriguing for him. A coach who loves the art of defending may find it a little tough to drill the flamboyant Real stars, but for sustainable, long-term success, he’s your man. Allegri has built a fine squad at Juve and a group of players who play together instead of individuals.

Everton appoint Marco Silva as manager

By Joe Prince-WrightMay 31, 2018, 10:16 AM EDT
Everton have confirmed the worst kept secret in soccer: Marco Silva is their new manager.

The Toffees released the news on Thursday, with the Portuguese coach arriving at Goodison Park after spells at Hull City and Watford in the Premier League.

Silva, 40, was wanted by Everton back in October when they fired former manager Ronald Koeman but his former club Watford didn’t allow him to leave and the Toffees instead appointed Sam Allardyce who led them to an eighth place finish in the table in 2017/18.

Speaking to Everton’s website about his arrival at the club, it’s clear that the former Sporting Lisbon, Olympiakos and Estoril boss matches the ambitions of Everton’s board and fans.

“I know what our fans expect – they expect results but not only results. I want our fans to be proud when they see our team on the pitch. I want them to feel that we are committed, that we are working hard and enjoying our football because that is important as well. We want to build a great connection between the squad and the fans, and I’m sure that with our attitude and demands of commitment then our style of play will see that, I believe. Everton is a really ambitious club and that is what I want. What we are seeing now are good changes at the Club. The Club is changing its approach. But one thing we cannot change and nobody wants to change is the huge history and ambition of the Club.

Silva’s star is still bright as he took charge of Hull City in the latter stages of the 2016/17 season and almost saved them from relegation with the Tigers playing fast-paced, attacking soccer.

He then joined Watford and after a bright start with the Hornets in 2017/18, Silva won just once in 11 games and he was sacked in February with the club citing Everton’s approach as a key reason for their dip in form.

Silva will work alongside Everton’s new Director of Football, Marcel Brands, who joined from PSV Eindhoven earlier this month and the latter believes Silva is a perfect fit for the style of play Everton want to develop.

“One of the most important things is that he’s a guy who wants to play attractive, attacking football and also wants to work in the structure we have at Everton,” Brands said. “He’s a guy who has proved already that he wants to work with young players, make them better and he has performed very well with the teams he’s worked with. He will be a very good manager for Everton.”

Together they will foster a counter-attacking style of play, built on a solid defensive foundation as Silva’s teams press high and look to get on the front foot and spring attacks whenever possible.

After the defensive style of play under Allardyce was lambasted for the past few months (it was a key factor in his departure earlier this month) Silva’s attacking philosophy will be music to the ears of Everton’s fans.

Chelsea announce stadium plans on hold

By Joe Prince-WrightMay 31, 2018, 9:42 AM EDT
Chelsea have announced their $1.3 billion plans to rebuild Stamford Bridge are on hold due to “the current unfavourable investment climate.” 

The west London club have ambitions to totally demolish their home stadium and rebuild a 60,000 capacity venue on the same site, and this announcement comes at a strange time after Hammersmith & Fulham borough council only approved the plans last year.

There are reports that due to Chelsea’s Russian billionaire owner Roman Abramovich recently being turned down for a new UK visa (and instead applying for Israeli citizenship) there could be tougher financial times coming up for the five-time Premier League champions.

In a statement on Chelsea’s website, the club confirmed the reason behind the decision to cancel their plans.

“Chelsea Football Club announces today that it has put its new stadium project on hold. No further pre-construction design and planning work will occur. The club does not have a time frame set for reconsideration of its decision. The decision was made due to the current unfavourable investment climate.”

Intriguing times ahead for the Blues not only on the pitch, as Antonio Conte edges nearer to the exit door and rumors regarding Maurizio Sarri coming in as their new manager persist.

First things first, Chelsea’s fans will want to hear more from Abramovich and his future plans for the club after his issues with acquiring a new UK visa are reportedly linked to the diplomatic situation regarding the UK and Russia.

Peru’s Guerrero to play at World Cup despite drugs ban

By Joe Prince-WrightMay 31, 2018, 8:37 AM EDT
Peru’s captain Paolo Guerrero has been cleared by a Swiss supreme court to play at the 2018 World Cup this summer despite being banned for 14-month for failing a drugs test.

His ban will now begin after the tournament is over with his case moved to a later date.

Guerrero, 34, is Peru’s all-time leading goalscorer with 32 goals in 86 appearances for his country and his goals propelled them to their first World Cup qualification since 1982.

However he tested positive for a metabolite of cocaine following a World Cup qualifier against Argentina last October. Guerrero argued that the substance didn’t enhance his performance and said that he accidentally consumed contaminated tea.

Guerrero was subsequently banned and the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) had upheld the ban earlier this month in conjunction with the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA).

Since then the captains of Peru’s three opponents in Group C of the World Cup this summer — France’s Hugo Lloris, Australia’s Mile Jedinak and Denmark’s Simon Kjaer — have all written to FIFA to ask for Guerrero’s ban to be delayed.

It appears their words helped Guerrero realize his dream as he will lead Peru in Russia this summer.

Zinedine Zidane leaves Real Madrid

By Joe Prince-WrightMay 31, 2018, 7:18 AM EDT
Zinedine Zidane has left Real Madrid just five days after delivering a third-straight UEFA Champions League title.

Talk about going out while you’re on top…

Zidane, 45, called a press conference in the Spanish capital on Thursday where he announced that he would be stepping down as head coach of the team he led to a 13th European title.

In just three campaigns in charge at Real Madrid he won the biggest prize in club soccer three times, plus added two FIFA Club World Cups, two UEFA Super Cups, one La Liga title and and the Spanish Super Cup.

Speaking in the announcement Zidane had the following to say as he sat alongside Real’s president Florentino Perez.

“It had to be done for everyone. This team has to continue winning and needs a change. After three years they [the players] need a new voice and possibly another way of working,” Zidane said. “I love this club and I love this president who has given me the chance to come as a player, and a manager, and I am eternally grateful to him. Today, for me and for everybody, we have to change and that is why I have taken this decision.”

Perez revealed that Zidane told him on Wednesday at his house that he wanted to step down and the Real president said it would be impossible for him to change Zizou’s mind.

The legendary French playmaker, who won the Champions League with Real as a player, has had three superb seasons in charge at the Santiago Bernabeu after being promoted from his role as assistant coach in Carlo Ancelotti’s coaching staff in the season where Real won the Champions League title in 2013/14.

Zidane’s side finished third in the Spanish top-flight this season as they switched their full attention to a Champions League three-peat after a poor start to the domestic campaign.

Now the focus switches as to who will take over from Zidane as Real Madrid seemed stunned by Zidane’s decision to step down.

With both Gareth Bale and Cristiano Ronaldo talking about potentially leaving Real this summer, Zidane has paved the way for both to potentially stay under a new manager, with Arsene Wenger the bookmakers favorite, plus the likes of Mauricio Pochettino and Joachim Low are also high up on the list.

The future for Zidane seems quite clear: he will chill and have a cigar for the next 6-12 months and then maybe he can think about taking over the French national team in the future.