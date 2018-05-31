More from PST Latest USMNT news | 2018 World Cup | Premier League transfer news
Zidane’s incredible record as Real Madrid boss

By Joe Prince-WrightMay 31, 2018, 2:18 PM EDT
Zinedine Zidane’s time at Real Madrid was a roaring success.

The former Real star took charge in the summer of 2015 and led them to three-straight UEFA Champions League titles in his three campaigns at the helm of the Spanish giants before he resigned on Thursday.

He also added a La Liga title, two club World Cups, two UEFA Super Cups and a Spanish Super Cup just for good measure.

Here’s a look at a few mind-boggling stats from Zidane’s time in charge at Real Madrid.

Zidane at Real Madrid: 2015-2018

First manager to win three European titles in a row
Third manager in history to win three European cups (Bill Paisley, Carlo Ancelott the others)

Games in charge: 149
Wins: 104
Draws: 29
Defeats: 16
Goal difference: +233
Win rate: 70 percent

Trophies
UEFA Champions League x 3 (2015/16, 2016/17, 2017/18)
La Liga x 1 (2016/17)
Spanish Super Cup x 1 (2017)
UEFA Super Cup x 2 (2016/17, 2017/18)
FIFA Club World Cup x 2 (2016, 2017)

Hinkle says she decided against U.S. team Pride Month call up

Associated PressMay 31, 2018, 1:28 PM EDT
PORTLAND, Ore. — Jaelene Hinkle revealed she decided not to play for the U.S. women’s national team last year because her Christian faith prevented her from wearing a jersey that commemorated LGBTQ Pride Month.

Hinkle revealed the reason for her decision last June in an interview posted Wednesday on The 700 Club website. No formal reason for her absence was given by the national team at the time.

“I just felt so convicted in my spirit that it wasn’t my job to wear this jersey,” she said.

Hinkle has not been called up to the national team since.

A defender, Hinkle plays for the North Carolina Courage of the National Women’s Soccer League. The Courage visited the Portland Thorns on Wednesday night, and there were boos heard when she was announced in the starting lineup. Some waved rainbow Pride flags.

Hinkle did not comment after the match.

“She is high on her faith, and in my honest option that’s absolutely incredible,” teammate Jessica McDonald said. “If she’s for God, then that’s fine, that’s great if that’s what keeps her going in her life and keeps positivity in her life, then let that be.”

Courage coach Paul Riley said he heard the boos and echoed McDonald’s sentiment.

“She’s got a good heart, and she battled through the game. It’s not an easy thing for her,” Riley said. “I give her a lot of credit to be perfectly honest. Whatever her beliefs are, whatever she believes in, that’s her. It doesn’t affect the team. It doesn’t seem to affect anybody on the team.”

The Courage, who rank atop the NWSL standings, beat the Thorns 4-1.

PHOTOS: Premier League reveal new ball for 2018/19

By Joe Prince-WrightMay 31, 2018, 12:40 PM EDT
Hello, merlin.

The Premier League revealed the ball which will be used during the 2018/19 season and it looks magical.

Sorry, couldn’t resist going with the wizard theme there…

[ LIVE: Stream every Premier League game

The new ball, produced by Nike, looks fresh and it has just four panels, a world-first.

Below you can find some more details from the Premier League on the design and some photos of merlin.

Where there were once 32 panels to a ball, the new Nike Merlin will have just four, a world-first. Fewer panels mean fewer seams, eliminating hard spots and opening the ball up to more sweet spots for Premier League players to shoot or pass with more accuracy.

Revolutionising the design for the 2018/19 season, Nike has integrated their All Conditions Control (ACC) technology in a football for the first time, ensuring optimal touch and control in all weather and pitch conditions. Debossed grooves and 3D inks in the ball will further improve its feel and aerodynamics, helping it move through the air.

And the ball’s colours, a mix of white, black, purple, blue and yellow, will help players identify more easily which way it is spinning, when it will drop, and how fast it is travelling. This will give them crucial milliseconds to decide what magic they will apply next.

Frank Lampard named Derby County manager

By Joe Prince-WrightMay 31, 2018, 11:50 AM EDT
Frank Lampard has taken his first managerial job with the Chelsea and England legend signing a three-year deal as Derby County’s new boss.

[ MORE: Gerrard takes over at Rangers ]

Derby missed out on promotion to the Premier League in 2017/18 as they lost in the playoff semifinals over two legs to Fulham and then manager Gary Rowett left the Rams for recently-relegated Stoke City.

Lampard, 39, only retired from playing in 2016 after two seasons at New York City FC. He is Chelsea’s all-time leading goalscorer (211 goals) and won every major trophy available during his 13-year career with the Blues.

Speaking about his arrival at the Midlands club, Lampard is keeping his cards close to his chest as to what he hopes to achieve with the team who were last in the Premier League in 2007/08.

“We want to build on the club’s top six finish in the Championship last season, while at the same time bringing through some of the excellent youth and Academy talent we have at Pride Park,” Lampard said. “This is my first job as a manager but I’ve been working towards this for a long time. I’ve worked closely with some of the best coaches in the game and I’m confident in my own abilities and those of the team around me.

“I know it won’t be easy – managing a football team never is – but I’m here to work hard. I’m really looking forward to getting started and to the challenge ahead.”

Lampard has followed in the footsteps of his former international teammate Steven Gerrard, as both of the Premier League legends have left their roles as pundits with BT Sport to step into management with Gerrard taking over at Glasgow Rangers earlier this month.

The former West Ham, Chelsea, Man City and New York City FC midfielder isn’t talking up this role that much but given Derby’s several close calls with promotion to the PL (they’ve lost in the playoffs in three of the last five seasons) the Rams are obviously trying something a little bit different to try and get back to the top-flight.

Yes, Lampard’s playing career was glittering as he ranks fourth all time in the PL in terms of goals and assists, plus third all-time in PL appearances and he won 107 caps for the English national team. Yet this is a whole different ball game.

Hiring Lampard is a gamble for Derby but since his retirement, and during the latter stages of his playing career, he was collecting his coaching badges and always expressed his desire to manage.

Considering his considerable connection to both Chelsea and the City Football Group, Lampard may well aim to bring in plenty of youngsters on loan from those clubs as reports suggest that due to Financial Fair Play restrictions Derby may be forced to sell some of their top performers.

Lampard will now follow in the footsteps of his uncle, Harry Redknapp, as he steps into management with the main aim of clinching promotion to the Premier League.

Egypt announce Mohamed Salah injury update

By Joe Prince-WrightMay 31, 2018, 10:58 AM EDT
Egypt have announced that Mohamed Salah will appear at the 2018 World Cup this summer.

[ MORE: Zidane quits as Real boss

The head of the Egyptian FA, Hani Abu Reda, and the team doctor, Mohamed Abou El-Ela, visited Salah in Spain where he is currently undergoing intensive rehabilitation work on the left shoulder injury he suffered in Liverpool’s defeat in the UEFA Champions League final to Real Madrid last Saturday.

Liverpool’s medical team are taking charge of Salah’s recovery and the Egyptian FA seem positive he will be ready to play in at least two of their three Group A games at the World Cup in just over two weeks time.

“The delegation of the national team was briefed on the recovery programme for the player, who is walking well and aims to join the squad in the World Cup, as well as the determination of the great player to catch up with his team-mates. For his part, Mohamed Abou El-Ela said that the period of absence of Salah due to injury will not exceed three weeks.”

So, that means that three weeks from May 26, the day of the Champions League final, would be June 16, one day after Egypt’s first World Cup game against Uruguay.

Salah, 25, is doing all he can to be fit and given his role as the talisman of the Egyptian national team, an entire nation is holding its breath. Salah is the main reason The Pharaohs qualified for the World Cup for the first time since 1990 but it appeared their World Cup dreams were in ruins when he went down after tangling with Sergio Ramos in the first half of the UCL final.

With each day that passes it appears that Salah will indeed play at the World Cup and could even make Egypt’s opening game of the tournament. If not, he now seems certain to play some part in their Group A games against hosts Russia on June 19 and Saudi Arabia on June 25.