Chelsea could turn to Blanc, Grant if Sarri release clause isn’t cancelled

By Matt ReedJun 1, 2018, 4:20 PM EDT
Chelsea’s managerial situation continues to be a murky one, despite the fact that the FA Cup champions have kept Antonio Conte under contract to this point.

Former Napoli manager Maurizio Sarri recently emerged as the favorite to take over in London next season, however, the Serie A side has insisted upon the fact that Chelsea buys out Sarri from his final two years at the club.

The Stamford Bridge side would owe Napoli over $9 million for Sarri’s services if they are in fact forced to pay for their top choice.

This comes after Napoli made its own managerial hire with the appointment of Carlo Ancelotti.

The Blues continue to pursue Sarri ahead of the 2018/19 Premier League campaign, but have turned their attention to two other candidates in the event that the club cannot find a way out of paying Sarri’s release.

Laurent Blanc and former Chelsea coach Avram Grant are among the names linked to the Chelsea job, however, Blanc hasn’t coached since leaving Paris Saint-Germain in 2016.

Meanwhile, Grant has most recently spent his time managing the Ghanaian national team before taking over with NorthEast United in the Indian Super League.

United bid ahead of Morocco following FIFA inspection

By Matt ReedJun 1, 2018, 6:04 PM EDT
For now, the United bid — which has combined forced between the United States, Mexico and Canada — is in a good position heading into the voting process to host the 2026 World Cup.

On Friday, the North American joint-bid outscored Morocco following FIFA’s inspection, with an overall 4 out of 5 score. Morocco’s score totaled a 2.7 out of 5.

Morocco received a “high risk” score in three major areas; stadium locations, accommodation and accommodation combined with transportation.

Meanwhile, the United bid failed to receive a single “high risk” score in the FIFA-conducted tests.

The next step in the World Cup voting process will come on June 10, when FIFA has to approve both bids before heading into June 13 voting — which will decide which host receives the honors.

Friendly roundup: France cruises past Italy; Colombia, Egypt scoreless

By Matt ReedJun 1, 2018, 5:40 PM EDT
A number of World Cup teams were in action on Friday, so let’s take a look at how they fared.

It’s still taking some getting used to having the Azzurri out of the world’s biggest competition, but France demonstrated their superiority in the biggest of ways with a 3-1 win over Italy.

Samuel Umtiti, Antoine Griezmann and Ousmane Dembele (below) all found the back of the net, however, it was the Barcelona attacker that stole the evening with a tremendous curling effort that left goalkeeper Salvatore Sirigu stunned.

Colombia couldn’t find a way past Egypt, despite the African side being without injured superstar Mohamed Salah.

The two World Cup-bound countries settled for a 0-0 draw with less than two weeks until the tournament kicks off in Russia.

Meanwhile, Tunisia couldn’t complete a victory against Turkey, despite playing a man up for the final half hour.

Second-half strikes from Anice Badri and Ferjani Sassi gave the World Cup-bound side a 2-1 advantage heading into the latter stages of the match, however, Caglar Soyuncu’s late finish evened the scoreline up.

France 3-1 Italy
Egypt 0-0 Colombia
South Korea 1-3 Bosnia & Herzegovina
Australia 4-0 Czech Republic
Tunisia 2-2 Turkey

USSF denies Commisso’s $500 million NASL proposal

By Matt ReedJun 1, 2018, 3:05 PM EDT
The drawn-out feud between the U.S. Soccer Federation and the North American Soccer League (NASL) provided another blow to the latter on Friday, severely raising concerns about NASL’s future.

USSF has denied New York Cosmos owner Rocco Commisso’s $500 million proposal to infuse the money into NASL, as the league aimed to seek independent sanctioning.

Of the $500 million, Commisso was willing to pay upwards of half the sum ($250 million).

Commisso and NASL were seeking a 10-year runway to provide the league with enough time to achieve compliance under USSF’s Professional League Standards (PLS).

As it stands, NASL has four teams still considered to be members of the league, including Commisso’s Cosmos, Miami FC, Jacksonville Armada and expansion side California United FC.

NASL was forced to cancel its 2018 season after originally planning to move towards an international calendar and begin play in August.

Report: Leeds United wants Bielsa as manager

By Daniel KarellJun 1, 2018, 2:25 PM EDT
Marcelo Bielsa could finally make his debut in an English-speaking country.

The famous Argentine is reportedly the top managerial target of Leeds United, according to a report from El Correo in Spain. The report says negotiations are underway, paving a path for Bielsa to come to England. The news of Leeds’ interest in Bielsa was bolstered Friday when the club announced that it had sacked Paul Heckingbottom after less than four months in charge.

Bielsa most recently was with Lille, but the two sides separated after barely six months at the helm. Bielsa, known as “El Loco” is a difficult man for owners to deal with, but when he gets his way, he often delivers results. He’s known for playing a high-pressing style, with the intent to create turnovers in the opponent’s half of the field and then counter with quick two-on-one advantages along the wings.

Bielsa was a long-term coach of Argentina, where he led the team from 1998 through 2004, including winning an Olympic Gold Medal in 2004. After three years away, he moved to Chile where he helped set up what became a dynasty, with the likes of Alexis Sanchez and Arturo Vidal flourishing in his high-tempo system. At Athletic Bilbao, Bielsa took the Basque club to the Europa League final, despite facing teams with much higher budgets along the way.

But Bielsa has had his troubles in recent times with club chairman. Bielsa agreed to become the Lazio coach ahead of the 2016-2017 season, only to leave two days into his job after realizing that promises from the club in terms of a transfer budget were false. At Marseille, the club spent more than $11.6 million to sign promising Brazilian defender Doria, but having done it without Bielsa’s permission, Doria languished on the bench as Bielsa refused to play him.

At Lille, after a rough run of form, an unannounced trip to Chile – to visit a cancer-stricken former assistant – was the final straw.

It’s hard to imagine that Bielsa will find the Championship very welcoming. With a grueling 46-game league schedule, it’s very demanding on players and they may tire early in the season working with Bielsa’s style.

On the other hand, after the infusion of cash from the San Francisco 49ers ownership group, the club may have pockets deep enough for Bielsa to form the squad he wants, potentially bringing Leeds back to the Premier League.