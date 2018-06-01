Chelsea could turn to Blanc, Grant if Sarri release clause isn’t cancelled

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Chelsea’s managerial situation continues to be a murky one, despite the fact that the FA Cup champions have kept Antonio Conte under contract to this point.

Former Napoli manager Maurizio Sarri recently emerged as the favorite to take over in London next season, however, the Serie A side has insisted upon the fact that Chelsea buys out Sarri from his final two years at the club.

The Stamford Bridge side would owe Napoli over $9 million for Sarri’s services if they are in fact forced to pay for their top choice.

This comes after Napoli made its own managerial hire with the appointment of Carlo Ancelotti.

The Blues continue to pursue Sarri ahead of the 2018/19 Premier League campaign, but have turned their attention to two other candidates in the event that the club cannot find a way out of paying Sarri’s release.

Laurent Blanc and former Chelsea coach Avram Grant are among the names linked to the Chelsea job, however, Blanc hasn’t coached since leaving Paris Saint-Germain in 2016.

Meanwhile, Grant has most recently spent his time managing the Ghanaian national team before taking over with NorthEast United in the Indian Super League.