Friendly roundup: France cruises past Italy; Colombia, Egypt scoreless

A number of World Cup teams were in action on Friday, so let’s take a look at how they fared.

It’s still taking some getting used to having the Azzurri out of the world’s biggest competition, but France demonstrated their superiority in the biggest of ways with a 3-1 win over Italy.

Samuel Umtiti, Antoine Griezmann and Ousmane Dembele (below) all found the back of the net, however, it was the Barcelona attacker that stole the evening with a tremendous curling effort that left goalkeeper Salvatore Sirigu stunned.

Colombia couldn’t find a way past Egypt, despite the African side being without injured superstar Mohamed Salah.

The two World Cup-bound countries settled for a 0-0 draw with less than two weeks until the tournament kicks off in Russia.

Meanwhile, Tunisia couldn’t complete a victory against Turkey, despite playing a man up for the final half hour.

Second-half strikes from Anice Badri and Ferjani Sassi gave the World Cup-bound side a 2-1 advantage heading into the latter stages of the match, however, Caglar Soyuncu’s late finish evened the scoreline up.

France 3-1 Italy

Egypt 0-0 Colombia

South Korea 1-3 Bosnia & Herzegovina

Australia 4-0 Czech Republic

Tunisia 2-2 Turkey