More from PST Latest USMNT news | 2018 World Cup | Premier League transfer news
Getty Images

Preview: Youthful USMNT squad faces stronger test at Republic of Ireland

By Daniel KarellJun 1, 2018, 1:42 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Coming off an impressive, if still somehow underwhelming win over Bolivia, the U.S. Men’s National Team has jet across the Atlantic Ocean for a pair of much tougher tests.

Up first is a visit to the Emerald Island for a match against the Republic of Ireland (Saturday, 3 p.m. ET). Ireland were just two points from automatic qualification for the World Cup in Russia but ran into the buzzsaw that was Christian Eriksen and Denmark, falling 5-1 in the UEFA qualifying playoffs.

[READ: Neymar still in individual training as he makes his way back from injury]

But even so, and with some starters not called up, this is still a much more experienced and stronger squad that this young USMNT bunch will face. As the USMNT takes incremental steps towards the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, the match against Ireland is a measuring stick to see how talented the USMNT’s youngsters really are, and perhaps how far they still have to come in the next four years.

Sargent, Weah look to build on impressive performances

The opposition wasn’t the highest quality, but despite their age and the fact that both players were making their first starts for the USMNT, both Josh Sargent and Tim Weah showed flashes of why they’re playing for major clubs in Europe.

Sargent was a constant thorn in the side of Bolivia’s backline, and his movement and pressing helped lead to the error that resulted in Sargent’s first goal. For Weah, after a nervy first 20 minutes or so, he settled in and finished off a pretty volley himself to put the cherry on top of his second USMNT cap.

Now the pair return to Europe to face a more chisled side, one that will certainly be more physical to deal with and keep possession better. Since it’s a friendly match with no pressure, though, there’s a chance the pair of attackers can play with the same freedom they did in Philadelphia, and hopefully develop good memories and habits with the USMNT that is in need of some positive energy.

Who steps up in Pulisic’s absence? 

Christian Pulisic should have been leading the line for the USMNT in Russia in less than two weeks. Instead, he’s been given the summer off to recover, recooperate from a long European season and get ready for another grueling campaign.

After starting against Bolivia, Pulisic was left off the USMNT squad as it headed to Europe, with ten new players replacing the seven that were released back to their clubs. Of the current 25-man squad, there doesn’t seem to be anyone who is a perfect like-for-like replacement with what Pulisic brings, though Bobby Wood could be used as a support striker that floats around to stay involved in the attack.

Another played called in, Luca De La Torre, could also deputize in the middle while Kenny Saief, usually a winger, could also in theory slide inside. Either way, USMNT coach Dave Sarachan has a big choice to make in terms of not only who replaces Pulisic, but how they replace his productivity.

Time to see Carter-Vickers and Miazga together

One of the big issues during the last five matches in World Cup qualifying is that Bruce Arena couldn’t figure out a consistent and ideal defensive pairing. After the pairing of Omar Gonzalez and Matt Besler led the U.S. to the 2014 World Cup, Arena – and Klinsmann before him – cycled through Besler, Gonzalez, Geoff Cameron, John Anthony Brooks, Tim Ream, and others. Now, outside of Brooks, it’s a whole new crop of defenders that the USMNT will have to rely on. The potential pairing for the long-term, featuring Cameron Carter-Vickers and Matt Miazga, could – and should – start together on Saturday against Ireland.

Potential lineup

—– Steffen—–

—- Yedlin—- Miazga —- Carter-Vickers—- Robinson—-

—- Trapp—- McKennie —- 

—- Green—- Wood—- Saief—- 

—- Novakovich —-

 

USSF denies Commisso’s $500 million NASL proposal

Larry Busacca/Getty Images for Walter Kaitz
By Matt ReedJun 1, 2018, 3:05 PM EDT
Leave a comment

The drawn-out feud between the U.S. Soccer Federation and the North American Soccer League (NASL) provided another blow to the latter on Friday, severely raising concerns about NASL’s future.

[ MORE: D.C. United could finalize Rooney deal by Monday ]

USSF has denied New York Cosmos owner Rocco Commisso’s $500 million proposal to infuse the money into NASL, as the league aimed to seek independent sanctioning.

Of the $500 million, Commisso was willing to pay upwards of half the sum ($250 million).

Commisso and NASL were seeking a 10-year runway to provide the league with enough time to achieve compliance under USSF’s Professional League Standards (PLS).

As it stands, NASL has four teams still considered to be members of the league, including Commisso’s Cosmos, Miami FC, Jacksonville Armada and expansion side California United FC.

NASL was forced to cancel its 2018 season after originally planning to move towards an international calendar and begin play in August.

Report: Leeds United wants Bielsa as manager

Getty Images
By Daniel KarellJun 1, 2018, 2:25 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Marcelo Bielsa could finally make his debut in an English-speaking country.

The famous Argentine is reportedly the top managerial target of Leeds United, according to a report from El Correo in Spain. The report says negotiations are underway, paving a path for Bielsa to come to England. The news of Leeds’ interest in Bielsa was bolstered Friday when the club announced that it had sacked Paul Heckingbottom after less than four months in charge.

Bielsa most recently was with Lille, but the two sides separated after barely six months at the helm. Bielsa, known as “El Loco” is a difficult man for owners to deal with, but when he gets his way, he often delivers results. He’s known for playing a high-pressing style, with the intent to create turnovers in the opponent’s half of the field and then counter with quick two-on-one advantages along the wings.

Bielsa was a long-term coach of Argentina, where he led the team from 1998 through 2004, including winning an Olympic Gold Medal in 2004. After three years away, he moved to Chile where he helped set up what became a dynasty, with the likes of Alexis Sanchez and Arturo Vidal flourishing in his high-tempo system. At Athletic Bilbao, Bielsa took the Basque club to the Europa League final, despite facing teams with much higher budgets along the way.

But Bielsa has had his troubles in recent times with club chairman. Bielsa agreed to become the Lazio coach ahead of the 2016-2017 season, only to leave two days into his job after realizing that promises from the club in terms of a transfer budget were false. At Marseille, the club spent more than $11.6 million to sign promising Brazilian defender Doria, but having done it without Bielsa’s permission, Doria languished on the bench as Bielsa refused to play him.

At Lille, after a rough run of form, an unannounced trip to Chile – to visit a cancer-stricken former assistant – was the final straw.

It’s hard to imagine that Bielsa will find the Championship very welcoming. With a grueling 46-game league schedule, it’s very demanding on players and they may tire early in the season working with Bielsa’s style.

On the other hand, after the infusion of cash from the San Francisco 49ers ownership group, the club may have pockets deep enough for Bielsa to form the squad he wants, potentially bringing Leeds back to the Premier League.

Southgate backs Sterling over tattoo controversy

Getty Images
By Daniel KarellJun 1, 2018, 12:42 PM EDT
2 Comments

England National Team manager Gareth Southgate got out in front of the Raheem Sterling tattoo controversy, defending the England star midfielder and his character.

“He has a very strong character and he is focused on his football,” Southgate said at a press conference ahead of England’s friendly match on Saturday against Nigeria at Wembley Stadium.

[READ: 5 honored by National Soccer Hall of Fame]

“I think the personal story of a lot of our players is quite remark and people will highlight the issues and faults of all of the squad but for so many of them its incredible they’ve got to the point they have and they are a great example to kids about what you can achieve in life if you’re dedicated and focused,” Southgate added. “Of course they have talent but there’s more needed and Raheem embodies that because nothing is given to you in life and you have to fight all the way.”

The controversy began when Sterling posted on Monday a photo of him in England training on his official Instagram account, where it was clear to see he had a tattoo of a rifle on his right leg. This sparked outrage and debate from anti-gun groups in England, with some even going so far as to call for Sterling to be dropped from the World Cup squad.

Sterling defended himself, stating that the reason he has that specific tattoo is to remind himself never to pick up a weapon, as his father was a victim of gun violence, and that he put it on his right leg because that’s his dominant foot in soccer.

But despite Sterling’s defense, the story has at times overshadowed discussion of the Three Lions and their potential outcome at the 2018 World Cup.

For example, Swiss bank and financial institution UBS ran 1,000 World Cup simulations and gave England the fourth-best odds to win the tournament.

Assuming he stays in the squad, big things are expected from Sterling in what can be his break-out World Cup. The 22-year-old scored 22 goals and had 12 assists in all competitions for Manchester City this season, and if he improves his finishing in this month’s tournament, he has the potential to win the Golden Boot, if England advance far in the tournament.

World Cup Rewind: U.S. beats England in perhaps biggest shock of all

AP
Associated PressJun 1, 2018, 11:05 AM EDT
Leave a comment

One of the great appeals of the World Cup is to see the mighty occasionally vanquished, to remind everyone involved that nothing should ever be taken for granted.

Perhaps the first – and most seismic – shock in World Cup history took place in Belo Horizonte, Brazil, in 1950 when an England team that was expected to contend for the title was beaten by the United States, a hastily assembled group of part-time players. It has become known as the “Miracle on Grass.”

[READ: Here’s the latest #USMNT news]

After returning to the FIFA fold, England was playing in its first World Cup. The English beat Chile, and the United States team was not expected to pose any problems. Even though the great Stanley Matthews was omitted from the lineup, England was exceptionally strong, captained by Billy Wright and driven forward by Tom Finney.

England dominated the match but with eight minutes to go in the first half, the Americans incredibly took the lead with a header from Joe Gaetjens, a dishwasher of Haitian descent from New York. It was a lead that would never be surrendered.

Walter Bahr, who sent the cross for Gaetjens to score, recalled years later that he and his teammates only had a week of training when arriving in Brazil but that the team could have won all three of the games it played.

“The greatest thing we had going for us was the chemistry,” he said.

Legend has it that newspaper editors on both sides of the Atlantic thought the 1-0 result coming through on their wire feeds was either some sort of typographical error or even a hoax.

The picture of Gaetjens being carried off by cheering fans after the game proved there was no mistake.

Both teams lost their next matches and failed to qualify for the next stage. It would be another 40 years before the United States made it to another World Cup.

Gaetjens tragically was not there. He was killed in 1964, a victim of the regime of former Haitian president Francois Duvalier.